Stephen Thorne Stable Tour: Guide to his 2025 team

Stephen Thorne talks Donn McClean through some of the stable's big hopes for the new Flat season.

Stephen Thorne is one of the latest additions to the roll of Irish racehorse trainers. A graduate of the Godolphin Flying Start programme, he spent two years working with Mike de Kock in South Africa, before gaining valuable experience with Ralph Becket, and then joining Ado McGuinness as assistant trainer, where he was a key part of a team that enjoyed success on big stages in Ireland, Britain and France, as well as further afield in Dubai and Qatar. Stephen took out his own trainer’s licence just last October and he hit the ground running. He had his first double at Dundalk in early November, when Sayifyouwill won the claimer and Shoot To Kill won the seven-furlong handicap, and he had his first treble on 14th March on a memorable evening at Dundalk. Hightimeyouwon and Pink Oxalis won earlier in the evening, and Harry’s Bar’s victory in the last race of the night – the 10-year-old gelding’s final race before retirement – sealed the title of Leading Trainer of Dundalk’s Winter Series for his fledgling trainer. The turf season has started well too, with Laugh A Minute winning a six-furlong handicap at The Curragh on the opening day. With some new additions to the team, and a group of hugely enthusiastic and talented people, headed up by assistant trainer Stephen Mooney, there is lots to look forward to this season.

OLDER HORSES Artful Approach We bought him from Jack Davison at the horses-in-training sale at Goffs in November. He was off the track since last August, but he did well over the winter, and he ran well on his first run for us to finish second in a handicap at Leopardstown two weeks ago. We’ll work back from Galway with him. He won there last year, and he finished third a few days later, so he obviously likes the track. He will have to win again if he is to get up to premier handicap level, but that’s the way we’re thinking with him. The aim is to go to Limerick with him at the end of the month for a 0-90 handicap and take it from there. Dance For Chester He won at Naas a few weeks ago on his last run for Mick Mulvany, and he’s training away well for us now. He’s a new horse to the yard, so we’re just figuring him out. He just got up on the line when he won at Naas over five furlongs on soft ground, he looks like he will get further, so we will look to step him up in trip, and he will probably want some juice in the ground. There’s a 0-60 race over seven furlongs at Gowran on 23rdApril that we are looking at for him, and he might be one for Galway too. We’ll see how he goes. Gleneagle Bay He ran well on his first run of the season to finish fifth in the Irish Lincoln. He had had a long preparation going into the opening weekend, so we wanted to give him a week off afterwards, we decided not to go to the Lincoln at Doncaster. It was nice to see the Irish Lincoln form enhanced at Doncaster though by the winner Orandi, and by the fourth horse Indigo Five, who won back at The Curragh two weeks later. Our horse got a little bogged down in the ground in the Irish Lincoln, so we’re looking for better ground for him now, and we’ll probably go back a furlong. His best run to date was in the Sovereign Path Handicap at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend last September over seven furlongs, when he was beaten a head. We’re thinking of going for the Victoria Cup at Ascot with him now, and then onto the Buckingham Palace at the Royal meeting. It’s not that we won’t try a mile with him again, but we just think that a stiff seven might suit him better. He’s a half-brother to an Ayr Gold Cup winner in Nahaarr, he has lots of pace. He’s still a little babyish, he’s a lightly-raced five-year-old, and we’re looking forward to nice year with him. Hightimeyouwon He has served us really well all winter, he has won three of his last four races at Dundalk. He’s a real all-weather horse, but his turf mark is lower than his all-weather mark, he’s rated 94 on all-weather and 82 on turf, so we will go back on turf with him now, see how he gets on. We’ve given him a few weeks off, and we’re targeting a handicap in Cork on 6th May. Then he could go to Leopardstown on 5th June for a 0-90 handicap. He has won two of his four races at Leopardstown, so it will be interesting to see how he goes. Independent Expert She had her first run for in the Irish Lincoln, and she ran well to finish seventh. We’re targeting a fillies’ handicap at Gowran with her on 23rd April, a 0-100 fillies’ race over seven furlongs, and that looks like a nice race for her. As mentioned earlier, the Irish Lincoln form looks strong, and we hope that she’ll be capable of winning a nice fillies’ handicap during the summer. Laugh A Minute He won well at The Curragh for us on the first day of the turf season. Juice in the ground is important to him. He will go to Naas on 28th April for the 0-100 six-furlong sprint handicap and will then target the Habitat Handicap at The Curragh on Irish Guineas Weekend, ground permitting. The Ahonoora Handicap at the Galway Festival will be another target as there should be sufficient juice in the ground for him there. He’s 10 years old now, but he’s moving like a two-year-old. We might look to claim off him too later in the season. Never Shout Never He was a little bit frustrating for a little while after we bought him, but he won at Dundalk in early December, and he followed that up with a string of placed efforts. He’s consistent now on all-weather and we hope that he’ll be able to translate that to turf now. He had a good run behind Two Stars at The Curragh in November on his last run on turf, so hopefully he will be able to take up from there again back on turf. We bought him to win a premier handicap, so hopefully he can go and do that now. He can be a bit temperamental, but Jamie Powell gets on really well with him, he has been a big addition to him in that regard.