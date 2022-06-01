A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in June 2022.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2022) is +4038.01pts
Punting Pointers (June 1) - 1pt win Lady Caroline in 4.35 Nottingham at 6/1 (General); 1pt win Fortamour in 6:35 Ripon at 4/1 (General). Result pending.
Weekend View (June 3-4) - 1pt win Revich in 2.35 Epsom at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Nashwa in 3.45 Epsom at 9/2 (General); 1pt win Schmillson in 2.00 Epsom at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Magellan in 3.10 Epsom at 5/1 (General). Result pending.
Northern Ireland v Greece (Jun 2) - 1.5pts Greece to win Draw no Bet at 4/5 (Sky Bet) Result pending.
Israel v Iceland (Jun 2) - 1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Israel v Iceland at 19/20 (Betway). Result pending.
Serbia v Norway (Jun 2) - 1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Serbia v Norway at 19/20 (Betway). Result pending.
Spain v Portugal (Jun 2) - 1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 11/5 (bet365, Unibet). Result pending.
Scotland v Ukraine (Jun 1) - 1pt Oleksandr Zinchenko to score anytime at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending.
Italy v Argentina (Jun 1) - 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at 10/11 (Unibet). Result pending.
Poland v Wales (Jun 1) - 1.5pts Poland to win at 17/20 (BSky Bet). Result pending.
US Women's Open (Jun 2-5) - 1.75pt e.w. Hannah Green at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Somi Lee at 66/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Georgia Hall at 70/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Anna Nordqvist at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 0.25pt e.w. Mel Reid at 500/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending.
Memorial Tournament (Jun 2-5) - 4pts e.w. Rory McIlroy at 9/1 (Boylesports 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10); 1pt e.w. Brendan Steele at 100/1 (Boylesports 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1pt e.w. Patrick Rodgers at 150/1 (Boylesports 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10). Result pending
Porsche European Open (Jun 2-5) - 1.5pts e.w. Sean Crocker at 80/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Romain Langasque at 55/1 (Boylesports 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Lukas Nemecz at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
England v New Zealand Test series (Jun 2-27) - 2pts Will Young top New Zealand series batsman at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
England v New Zealand first Test (Jun 2-6) - 3pts New Zealand to beat England in the first Test at 2/1 (General); 1pt Matt Henry top New Zealand first-innings bowler in the first Test at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Matt Henry to be Man of the Match in first Test at 16/1 (General). Result pending
Tennis:
French open day 11 (June 1) - 1pt Marin Cilic to beat Andrey Rublev at 13/10 (BoyleSports); 1pt Each player 3+ double faults in Andrey Rublev v Marin Cilic at 11/8 (bet365). Result pending
French Open women's outright (May 22-June 5) - 5.5pts win Iga Swiatek at 10/11 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Petra Martic at 150/1 (General, 1/2 1-2); 0.5pt e.w. Jil Teichmann at 100/1 (Unibet, 1/2 1-2). Result pending
French Open men's outright (May 22-June 5) - 4pts Novak Djokovic to win the French Open at 9/4 (bet365, Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Andrey Rublev at 50/1 (Betfred 1/2 1/2); 1pt Hubert Hurkacz to win the third quarter at 16/1 (Betfred); 1pt Miomir Kecmanovic to win the fourth quarter at 14/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 18) - 2pts win Sacred in Platinum Jubilee Stakes at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 15) - 1pt win Toshizou in Royal Hunt Cup at 20/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 16) - 1pt win Wings Of War in Commonwealth Cup at 40/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 3) - 1pt win Concert Hall in Cazoo Oaks at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 4) - 1pt win El Bodegon in Cazoo Derby at 25/1 (General); 1pt win Desert Crown in Cazoo Derby at 25/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (May 6) - 2pts win Solent Gateway in tote+ Chester Cup at 10/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=2pts
Antepost Value Bet (May 1) - 0.5pts e.w. Girl On Film in QIPCO 1000 Guineas at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). LOSS=1pt
Antepost Flat season 2022 - Ben Linfoot - 1pt win Masekela in Qipco 2000 Guineas at 33/1 (General), 1pt win Tuesday in Cazoo Oaks at 33/1 (General). Result pending
World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending.
T20 Blast (May 25-Jul 16) - 1pt Derbyshire Falcons to win the T20 Blast at 33/1 (General); 1pt Derbyshire Falcons to reach T20 Blast Finals Day at 8/1 (Unibet); 3pts Derbyshire Falcons to finish in the top four in North Group at 9/4 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Birmingham Bears to win the T20 Blast at 16/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Majors 2022 (Apr-Jul) - 2pts Sam Burns to win a major in 2022 at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Abraham Ancer to win the Masters at 80/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak to win the Masters at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at to win the US PGA at 100/1 (888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Talor Gooch to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the US Open at 66/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the Open at 90/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Greyhound Derby (May 19-Jun 25) - 1pt e.w. Coolavanny Calvn at 25/1 (Star Sports 1/4 1-2-3-4-5-6); 1pt e.w. Bockos Budsit at 66/1 (Coral 1/4 1-2-3-4-5-6); 1pt Bobsleigh Dream to be Top Bitch at 8/1 (William Hill). Result pending
2021/22 outright preview (Oct 12-June) - 2.5pts e.w. Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup at 15/2 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 3pts Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan Division at 5/1 (Unibet), 3pts Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic Division at 9/4 (Unibet), 1pt Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan, Colorado Avalanche to win the Central, Vegas Golden Knights to win the Pacific, Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet). Result pending