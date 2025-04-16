Stephen Thorne Stable Tour: Guide to his 2025 team

Stephen Thorne talks Donn McClean through some of the stable's big hopes for the new Flat season.
Stephen Thorne is one of the latest additions to the roll of Irish racehorse trainers. A graduate of the Godolphin Flying Start programme, he spent two years working with Mike de Kock in South Africa, before gaining valuable experience with Ralph Becket, and then joining Ado McGuinness as assistant trainer, where he was a key part of a team that enjoyed success on big stages in Ireland, Britain and France, as well as further afield in Dubai and Qatar.
Stephen took out his own trainer’s licence just last October and he hit the ground running. He had his first double at Dundalk in early November, when Sayifyouwill won the claimer and Shoot To Kill won the seven-furlong handicap, and he had his first treble on 14th March on a memorable evening at Dundalk. Hightimeyouwon and Pink Oxalis won earlier in the evening, and Harry’s Bar’s victory in the last race of the night – the 10-year-old gelding’s final race before retirement – sealed the title of Leading Trainer of Dundalk’s Winter Series for his fledgling trainer.
The turf season has started well too, with Laugh A Minute winning a six-furlong handicap at The Curragh on the opening day. With some new additions to the team, and a group of hugely enthusiastic and talented people, headed up by assistant trainer Stephen Mooney, there is lots to look forward to this season.
OLDER HORSES
Artful Approach
We bought him from Jack Davison at the horses-in-training sale at Goffs in November. He was off the track since last August, but he did well over the winter, and he ran well on his first run for us to finish second in a handicap at Leopardstown two weeks ago.
We’ll work back from Galway with him. He won there last year, and he finished third a few days later, so he obviously likes the track. He will have to win again if he is to get up to premier handicap level, but that’s the way we’re thinking with him. The aim is to go to Limerick with him at the end of the month for a 0-90 handicap and take it from there.
Dance For Chester
He won at Naas a few weeks ago on his last run for Mick Mulvany, and he’s training away well for us now. He’s a new horse to the yard, so we’re just figuring him out. He just got up on the line when he won at Naas over five furlongs on soft ground, he looks like he will get further, so we will look to step him up in trip, and he will probably want some juice in the ground. There’s a 0-60 race over seven furlongs at Gowran on 23rdApril that we are looking at for him, and he might be one for Galway too. We’ll see how he goes.
Gleneagle Bay
He ran well on his first run of the season to finish fifth in the Irish Lincoln. He had had a long preparation going into the opening weekend, so we wanted to give him a week off afterwards, we decided not to go to the Lincoln at Doncaster. It was nice to see the Irish Lincoln form enhanced at Doncaster though by the winner Orandi, and by the fourth horse Indigo Five, who won back at The Curragh two weeks later.
Our horse got a little bogged down in the ground in the Irish Lincoln, so we’re looking for better ground for him now, and we’ll probably go back a furlong. His best run to date was in the Sovereign Path Handicap at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend last September over seven furlongs, when he was beaten a head.
We’re thinking of going for the Victoria Cup at Ascot with him now, and then onto the Buckingham Palace at the Royal meeting. It’s not that we won’t try a mile with him again, but we just think that a stiff seven might suit him better. He’s a half-brother to an Ayr Gold Cup winner in Nahaarr, he has lots of pace. He’s still a little babyish, he’s a lightly-raced five-year-old, and we’re looking forward to nice year with him.
Hightimeyouwon
He has served us really well all winter, he has won three of his last four races at Dundalk. He’s a real all-weather horse, but his turf mark is lower than his all-weather mark, he’s rated 94 on all-weather and 82 on turf, so we will go back on turf with him now, see how he gets on.
We’ve given him a few weeks off, and we’re targeting a handicap in Cork on 6th May. Then he could go to Leopardstown on 5th June for a 0-90 handicap. He has won two of his four races at Leopardstown, so it will be interesting to see how he goes.
Independent Expert
She had her first run for in the Irish Lincoln, and she ran well to finish seventh. We’re targeting a fillies’ handicap at Gowran with her on 23rd April, a 0-100 fillies’ race over seven furlongs, and that looks like a nice race for her. As mentioned earlier, the Irish Lincoln form looks strong, and we hope that she’ll be capable of winning a nice fillies’ handicap during the summer.
Laugh A Minute
He won well at The Curragh for us on the first day of the turf season. Juice in the ground is important to him. He will go to Naas on 28th April for the 0-100 six-furlong sprint handicap and will then target the Habitat Handicap at The Curragh on Irish Guineas Weekend, ground permitting. The Ahonoora Handicap at the Galway Festival will be another target as there should be sufficient juice in the ground for him there. He’s 10 years old now, but he’s moving like a two-year-old. We might look to claim off him too later in the season.
