Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.

In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.

Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2023) is +4777.18pts

October fixed odds running total = +104.97pts

October antepost running total = -6.50pts

October overall running total = +98.47pts

Racing:

Punting Pointers (October 31) - 1pt win Zoom Star in 1.42 Catterick at 7/2 (General) 0.5pts e.w Highjacked in the 4.24 Catterick at 9/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

Punting Pointers (October 30) - 1pt e.w Lady Celia in the 8:00 Newcastle at 4/1 (Sk Bet - 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=2pts

Punting Pointers (October 29) - 0.5pts e.w. Wishing And Hoping in the 1:25 Aintree at 10/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt win My Drogo in the 2:00 Aintree at 9/2 (General). LOSS=2pts

Punting Pointers (October 28) - 0.5pts e.w. Kinondu Kwetu in 2.25 Cheltenham at 10/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4). 1pt win Broadway Boy in 4.10 Cheltenham at 9/2 (General). LOSS=2pts.

Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (October 28) - 1pt win The Dasher Conway in 1.15 Cheltenham at 14/1 (bet365) - 12/1 General, 1pt win Brief Times in 2.25 Cheltenham at 14/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Espoir De Romay in 3.00 Cheltenham at 18/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=4pts

Ben Linfoot Verdict (October 28) - 1pt win Kinondo Kwetu in 2.25 Cheltenham at 12/1 (William Hill, 11/1 General), 1pt win Matters Most in 2.45 Doncaster at 12/1 (General), 1pt win Aberama Gold in 3.20 Doncaster at 8/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, BetVictor), 1pt win Lisnamult Lad in 3.35 Cheltenham at 13/2 (General). PROFIT=5pts

Punting Pointers (October 27) - 1pt e.w. Black Poppy in 1.35 Cheltenham at 11/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pts e.w. Inisfree Lad in 4.30 Cheltenham at SP (Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=0.9pts

Punting Pointers (October 26) - 1pt win Striking Out in the 1.50 Ludlow at 4/1 (General), 1pt win Hello Judge in the 2.45 Carlisle at 13/2 (Paddy Power, 888Sport, Betfair). PROFIT=5.5pts

Punting Pointers (October 25) - 1pt win Monterosa in 3:35 Newmarket at 13/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair). LOSS=1pt

Weekend View (Oct 28) - 2pts Haddex Des Obeaux in 1.15 Cheltenham at 4/1 (General). 1pt Killer Kane in 2.25 Cheltenham at 12/1 (Bet365). 1pt Lord Accord in 2.25 Cheltenham at 14/1 (General). 1pt Rock My Way in 3.00 Cheltenham at 33/1 (Bet365). LOSS=5pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 24) - 1pt e.w Cawthorne Cracker in the 2:00 Exeter at 5/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). 0.5pts e.w Pontresina in the 3:00 Exeter at 50/1 (Bet365 – 1/5 1,2,3,4) LOSS=3pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 23) - 0.5pts e.w. Das Kapital in 1.25 Windsor at 13/2 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt win Spoof in 2.55 Windsor at 9/2 (General); 0.5pts e.w. Espresso Freddo in 4.25 Windsor at 11/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 0.5pts e.w. Nellie French in 6.10 Wolverhampton at 11/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=4pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 22) - 0.5pts e.w. Excusio Joe in 2.45 Leopardstown at 10/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=1pt

Punting Pointers (Oct 21) - 0.5pts e.w Checkandchallenge in the 3.05 Ascot at SP (1/5 1,2,3), 0.5pts e.w Kapitaliste in the 4.15 Newton Abbot at 9/1 (1/5 1,2,3, bet365, 8/1 General), 0.5pts e.w Sao Timothy in the 8.00 Wolverhampton at 10/1 (1/5 1,2,3 General). LOSS=3pts

Value Bet (Oct 21) - 1pt win Trawlerman in 1.15 Ascot at 12/1 (Betfair, bet365); 1pt win Rohaan in 1.50 Ascot at 10/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Bennetot in 4.25 Ascot at 40/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Dancing Magic in 4.25 Ascot at 16/1 (bet365). PROFIT=9pts

Ben Linfoot Verdict (Oct 21) - 1pt e.w. Believing in 1.50 Ascot at 22/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4, 20/1 General); 1pt win Time Lock in 2.25 Ascot at 5/1 (General); 1pt win Big Rock in 3.05 Ascot at 7/1 (William Hill, bet365); 1pt win Al Mubhir in 4.25 Ascot at 12/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, 11/1 General); 1pt win Lattam in 4.25 Ascot at 20/1 (bet635, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). PROFIT=2pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 20) - 0.5pts e.w. Miss Rainbow in 6.00 Newcastle at 9/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). PROFIT=0.4pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 19) - 1pt e.w. Firenze Rosa in 1.35 Brighton at 10/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Cuban Breeze in 7:00 Chelmsford at 6/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 0.5pts e.w. Destinado in 7.30 Chelmsford at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=2.8pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 18) - 1pt e.w. Northern Bound in 3.33 Wetherby at 17/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=0.06pts

