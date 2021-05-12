York latest on day one of Dante Festival: Starman wins Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes

Ed Walker's STARMAN consigned a Champions Day flop firmly to the past with an impressive comeback success in the Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes.
Sent off a 5/1 chance in the hands of Oisin Murphy on his first public appearance since beating only a couple of rivals home in the Group One Champion Sprint Stakes when last sighted in public, the son of Dutch Art settled well on the heels of the leaders before being produced with a burst of speed two furlongs out.
The early pace collapsed and Nahaarr was the only one to lay down a serious challenge to the winner, but Starman was kept up to his work close home to score be a neck, with a three-length gap back to third home Oxted (100/30 joint-favourite).
The other joint-favourite, Art Power, finished out of the places, with a race-fit Summerghand (18/1) taking fourth.
Sky Bet cut the winner to 5/1 from 9/1 for the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, with Paddy Power and Betfair also going 5/1 (from 8s).
Walker said: “The front two look good horses. Oisin said he got there a fraction early and wasn’t doing a lot in front. Hopefully off a stronger pace he could be even better, who knows.
“We never thought he’d be this good as he was so big at two, we couldn’t do a lot with him and Covid pushed his start back last year. He’s done nothing wrong since then other than on bottomless ground at Ascot.
“There’s cut in this ground today, but they’ve done an amazing job because the track is in great condition. It’s very fair ground, but I think he’ll be better on quick.
“It’s Ascot next for the Diamond Jubilee. He is in the King’s Stand and I thought maybe if Battaash didn’t make it – but I think it will be the Jubilee.”
Murphy said: “I’ve ridden him a little at home and Ed always had a high opinion of him. He looked really good today, he travelled well, he’s very chilled out and is a very exciting horse.
“I didn’t feel like I was stopping and the second is a horse who finds plenty for pressure, it will be interesting to watch the replay to see if the pack were closing.”
He added: “It’s great to find a really good horse again. He’s been placed very well and they are reaping the rewards now.”
In a sad postscript to the race, York chief executive William Derby confirmed that the Roger Varian-trained Molatham, who finished last of the 12 runners, suffered a heart attack after the race.
1st 7 Starman 5/1
2nd 5 Nahaarr (IRE) 10/1
3rd 6 Oxted 10/3 j
4th 8 Summerghand (IRE) 18/1
Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race
Winning Trainer: Ed Walker | Winning Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Fresh from sending out his 3,000th UK winner at Ayr on Tuesday, Sporting Life columnist Richard Fahey ticked over to 3,001 domestic winners as MR LUPTON (14/1) landed the Churchill Tyres Handicap by a length to give the trainer his 150th career success at York.
The vastly-experienced eight-year-old was claiming the fourth Knavesmire success of his career and came from what looked an unlikely position at halfway under Paul Hanagan to gun down 25/1 shot Danzan with another outsider in Zargun (125/1) battling on for third in what became a scrappy finish to the six-furlong sprint.
The well-backed Woven was fourth at 13/2 having briefly looked a threat on his second run for Michael Dods, with the 11/2 favourite Bielsa back in fifth under Silvestre De Sousa.
“That’s great to get 150 here. I’d like to get it again – but that probably won’t happen,” said Fahey.
“It wasn’t really until this morning I realised there are a lot of trainers I hold in very high esteem and have a lot of respect for and aren’t on the list.
“We’ve just got to carry on. I was still up at 3.50am this morning, so it makes no difference.”
“To do it with Mr Lupton is nice. He’s been a legend for us and has won some big races. He loves it when they go quick up front.
“I tipped it on the radio this morning, so I’ll be a hero!
“He’s getting too old for Group races. I’ll probably stick him in he Wokingham and see what happens.”
Hanagan said of Mr Lupton: “This lad is eight now and he’s just such a pleasure to ride, he has the loveliest owners and it’s just fabulous.
“I’m delighted for the team. I was in the stalls long enough and I just missed a beat, but they went hard which suits him as something to run at."
1st 5 Mr Lupton (IRE) 14/1
2nd 19 Danzan (IRE) 25/1
3rd 11 Zargun (GER) 125/1
4th 15 Woven 13/2
5th 9 Bielsa (IRE) 11/2
6th 12 Embour 28/1
7th 3 Aberama Gold 17/2
Sky Bet paid 7 places on this race
Winning Trainer: Richard Fahey | Winning Jockey: Paul Hanagan
ILARAAB put in a very impressive seasonal reappearance to win the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap, the opening race of the Dante Festival at York.
As the name of the race suggests, this was a win and you’re in contest for the Sky Bet Ebor, but the winner would have no problem getting in anyway given what the handicapper will do after this.
A convincing three-length winner off a rating of 102, William Haggas’ horse was winning his sixth race on the spin and could be set for a tilt at a pattern race next.
Tom Marquand got him rolling in the straight and he finished with a real flourish to stretch clear of the chasing pack, headed by 40/1 chance Raymond Tusk who was second.
Throne Hall was third, edging Win O’Clock out of the medal positions.
Marquand said: “He’s so relaxed, he’s still in the gates like he’s not going to take another step out.
“After winning six on the trot I’m sure William’s got a few ideas up his sleeve, but I know he likes a Hardwicke runner so maybe.
“Further certainly looks like it will be well within his realms.”
Marquand doubled up aboard the Adrian Keatley-trained Wobwobwob in the Sky Bet Handicap.
Third at Newmarket’s Craven meeting on his latest outing, the 7/1 shot went a couple of places better with a three-and-a-quarter-length verdict over Northern Express.
Keatley said: “We’ll take our time and see what the weather does, but first of all we’ll see what the handicapper does.
“One day he might be one for the Lincoln or something like that.
“He needs cut in the ground, so the handicaps over seven furlongs and a mile at the start and end of the season might suit.”
1st 2 Ilaraab (IRE) 7/2f
2nd 4 Raymond Tusk (IRE) 40/1
3rd 5 Throne Hall 7/1
4th 1 Win O'Clock 20/1
5th 12 Labeebb (IRE) 22/1
Sky Bet paid 5 places on this race
Winning Trainer: W J Haggas | Winning Jockey: Tom Marquand