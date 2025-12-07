Sunday Cork review and replays

A review of the rest of the action from Cork on BAR 1 Hilly Way Chase day, including a winner for Gavin Cromwell.
Cromwell turning a corner
Gavin Cromwell’s recent resurgence continued at Cork on Sunday as Dgalwaygallivantor (12/1) won the BAR 1 Betting Handicap Hurdle under Eoin Staples.
Cromwell had been going through a relatively dry spell for his incredibly high standards but landed a Clonmel winner on Tuesday (Bridie's Beau) and a Navan winner on Saturday thanks to 33/1 chance Coole Cafe, and Dgalwaygallivantor kept the ball rolling in Sunday's two and a half-mile contest.
He emerged a neck to the good over Happy Dreams (12/1), with a length and three-quarters back to Caesar Rock (22/1) back in third.
Cromwell said on Racing TV: "It's grand to hear that's the third winner in the week, I haven't heard that for a while!
"I fancied him to run well, I know it was a big field but he had a good mark back over hurdles and had been working well so I thought he'd run well.
"I'm hoping (there will be more improvement). Eoin's 7lb is like a free 7lb but he (Dgalwaygallivantor) has plenty of size and scope."
Regarding the low-key autumn endured by the stable, he said: "There was plenty of them not running up to scratch. We've also got a lot of horses that have been running for a few years now and some of them are at their peaks in the handicap and just haven't been up to winning off their marks.
"It's difficult until that time comes, anyway we'll soldier on.
"They were all scoping perfect, so I don't know, they just weren't up to scratch."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Rest of the action...
The opening BAR 1 Betting 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle eventually went to 16/1 chance Glen To Glen for trainer Joseph O’Brien and Ritchie Deegan.
The complexion of the race changed entirely, however, when odds-on favourite Manoir De Mirande came down at the final flight when still holding an advantage in the hands of Jack Kennedy.
Ole Ole, prominent throughout but seemingly held when the market leader came down, boxed on for second, beaten a length by Glen To Glen who appeared to score a shade cosily in the end.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Kennedy soon got to his feet and went on to partner Lord Rouge to victory for trainer Gordon Elliott in division one of the BAR 1 Casino Maiden Hurdle, the 100/30 chance staying on best to beat Willie Mullins' 8/11 favourite Dani Donadoni, the front two coming 24 lengths clear of Mahon Falls (Mullins, 6/1) back in third.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Elliott said: "We thought there was an awful lot of improvement in him today, he's a big, massive horse. I'd say he's probably a chaser for next year but he's a big honest horse and jumped good on the whole. He got a bit close to the third-last and second-last but good other than that.
"There's plenty of improvement in him."
Regarding the prominent tactics, the trainer said: "To be honest, there's two different races. If you want to win you jump off in the first division, if you don't you don't. So, to be fair, we wanted to win so that's where you've got to be.
"He loved that soft ground. I'll talk to the ground and see what they think but I'd say next year over fences is when he'll come into his own."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.