Weekend View (Oct 21) - 1pt e.w Vadream in 1.50 Ascot at 12/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3). 1pt e.w Big Rock in 3.05 Ascot at 12/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3). 2pts win Bay Bridge at 3.45 Ascot at 11/2 (William Hill). 1pt e.w Migration in 4.25 Ascot at 12/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). PROFIT=8.4pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 17) - 1pt e.w Family Pot in the 4.10 Hereford at 9/2 (1/5 1,2,3 Sky Bet). LOSS=0.10pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 16) - 1pt e.w. Harry's Halo in 3.45 Windsor at 13/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt win Placated in 5.20 Windsor at 14/1 (William Hill). LOSS=3pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 15) - 1pt e.w. Punchbowl Flyer in the 3:00 Goodwood at 10/1 (general - ⅕ 1,2,3,4). LOSS=2pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 14) - 1pt e.w Pendleton in the 2.25 York at 11/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 0.5pts e.w Hartswood in the 3.35 York at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5), 1pt win Wakool in the 4.10 York at 7/1 (General). LOSS=4pts

Ben Linfoot Verdict (Oct 14) - 1pt win Serried Ranks in 1.15 York at 15/2 (Hills), 1pt win Montassib in 2.25 York at 12/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Not So Sleepy in 2.40 Newmarket at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt win Titian in 3.35 York at 10/1 (General). PROFIT=12.2pts

Value Bet (Oct 14) - 1pt win Magical Spirit in 2.25 York at 33/1 (General), 1.5pts e.w. Jesse Evans in 2.40 Newmarket at 11/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt win Titian in 3.35 York at 10/1 (General), 1pt win Real Gain in 3.50 Newmarket at 6/1 (General). LOSS=1.2pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 13) - 1pt e.w. Miaharris in 1.50 Newmarket at 15/2 (bet365, Hills, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt win Davideo in 3.35 at 12/1 (General). LOSS=3pts

Value Bet (Oct 13) - 1pt win Danny Kirwan in 1.35 Chepstow at 6/1 (General); 1pt win Tenerife Sunshine in 2.40 York at 22/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt win Westerton in 3.35 Newmarket at 12/1 (General); 1pt win See The Fire in 4.10 Newmarket at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BoyleSports). LOSS=4pts

Ben Linfoot Verdict (Oct 13) - 1pt win Rosario in 1.50 Newmarket at 14/1 (General), 1pt win Iron Lion in 2.40 York at 11/1 (bet365, 10/1 General), 1pt e.w. Laafi in 3.35 Newmarket at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4), 1pt win Orbaan in 3.50 York at 12/1 (General). LOSS=5pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 12) - 1pt win Methusalar in 2.30 Worcester at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Gerard Mentor in 4.00 Exeter at 17/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=0.3pts

Weekend View (Oct 14) - 2pts Vino Victrix in 2.25 Newmarket at 10/1 (Bet365, Coral & Ladbrokes). 1pt e.w Temporize in 2.25 Newmarket at 25/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). 1pt e.w Silver Sword in 3.40 Newmarket at 12/1 (Bet365. Coral & Ladbrokes). LOSS=2.6pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 10) - 0.5pts e.w Easy Equation in the 6.30 Southwell at 9/1 (1/5 1,2,3 bet365), 1pt e.w Coaxing in the 7.00 Southwell at 11/2 (1/5 1,2,3,4 General). PROFIT=0.5pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 9) - 0.5pts e.w. Phoenix Fire in 4.00 Pontefract at 14/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt win Another Dimension in 8.00 Wolverhampton at 9/2 (General). LOSS=0.1pt

Punting Pointers (Oct 8) - 1pt win Fulgurant in 4.45 Uttoxeter at 10/1 (bet365); 1pt win Starlyte in 5.00 Kelso at 7/1 (General). LOSS=2pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 7) - 1pt win Lady Alara in the 1.30 Newmarket at SP; 0.5pts e.w Sid’s Annie in the 2.40 Newmarket at 40/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4 Sky Bet). LOSS=2pts

Value Bet (Oct 7) - 1pt win Queen Regent in 1.30 Newmarket at 11/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes); 1pt e.w. Random Harvest in 3.15 Newmarket at 20/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/5 1,2,3); 1pts e.w. Pearle D’Or in 3.35 Ascot at 18/1 (Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=0.4pts

Ben Linfoot Verdict (Oct 7) - 1pt win Nymphadora in 1.50 Ascot at 5/1 (General), 1pt win Dark Trooper in 3.00 Ascot at 13/2 (General), 0.5pts win Biggles in 3.35 Ascot at 12/1 (General), 0.5pts win Biggles in 3.35 Ascot at SP, 1pt win Escobar in 3.35 Ascot at 16/1 (General). LOSS=4pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 6) - 1pt win Rohaan in 5.05 Ascot at 11/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BetVictor); 1pt win Hello Judge in 3.45 Hexham at 15/2 (888Sport, BetVictor, Unibet). PROFIT=1.75pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 5) - 1pt win Nickle Back in 3.05 Warwick at 9/1 (General); 0.5pts e.w. Laurentia in 4.45 Lingfield at 16/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4); 0.5pts e.w. Bbob Alula in 5.15 Lingfield at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4). PROFIT=7pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 4) - 1pt e.w. Willingly in 3.12 Nottingham at 10/1 (Betfred, Skybet, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt win Yasmin From York in 4.20 Catterick at 5/1 (General). PROFIT/LOSS=0pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 3) - 1pt win Ballymagee in the 2.20 Southwell at 9/1 (General). 1pt win Blueberry Wine in the 3.45 Sedgefield at 11/2 (Bet365) LOSS=2pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 2) - 1pt win Fantastikas in 3.45 Newton Abbot at 5/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Dandy Dinmont in 7.30 Newcastle at 9/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=3pts