Never Shout Never
He was a little bit frustrating for a little while after we bought him, but he won at Dundalk in early December, and he followed that up with a string of placed efforts. He’s consistent now on all-weather and we hope that he’ll be able to translate that to turf now. He had a good run behind Two Stars at The Curragh in November on his last run on turf, so hopefully he will be able to take up from there again back on turf. We bought him to win a premier handicap, so hopefully he can go and do that now. He can be a bit temperamental, but Jamie Powell gets on really well with him, he has been a big addition to him in that regard.
Ocean Manifest
He has only just arrived with us recently, and we like him. He had a couple of good runs in maidens last year for Michael O’Callaghan, he is a fine big horse and hopefully he will improve as time goes on. We’re looking at a four-year-olds’ and up maiden in Killarney on 13th May and, if he got a bit of confidence, he might kick on. He was bought to win a few nice races.
Perfect Judgement
He went on a bit of a winning streak during the winter, he won three in a row between December and February. He’s up to a mark of 91 now, and it may be that the handicapper has a grip of him, but he has grown in confidence now on the back of those wins.
We bought him as a breeze-up horse and, while he hasn’t grown into this big strapping individual, he is making his way now. The premier handicap system might be worth exploring with him. We see him as a miler and we’ll be working towards Galway. He ran well from a wide draw in the race that Artful Approach won at Galway last year over seven furlongs, and he could do better over a mile.
Pink Oxalis
She was a little bit frustrating during the winter, so it was good that she won at Dundalk there a few weeks ago. She seemed to appreciate the step up from seven furlongs to a mile. She is owned by new owners from Saudi Arabia, so it was nice that she was able to win for them.
It has taken her a little bit of time to come to hand, but she has done nothing but improve since we got her, and she should come on again for that win, she should grow in confidence. She is in the fillies’ handicap over a mile at Gowran today, and we are expecting her to run well there.
Shemozzle
She won over nine furlongs on fast ground for Ralph Beckett last August, and she had her first run for us at Leopardstown there on Wednesday. We’re looking at a 10-furlong handicap at Sligo for her now in the first week in May. She looks like a 10 or 12-furlong filly, and hopefully she will be competitive in fillies-only company. The plan is to put her in foal, and she could improve again for that.
Shoot To Kill
He has been a star all winter, he won twice and he was placed six times. He’s a very fresh horse, you could run him as often as you wanted, but we just felt like we had to give him a break now. We’re looking at handicap in Roscommon for him in early May. Flat tracks seem to suit him well, Cork, Leopardstown, Killarney. He finished a close second in a handicap at Killarney last August. He has a stiff enough rating now, but he is a very genuine horse and hopefully he will pop up somewhere during the summer months.
Volatile Analyst
He is another horse who improved well for us during the winter, winning two of his last four. He picked up a small niggle so he is going to be out for a little longer than some of the others. We’ll give him all the time that he needs now and we’ll prepare him for a late summer or early autumn campaign. He likes some juice in the ground too, so maybe you won’t see him until Galway. He’s talented though, he gained a lot of confidence during the winter, and it will be interesting to see how he goes when he comes back.
Wizard Of Odds
He won his maiden at Down Royal last July on his third and final run for Charles O’Brien, and we have been delighted with him since we got him. He was green when we got him, immature, but he is maturing really nicely. We were delighted with his run in the Madrid Handicap on his first run of the year when he finished second behind East Hampton.
We’re aiming at the Blackwater Handicap back at Naas on 28th April. He hit the line strongly in the Madrid, he was coming back at the winner on the run to the line and the pair of them were clear, so we think that he will get a mile alright. He’ll like nice ground too, he has a nice action. If he were to run well in the Blackwater, we’d be looking at the Britannia Handicap for him at Royal Ascot. We like him. We think that he could be one of our stars this season.
TWO-YEAR-OLDS
Cocktailndreams
(Cotai Glory x Reinette)
2yo f
She hasn’t raced yet, but she is going well at home. She has a bit of size about her, and we’re keen not to rush her. She will likely start over six furlongs and we will see how she progresses. She will likely be ready to start in July and we’re hoping that she will be able to show up well in a maiden.
Darwin’s Angel
2yo f
(Ardad x Lydia Becker)
She was bought at Fairyhouse last year and she’s coming along grand. Hopefully she’ll be ready to start in May or June. I love Ardad as a sire. My only two purchases by that sire were Shamrock Breeze and Rush Queen, both black-type fillies. I’m hoping this filly will be capable of showing up well in a maiden when she is ready to start.
Innumerable
(Inns Of Court x Cartoon)
2yo f
She ran well on her racecourse debut at Dundalk two weeks ago. She learned a lot from that experience, it was as good as doing three pieces of work. We were able to give her a week off after that. Good ground is important to her, and we think that she’ll be capable of winning a maiden later in the season.
