‘Incredible’ Stradivarius on verge of more Royal Ascot history

The leading light among John and Thady Gosden’s stellar team of older horses, if the seven-year-old prevails again on Thursday, he will join Yeats as the most successful in the history of the feature race of the meeting.

Stradivarius showed his enduring capabilities, despite his relative advancing years, when winning the Sagaro Stakes on his return to action at the end of April.

“It would be extraordinary (if he won again) but is even more so because he’s a full horse,” said Gosden.

“He’s not a gelding, and they seem to be able to race on a lot longer without the distractions of life.”

Gosden has never made any secret that Stradivarius is full of life, and he has shown no signs of settling down.

“This boy is an absolute riot to be around – he’s very entertaining and has a great personality,” the Newmarket trainer added.

“I tend to just let him enjoy himself – and as long as he is, that’s all the matters.”

“You have to get him out early in the morning or he complains – he likes to be first out. When he sees the other strings he shouts and roars – he particularly seems to like the blue of Godolphin, which causes him to shout even more.

“He came off the Limekilns the other day, and Frankie (Dettori) said there were horses everywhere, which caused him to shout even more because he didn’t know which one to cover – he’s like that, that’s his nature. Then he comes back, eats his grub and goes to sleep.

“He has an incredible personality, but I think if you had to take a world tour with him there’s a strong likelihood that in the end you’d be asking him to shut up – but that’s his nature. He’s incredibly fun to be around and is like part of the family now.”