Punting Pointers (Oct 1) - 1pt e.w. Simca Mille in 3.05 Longchamp at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Stay Alert in 3.50 Longchamp at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=4pts

Fran Berry (October 1) - 1pt e.w. Save Your Love in 2.10 Tipperary at 10/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Insinuendo in 2.40 Tipperary at 11/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=1.9pts

Ben Linfoot's Verdict (Oct 1) - 1pt win Rosallion in 1.15 Longchamp at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt win Hukum in 3.05 Longchamp at 6/1 (General), 1pt win Lumiere Rock in 3.50 Longchamp at 7/1 (bet365). PROFIT=6pts

Football:

Tuesday best bets (Oct 31) - 1pt Morecambe to beat Barrow at 7/2 (General), 1pt Wigan to beat Charlton at 6/4 (General), 0.5pts Richard Keogh to score in Wycombe vs Cambridge at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Coventry vs West Brom (Oct 30) - 1pt Draw at 12/5 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts No first goalscorer at 9/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=1.5pts

Manchester United vs Manchester City (Oct 29) - 1pt Bruno Fernandes 1+ offsides at 4/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=1pt

Sunday best bets (Oct 29) - 2pts Rotherham to beat Sheffield Wednesday at 7/2 (Sky Bet), 2pts Everton to score 2+ vs West Ham at 13/8 (bet365), 1.5pts Athletic Club to keep a clean sheet vs Valencia at 21/20 (General). LOSS=5.5pts

The Kelly Bet (Oct 28) - 1.5pts Wolves or Draw Double Chance vs Newcastle at 21/20 (General). PROFIT=1.58pts

Wolves vs Newcastle (Oct 28) - 1pt Rayan Ait-Nouri to be carded at 7/2 (General). PROFIT=3.5pts

Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Oct 28) - 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 11/8 (General), 1.5pts Gavi to be shown a card at 6/4 (bet365), 0.5pts Gavi first player carded at 10/1 (bet365, VBET). LOSS=4pts

Mark O'Haire's best bets (Oct 28-29) - 3pts Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool all to score Over 1.5 Goals treble at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Augsburg vs Wolfsburg – Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts QPR Under 1.5 Goals, Leicester Over 1.5 Goals at 5/6 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=3.55pts

Saturday best bets (Oct 28) - 1pt Matt Smith to score a header in Barrow vs Salford at 6/1 (bet365), 1pt Morecambe to beat Wimbledon at 23/10 (bet365), 1pt Donovan Wilson to score anytime in Doncaster vs Grimsby at 9/4 (General). PROFIT=0.3pts

Chelsea vs Brentford (Oct 28) - 1pt Brentford or Draw (double chance) at 27/20 (Unibet). PROFIT=1.35pts

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (Oct 27) - 1.5pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at 6/5 (General), 1pt 5+ Sam Johnstone saves at 9/4 (Sky Bet). LOSS=2.5pts

Thursday best bets (Oct 26) - 2pts Under 1.5 West Ham goals vs Olympiacos at 5/6 (BoyleSports), 1pt Aston Villa to beat AZ Alkmaar at 23/20 (General), 0.5pt Rangers to beat Sparta Prague and BTTS at 11/2 (General). PROFIT=2.31pts

Liverpool vs Toulouse (Oct 26) - 1pt Cristian Cásseres Jr. to be shown a card at 12/5 (Unibet, BetMGM, BetUK), 1pt Cristian Cásseres Jr. 3+ total fouls at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Cristian Cásseres Jr. 4+ total fouls at 13/2 (Sky Bet). LOSS=2.5pts

Brighton vs Ajax (Oct 26) - 1pt Ansu Fati to score anytime at 5/4 (bet365). PROFIT=1.25pts

Celtic vs Atlético Madrid (Oct 25) - 1pt Antoine Griezmann to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365), 1pt Antoine Griezmann over 0.5 assists at 10/3 (BoyleSports). PROFIT=0.75pts

Newcastle vs Dortmund (Oct 25) - 1pt Ramy Bensebaini to be carded at 29/10 (General), 1pt Marius Wolf to be carded at 4/1 (General). PROFIT=3pts

Young Boys vs Man City (Oct 25 | 20:00) - 1pt Rodri to score anytime at 11/2 (bet365). LOSS=1pt

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen (Oct 24) - 2pts Manchester United to win with -1 goal handicap at 10/11 (General), 1pt Manchester United to win with -2 goal handicap at 12/5 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=3pts

