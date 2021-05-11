Horse Racing
Richard Fahey: Trained 3000th winner

Richard Fahey: Trainer records 3000th winner in UK

By Sporting Life
19:47 · TUE May 11, 2021

Richard Fahey trained his 3000th winner in the UK when Hong Kong Harry won at Ayr on Tuesday evening.

The Musley Bank trainer reached the landmark for worldwide winners back in January and has made a bright start to the new season.

"I have to pay tribute to the team at Musley Bank who have worked so hard over the years to help me get there,” he said.

“There’s thanks too to all the owners, jockeys and everyone else who has helped me along the way but we’ll keep pushing on. The focus now is on the next winner and touch wood we've plenty to look forward to in the season ahead."

Fahey has had a host of top-class horses through his hands over the years including Ribchester, Mayson, Wootton Bassett and Sands Of Mali.

