Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase report and reaction: Kala Conti beats Kargese

Kala Conti helped maintain a fine run of form for trainer Gordon Elliott as she landed Sunday's Coolmore N.H. Sires Order Of St George Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase.
The Elliott-trained and Jack Kennedy-ridden Kala Conti was sent off an 11/4 chance for Cork's Grade 2 event on the back of her successful chase debut at the same venue last month and was never far off the early pace, picking up the running with a circuit to travel.
Odds-on favourite Kargese (5/6), winner of the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, put in a respectable effort first time out over fences and looked a huge threat when briefly taking the lead but she couldn't live with the race-fit winner late on, Kala Conti jumping the second last with a narrow advantage before pulling right away to score by 16 lengths from the market leader after safely negotiating the last.
Kargese's Willie Mullins stable companion Jalila Moriviere (8/1) finished a further nine lengths back in third, with 9/2 shot Break My Soul only fourth.
Elliott and Kennedy were completing a treble on the day having earlier struck gold with Lord Rouge and Kazansky in both divisions of the maiden hurdle, while they went on to bring up a four-timer as Found A Fifty took the scalp of Majborough in the BAR 1 Hilly Way Chase.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by clipping Kala Conti to 10/1 from 16/1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham in March.
Elliott said on Racing TV: "I don't know when I was in Cork last but we knew we had a few nice runners and I thought I'd better make an appearance!
"The mare (Kala Conti) has got a lot stronger over summer, she jumped great. She's not the biggest in the world but she's got a big heart.
"We've been dipping her toe, we didn't get to do a lot of schooling since here the last day because the ground was so quick. I think she's got a great attitude, she stays very well. It was two miles today so we said we'd make plenty of use of her. It was great."
Kala Conti is likely to be set for a short break, with the Cheltenham Festival a probably spring target.
"I'd have thought so," said Elliott. "She deserves a little break and she has her black type so we're under no pressure."