Sevilla v Arsenal (Oct 24) - 1.5pts Sevilla to have 5+ shots on target at 9/4 (bet365). LOSS=1.5pts

Tuesday best bets (Oct 24) - 2pts Salzburg 9+ shots vs Inter at 4/5 (William Hill), 1pt Draw HT/Leicester FT in Leicester vs Sunderland at 18/5 (General) 1pt Burton to beat Carlisle at 21/10 (General), 0.5pts Crewe to beat Stockport and both teams to score at 13/2 (bet365). LOSS=0.9pts

Tottenham v Fulham (Oct 23) - 1pt Oliver Skipp to be shown a card at 7/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill). LOSS=1pt

Sunday best bets (Oct 22) - 2pts Under 5.5 cards in Milan vs Juventus at 5/6 (bet365), 1pt Sergi Cardona to make 70 or more passes in Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano at 7/5 (Ladbrokes), 0.5pts No first goalscorer in Milan vs Juventus at 10/1 (bet365). LOSS=3.5pts

Aston Villa v West Ham (Oct 22) - 2pts Over 5.5 Aston Villa corners at 10/11 (bet365), 0.5pts Moussa Diaby to score a goal assisted by Ollie Watkins at 9/1 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=1.32pts

Sheffield United vs Manchester United (Oct 21) - 1pt Under 0.5 first-half goals at 14/5 (General). LOSS=1pt

Chelsea vs Arsenal (Oct 21) - 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (Unibet, William Hill), 1pt Kai Havertz to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill). LOSS=3pts

Mark O'Haire's best bets (Oct 21-22) - 3pts Freiburg to beat Bochum and Under 5.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Annan vs Queen of the South: BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Heidenheim vs Augsburg: BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet). PROFIT=2.73pts

The Kelly Bet (Oct 21) - 2pts Bournemouth to beat Wolves at 7/5 (General). LOSS=2pts

Saturday best bets (Oct 21) - 1.5pts Newcastle to win to nil vs Palace at 11/8 (General), 1.5pts Coventry 'Draw no Bet' vs Bristol C at 11/10 (General), 1pt Sunderland to beat Stoke at 39/20 (BetUk, BetMGM), 1pt A sending off in N Forest vs Luton at 9/2 (bet365), 1pt Michal Helik to score anytime in Huddersfield vs QPR at 12/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Scott Twine to score from outside box in Hull vs Sot'on at 9/1 (bet365). LOSS=3.44pts

Liverpool vs Everton (Oct 21) - 1pt Jack Harrison to be shown a card at 15/2 (Sky Bet). LOSS=1pt

Rotherham vs Ipswich (Oct 20) - 1.5pts Ipswich to win and under 4.5 goals in the match at 10/11 (General). VOID

Tuesday best bets (Oct 17) - 1.5pts Hungary to win to nil vs Lithuania at 5/6 (BetVictor, Boylesports), 1pt Slovenia to beat Northern Ireland at 5/4 (Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes). LOSS=0.25pts

England v Italy (Oct 17) - 2pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 13/10 (General). PROFIT=2.6pts

Monday best bets (Oct 16) - 1.5pts Romelu Lukaku to score anytime in Belgium vs Sweden at 21/20 (Betfred) = VOID, 1.5pts Rep. of Ireland to win and under 3.5 goals at evens (bet365), 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Greece vs Netherlands at 23/20 (General). LOSS=2.5pts

Sunday best bets (Oct 15) - 1pt Both teams 2+ cards in Norway vs Spain at 13/10 (BetVictor), 1pt Romania to beat Andorra with -2 goal handicap at 6/5 (Betfair). PROFIT=2.5pts

Wales vs Croatia (Oct 15) - 2pts Croatia 14+ total shots at 8/11 (Sky Bet). LOSS=2pts

WSL Super Sunday best bets (Oct 15) - 1pt Caitlin Foord to score anytime in Arsenal v Aston Villa at 12/5 (William Hill), 1pt Lucy Hope 1+ shots on target in Liverpool v Everton at 5/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Lucy Hope to be shown a card in Liverpool v Everton at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Jennifer Beattie to score anytime in Arsenal v Aston Villa at 16/1 (General). LOSS=2.5pts

Saturday best bets (Oct 14) - 2pts Joe Ironside to score anytime in Doncaster vs Sutton at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Under 4.5 goals in N Ireland vs San Marino at 20/23 (BoyleSports), 1.5pts Jordan Rhodes to score anytime in Blackpool vs Stevenage at 23/10 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt Burton (draw no bet) to beat Lincoln at 7/4 (General), 0.5pts Aaron Hayden to score anytime in Wrexham vs Salford at 15/2 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=10.44pts

Notts County vs Mansfield (Oct 14) - 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 13/10 (Betfair), 1.5pts Mansfield 'Draw no Bet' at 5/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair). LOSS=0.12pts

Netherlands vs France (Oct 13) - 1pt Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (General). PROFIT=1.2pts

