York latest on day one of Dante Festival: Starman wins Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes

Super Starman out of this world

Ed Walker's STARMAN consigned a Champions Day flop firmly to the past with an impressive comeback success in the Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes.

Sent off a 5/1 chance in the hands of Oisin Murphy on his first public appearance since beating only a couple of rivals home in the Group One Champion Sprint Stakes when last sighted in public, the son of Dutch Art settled well on the heels of the leaders before being produced with a burst of speed two furlongs out.

The early pace collapsed and Nahaarr was the only one to lay down a serious challenge to the winner, but Starman was kept up to his work close home to score be a neck, with a three-length gap back to third home Oxted (100/30 joint-favourite).

The other joint-favourite, Art Power, finished out of the places, with a race-fit Summerghand (18/1) taking fourth.

Sky Bet cut the winner to 5/1 from 9/1 for the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, with Paddy Power and Betfair also going 5/1 (from 8s).

Walker said: “The front two look good horses. Oisin said he got there a fraction early and wasn’t doing a lot in front. Hopefully off a stronger pace he could be even better, who knows.

“We never thought he’d be this good as he was so big at two, we couldn’t do a lot with him and Covid pushed his start back last year. He’s done nothing wrong since then other than on bottomless ground at Ascot.

“There’s cut in this ground today, but they’ve done an amazing job because the track is in great condition. It’s very fair ground, but I think he’ll be better on quick.

“It’s Ascot next for the Diamond Jubilee. He is in the King’s Stand and I thought maybe if Battaash didn’t make it – but I think it will be the Jubilee.”

Murphy said: “I’ve ridden him a little at home and Ed always had a high opinion of him. He looked really good today, he travelled well, he’s very chilled out and is a very exciting horse.

“I didn’t feel like I was stopping and the second is a horse who finds plenty for pressure, it will be interesting to watch the replay to see if the pack were closing.”

He added: “It’s great to find a really good horse again. He’s been placed very well and they are reaping the rewards now.”

In a sad postscript to the race, York chief executive William Derby confirmed that the Roger Varian-trained Molatham, who finished last of the 12 runners, suffered a heart attack after the race.