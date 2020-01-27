The Big Breakaway heads straight to Cheltenham

Racing
Graham Clark · Columnist
Last Updated
16:23 · January 27, 2020 · 2 min read

Colin Tizzard will be at ease if he has to send The Big Breakaway to the Cheltenham Festival without another run.

Tizzard had planned to send his expensive purchase to Cheltenham Trials Day for the race he won instead with stablemate Harry Senior, but a knock to a joint ruled him out.

While Tizzard still hopes there is time to give The Big Breakaway another prep run, he believes the experience already gained in point-to-points will stand him in good stead.

The Dorset trainer said: "He knocked his hock, and we have just been a bit careful with him. We will probably run him in about a fortnight's time - and if we don't get there he will go straight to the Festival. He doesn't need to run again. He has been pointing last season, so he has experience."

Tizzard would prefer to head straight to Cheltenham than ask The Big Breakaway to exert too much energy en route.

He added: "What we don't want to do is leave any chance of winning in his next race - because we want our engine for the Festival completely full. (Assistant) Joe (Tizzard) thinks he is a two and a half miler, and I think he is a three miler."

Tizzard has an embarrassment of riches in the novice-hurdling department this year - with Fiddlerontheroof, Master Debonair and Harry Senior already booked in for Cheltenham.