Friday best bets (Oct 13) - 1.5pts Portugal to win and under 3.5 goals vs Slovakia at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt Luxembourg 'Draw no bet' vs Iceland at 9/4 (General), 1pt Both teams to score in Rep of Ireland vs Greece at 6/5 (Unibet). LOSS=2.5pts

England vs Australia (Oct 13) - 1pt Draw HT/England FT at 13/4 (General), 0.5pt Harry Souttar 1+ shots on target at 7/1 (Betway). PROFIT=2.75pts

Thursday best bets (Oct 12) - 2pts Both teams to score in Latvia vs Armenia at evens (bet365), 1.5pts Poland to win to nil vs Faroe Islands at 20/23 (BetVictor). LOSS=0.69pts

Spain vs Scotland (Oct 12) - 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 23/20 (General). PROFIT=1.15pts

Burton v Cambridge (Oct 9) - 1pt Burton to win at 6/4 (Unibet), 1pt Both teams to score 'no' at Evens (Sky Bet, Betfred). PROFIT=0.5pt

Arsenal v Man City (Oct 8) - 2pts Julian Alvarez to score or assist at 6/4 (Paddy Power). LOSS=2pts

Brighton v Liverpool (Oct 8) - 1.5pts Over 27.5 Shots at 5/6 (bet365, Unibet, BetMGM). PROFIT=1.25pts

Luton v Spurs (Oct 7) - 1pt Pape Matar Sarr over 1.5 shots at evens (888sport), 1pt Pape Matar Sarr over 0.5 shots on target at 13/10 (Unibet). LOSS=2pts

Saturday best bets (Oct 7) - 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Everton v Bournemouth at 5/6 (General), 1.5pts Cardiff to beat Watford at 6/4 (General), 1pt Abdoullah Ba to score or assist in Sunderland vs Middlesbrough at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt Joe Rodon to score anytime in Leeds v Bristol City at 18/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Jean-Philippe Mateta to score anytime in Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest at 11/4 (bet365). LOSS=2.83pts

Mark O'Haire tips (Oct 7) - 3pts Augsburg v Darmstadt: Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Shrewsbury v Northampton: BTTS ‘No’ at Evens (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Go Ahead Eagles v Heracles: Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS at 10/11 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=3.3pts

The Kelly Bet (Oct 7) - 1.5pts Marc Guéhi to make 75 or more passes in Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest at 19/20 (Ladbrokes). PROFIT=1.43pts

Birmingham v West Brom (Oct 6) - 1pt Draw at 9/4 (General), 1pt John Swift to score anytime at 9/2 (bet365). PROFIT=3.5pts

Thursday best bets (Oct 5) - 2pts Renan Lodi 3+ fouls in Marseille v Brighton at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Jarrod Bowen 2+ shots on target in West Ham v Freiburg at 3/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1.5pts Rangers to beat Aris Limassol at 19/20 (General). LOSS=3.5pts

Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar (Oct 5) - 1pt Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 9/4 (General), 0.5pt e.w. Antonio Ivancic to score first at 55/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) (1-5 places, 1/3 odds). LOSS=2pts

Liverpool v Union SG (Oct 5) - 1pt Virgil van Dijk to score anytime at 8/1 (General). VOID

Newcastle v PSG (Oct 4) - 2pts PSG to score 2+ goals at 6/5 (General). LOSS=2pts

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City (Oct 4) - 2.5pts Manchester City to win at 3/4 (Betfair Sportsbook). PROFIT=1.88pts

Celtic vs Lazio (Oct 3) - 2pts Under 1.5 Lazio Goals vs Celtic at 8/11 (BoyleSports). LOSS=2pts

Lens vs Arsenal (Oct 3) - 1pt Oleksandr Zinchenko to score anytime at 14/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=1pt

Manchester United vs Galatasaray (Oct 3) - 1.5pts Sofyan Amrabat to make 75 or more passes at 13/10 (Ladbrokes), 1pt Sofyan Amrabat to make 80 or more passes at 21/10 (Ladbrokes). LOSS=2.5pts

MNF: Fulham vs Chelsea (Oct 2) - 2pts Chelsea to score 2+ goals at 21/20 (General); 1pt Chelsea to score 3+ goals at 18/5 (BetVictor). PROFIT=1.1pts

Women's Super League opening day (Oct 1) - 1.5pts Brighton to beat Everton at 12/5 (Paddy Power), 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil against Tottenham at 5/4 (Betfair), 1pt Manchester United -1 handicap against Aston Villa at 17/10 (Paddy Power), 1pt Arsenal -2 handicap against Liverpool at 15/8 (Paddy Power), 1pt Chelsea to lead after 20 minutes at 8/5 (Betfair). LOSS=0.9pt

Sunday best bets (Oct 1) - 2.5pts Leicester to beat Blackburn at 11/10 (Coral), 1pt Willy Boly over 0.5 shots on target in Forest v Brentford at 7/1 (bet365). PROFIT=2.25pts

Golf:

Qatar Masters (Oct 26-29) - 1pt e.w. Nick Bachem at 66/1 (bet365, Skybet, Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Matthew Jordan at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Adri Arnaus at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Rafa Cabrera Bello at 100/1 (Skybet, Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Marcus Armitage at 80/1 (Skybet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). LOSS=10pts

