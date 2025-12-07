Sunday Cork review and replays

Cromwell turning a corner

Gavin Cromwell’s recent resurgence continued at Cork on Sunday as Dgalwaygallivantor (12/1) won the BAR 1 Betting Handicap Hurdle under Eoin Staples.

Cromwell had been going through a relatively dry spell for his incredibly high standards but landed a Clonmel winner on Tuesday (Bridie's Beau) and a Navan winner on Saturday thanks to 33/1 chance Coole Cafe, and Dgalwaygallivantor kept the ball rolling in Sunday's two and a half-mile contest.

He emerged a neck to the good over Happy Dreams (12/1), with a length and three-quarters back to Caesar Rock (22/1) back in third.

Cromwell said on Racing TV: "It's grand to hear that's the third winner in the week, I haven't heard that for a while!

"I fancied him to run well, I know it was a big field but he had a good mark back over hurdles and had been working well so I thought he'd run well.

"I'm hoping (there will be more improvement). Eoin's 7lb is like a free 7lb but he (Dgalwaygallivantor) has plenty of size and scope."

Regarding the low-key autumn endured by the stable, he said: "There was plenty of them not running up to scratch. We've also got a lot of horses that have been running for a few years now and some of them are at their peaks in the handicap and just haven't been up to winning off their marks.

"It's difficult until that time comes, anyway we'll soldier on.

"They were all scoping perfect, so I don't know, they just weren't up to scratch."