Andalucia Masters (Oct 19-22) - 1pt e.w. Julien Brun at 70/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Guido Migliozzi at 60/1 (bet365, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Joost Luiten at 28/1 (bet365, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Ewen Ferguson at 40/1 (Boylesports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Robert MacIntyre at 33/1 (bet365, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). LOSS=12pts

Zozo Championship (Oct 19-22) - 2pts e.w. Sahith Theegala at 20/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Joel Dahmen at 66/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 55/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ryo Hisatsune at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=4.75pts

Hainan Open (Oct 13-16) - 2pts e.w. Brandon Stone at 25/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Tom Lewis at 30/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Wenyi Ding at 50/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). PROFIT=0.13pt

Shriners Children's Open (Oct 12-15) - 4pts win Tom Kim at 14/1 (bet365 - 12/1 generally); 1.5pts e.w. J.J. Spaun at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Andrew Putnam at 45/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sam Ryder at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Chesson Hadley at 100/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Ryan Moore at 250/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). PROFIT=43.93pts

Open de Espana (Oct 12-15) - 1pt e.w. Hennie du Plessis at 66/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Guido Migliozzi at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Nick Bachem at 80/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Alejandro del Rey at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Alex Levy at 175/1 (bet365, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). LOSS=10pts

Sanderson Farms Championship (Oct 5-8) - 3pts e.w. Stephan Jaeger at 22/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Beau Hossler at 40/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Davis Riley at 50/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Erik van Rooyen at 90/1 (BoyleSports, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Matthias Schwab at 400/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). LOSS=16pts

Open de Provence (Oct 5-8) - 2pts e.w. Ugo Coussaud at 28/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1.5pts e.w. Borja Virto at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Oliver Lindell at 66/1 (Unibet, bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Lars van Meijel at 100/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=11pts

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Oct 5-8) - 1.5pts e.w. Thorbjorn Olesen at 35/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Dean Burmester at 40/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Robert MacIntyre at 40/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Calum Hill at 66/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Guido Migliozzi at 80/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Mikael Lindberg at 300/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). LOSS=14pts

Ryder Cup singles (Oct 1) - 1pt treble Rahm, Cantlay & Aberg at 6.73/1 (bet365 - William Hill 13/2); 1pt double Schauffele & Fleetwood at 2.21/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt five-fold at 20/1 (General - William Hill & bet365 23/1). PROFIT=0.71pt

Ryder Cup (Sep 29-Oct 1) - 2pt Europe to win the Ryder Cup by 1-3 points at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Europe to lead after each day and win at 9/2 (Sky Bet); 2pts Rory McIlroy to be top overall scorer at 9/1 (General); 1pt Tommy Fleetwood to be top overall scorer at 16/1 (General); 1pt Max Homa to be top USA scorer at 11/1 (BoyleSports); 1pt Tyrrell Hatton to hit Europe's first tee-shot at 8/1 (William Hill, Betway). PROFIT=34pts

Tennis:

ATP Tour preview - 2pts win Sebastian Korda in the Swiss Indoors at 6/1 (BetVictor, Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Dominic Stricker in the Swiss Indoors at 66/1 (Betfred); 2pts win Andrey Rublev in the Erste Bank Open at 9/1 (General). LOSS=5pts

ATP Tour preview - 1pt e.w. Ben Shelton in the Kinoshita Group Japan Open at 13/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt e.w. Jack Draper in the Kinoshita Group Japan Open at 50/1 (BoyleSports); 0.5pt e.w. Christopher O’Connell in the Kinoshita Group Japan Open at 100/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 0.75pt e.w. Jiri Lehecka in the BNP Paribas Nordic Open at 14/1 (General); 0.75pt e.w. Gael Monfils in the BNP Parisbas Nordic Open at 20/1 (BetVictor); 1pt e.w. Arthur Fils in the European Open at 20/1 (Betfred). PROFIT=47.5pts

ATP Tour (Oct 2-15) - 1pt e.w. Hubert Hurkacz at 40/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Ugo Humbert at 100/1 (General). PROFIT=59pts

ATP Tour (Sep 26-Oct 3) - 1pt win Tallon Griekspoor in the Astana Open at 8/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Adrian Mannarino in the Astana Open at 16/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Marton Fucsovics in the Astana Open at 20/1 (BetVictor, Unibet, BetUK); 0.5pt e.w. Karen Khachanov in the China Open at 50/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Holger Rune in the China Open at 50/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Alex de Minaur in the China Open at 28/1 (General). PROFIT=19pts

Darts:

European Championship (Oct 26-30) - 2pts Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries to reach the final at 14/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Stephen Bunting to win quarter one at 11/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts e.w Stephen Bunting to win the European Championship at 66/1 (Boylesports, Betway 1/2 1,2), 1pt Gian van Veen to win quarter two at 10/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Betway), 0.5pts e.w Gian van Veen to win the European Championship at 66/1 (Sky Bet, 1/2 1,2). PROFIT=5pts

World Grand Prix day five (Oct 6) - 1pt three or more 100+ checkouts and 6+ 180s in Price v Schindler at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Smith v Gilding to have a 180 in each set at 4/5 (Sky Bet); 1pt Wright v Humphries to have 3+ 100+ checkouts and 7+ 180s at 3/1 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=4.66pts

World Grand Prix day four (Oct 5) - 2pts Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 1/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 2pts over 8.5 180s in Smith v Cullen at 6/5 (Sky Bet) PROFIT=0.4pts

World Grand Prix day three (Oct 4) - 2pts Anderson to win the match and hit the most 180’s at 4/5 (Sky Bet), 2pts Bunting to beat Schindler at 8/11 (William Hill), 1pt Gerwyn Price to win 3-0 at 15/8 (Unibet) LOSS=1.12pts

World Grand Prix day two (Oct 3) - 1pt Chisnall to win the match and hit the most 180’s at 5/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt Clayton to win the match and Smith to hit the most 180’s at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Clemens to beat Wright at 5/4 (Bet Victor) LOSS=3pts

World Grand Prix day one (Oct 2) - 0.5pts Dirk van Duijvenbode to hit 2+ 180s in each set against Brendan Dolan at 11/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt 2+ 180s in each completed set in Aspinall v Bunting at 3/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Danny Noppert to beat Gerwyn Price at 9/4 (Boylesports), 1pt Andrew Gilding to beat Rob Cross at 7/4 (General). LOSS=0.75pt

World Grand Prix (Oct 2-9) - 1pt each-way Dirk van Duijvenbode to win World Grand Prix at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt each-way Dave Chisnall to win World Grand Prix at 20/1 (888 Sport, Coral 1/2 1,2), 1pt each-way Nathan Aspinall to win World Grand Prix at 20/1 (888 Sport, Coral 1/2 1,2), 0.5pts each-way Chris Dobey to win the World Grand Prix at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet 1/2 1,2), 1pt Chris Dobey to win the third quarter at 14/1 (bet365). LOSS=8pts

Boxing:

Saturday night boxing (Oct 28) - 1pt Tyson Fury to win in rounds 5-6 at 4/1 (Coral, Labdrokes); 2pts Fabio Wardley to win in rounds 1-6 at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=3pts

Saturday night boxing (Oct 21) - 2pts Jack Catterall to win in rounds 7-12 at 13/8 (BoyleSports); 1pt Isaac Chamberlain to win by stoppage at 13/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=3pts

Saturday night boxing (Oct 7) - 2pts Leigh Wood by stoppage at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Hopey Price to win rounds 7-12 at 11/5 (William Hill). PROFIT=8.2pts

Canelo v Charlo (Oct 1) - 3pts Saul Alvarez to win by decision at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betfred); 1pt Jai Opetaia to win in rounds 7-12 at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). PROFIT=1.5pts

Formula 1:

Mexico Grand Prix (Oct 27-29) - 3pts Fernando Alonso podium finish at 10/1 (General); 3pts Aston Martin double points finish at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lance Stroll fastest lap at 275/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=6.5pts

USA Grand Prix (Oct 20-22) - 1pt e.w. Oscar Piastri to be the fastest qualifier at 12/1 (General); 1pt Daniel Riccardo points finish in the main race at 7/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral). LOSS=3pts

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint (Oct 7) - 4pts Mercedes double top-eight in the Sprint at 10/11 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=3.64pts

Rugby union:

New Zealand v South Africa (Oct 28) - 2pts South Africa to win at 13/10 (General); 2pts under 3.5 tries at 2/1 (Boylesports); 1pt New Zealand/South Africa HT/FT at 9/1 (Betfred); 1pt Mark Tele’a first try-scorer at 11/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Bongi Mbonambi anytime try-scorer at 7/2 (Spreadex). PROFIT=3.6pts

England v Argentina (Oct 27) - 3pts England (-4) on first-half handicap at evens (General); 2pts Argentina under 19.5 points at 20/21 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt England penalty first-scoring play at 15/8 (Boylesports); 1pt under 45 match points at 15/13 (Vbet); 1pt more than one card at 11/10 (William Hill); 1pt Joe Marchant anytime try-scorer at 5/2 (Sky Bet). LOSS=0.12pts

Argentina v New Zealand (Oct 20) - 2pts New Zealand to win (-18) at evens (Sky Bet). PROFIT=2pts

England v South Africa (Oct 21) - 1pt England (+6.5) on the first half handicap at 19/20 (Sporting Index); 1pt over 0.5 drop goals in the match at 5/2 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=3.45pts

Wales v Argentina (Oct 14) - 2pts Wales (-5.5) handicap at evens (888sport); 1pt Wales by 6-10 points at 9/2 (General); 1pt Under 45.5 match points at 4/5 (General). LOSS=4pts

Ireland v New Zealand (Oct 14) - 2pts Ireland to win at 3/4 (Betway); 2pts Over 47 match points at 5/4 (Vbet); 1pt Johnny Sexton to be Man of the Match at 10/1 (William Hill). LOSS=0.5pt

England v Fiji (Oct 15) - 2pts England (-12) at 6/4 (Boylesports). LOSS=2pts

France v South Africa (Oct 15) - 2pts France HT/FT at 6/4 (Spreadex); 1pt 1st try-scorer to be a winger or full-back at 7/4 (William Hill). LOSS=3pts

Japan v Argentina (Oct 8) - 2pts Japan +10 to win on the handicap at 11/8 (BoyleSports). LOSS=2pts

Ireland v Scotland (Oct 7) - 3pts Ireland (-12) on the handicap at evens (General); 2pts under 45.5 points in Ireland v Scotland at 10/11 (bet365); 1pt Dan Sheehan anytime try-scorer at 15/8 (SpreadEx); 1pt Ireland to win by 16-20 points at 6/1 (Betfred). PROFIT=1.87pts

England v Samoa (Oct 7) - 2pts Samoa under 15.5 points at evens (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt England (-20) on the handicap at 10/11 (Sky Bet, 888sport). LOSS=3pts

France v Italy (Oct 6) - 2pts France (-13) on the first-half handicap at 10/11 (General); 1pt Ange Capuozzo last try-scorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365). PROFIT=0.82pt

Australia v Portugal (Oct 1) - 2pts Portugal +23pts to beat Australia at evens (bet365); 1pt Portugal to beat Australia at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). PROFIT=1pt

Rugby World Cup specials (Sep 8-Oct 28) - 3pts Will Jordan to be top tryscorer at 8/1 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Mateo Carreras to be top tryscorer at 40/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt Joe Marchant to be England's top try scorer at 18/1 (General); 1pt Tomos Williams to be Wales' top try scorer at 16/1 (General); 3pts Thomas Ramos to be top points scorer at 5/2 (Betway); 1pt Pieter-Steph du Toit to be player of the tournament at 16/1 (Unibet) (VOID); 1pt Ardie Savea to be player of the tournament at 14/1 (Unibet) (VOID); 0.5pt Damian Willemse to be player of the tournament at 50/1 (Unibet) (VOID); 2pts a Pool B team to win the World Cup at 13/8 (General); 1pt Fiji to win Pool C at 8/1 (Unibet); 1pt Wales not to reach the quarter-finals at 11/4 (Betfred). PROFIT=18.25pts

Rugby World Cup (Sep 8-Oct 28) - 3pts South Africa to win the Rugby World Cup at 7/2 (General). PROFIT=10.5pts

NFL:

NFL Week 8 (Oct 29-30) - 1pt Travis Etienne (Jaguars) to score a touchdown at 10/11 (Sky Bet); 1pt Kareem Hunt (Browns) to score a touchdown at 41/20 (Unibet); 1pt Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) to score a touchdown at 10/11 (Sky Bet); 1pt Detroit Lions (-7.5) to beat the Las Vegas Raiders at 10/11 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=2.87pts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills (Oct 26) - 1pt Stefon Diggs 100+ receiving yards at 6/4 (Bet365); 1pt Stefon Diggs & Mike Evans to score a touchdown at 9/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Josh Allen 1+ interception at evens (bet365). LOSS=1pt

Gameweek 7 Preview (Oct 22-24) - 1pt Cleveland Browns (-3.5) to beat the Indianapolis Colts at evens (BoyleSports); 2pts Buffalo Bills (-7.5) to beat the New England Patriots at 10/11 (General); 1pt Eagles @ Dolphins – Over 51.5 points at 20/21 (General); 1pt San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) to beat the Minnesota Vikings at 10/11 (General). PROFIT=2.73pts

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints (Oct 19) - 3pts Chris Olave over 61.5 receiving yards at 5/6 (Sky Bet); 2pts Under 39.5 match points at 1/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Chris Olave over 100 receiving yards at 39/10 (bet365). LOSS=6pts

Week 6 (Oct 15-16) - 2pts New Orleans Saints (-1.5) to beat the Houston Texans at 10/11 (Sky Bet); 2pts Ja’Marr Chase over 7.5 receptions at evens (Sky Bet); 2pts Over 42.5 total match points in Lions @ Buccaneers at 10/11 (Sky Bet); 2pts Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Dallas Cowboys at 11/10 (Sky Bet). LOSS=8pts

Thursday Night Football (Oct 12) - 2pts Kansas City Chiefs to score over 34.5 points at 23/10 (bet365); 1.5pts Isiah Pacheco over 100+ rushing yards at 39/10 (bet365); 1pt Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 & over 51.5 total match points at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Isiah Pacheco to score a brace at 4/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=5.5pts

Monday Night Football (Oct 9) - 1.5pts Green Bay Packers to beat the Las Vegas Raiders at 23/20 (Betfred). LOSS=1.5pts

Week 5 (Oct 8) - 2pts Dalton Kincaid over 27.5 receiving yards at 10/11 (Sky Bet); 2pts Sam LaPorta (Lions) to score a touchdown at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 1.5pts Indianapolis Colts to beat the Tennessee Titans at 6/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). PROFIT=4.3pts

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders (Oct 5) -1pt Over 51.5 match points at 21/10 (Bet365); 1pt Justin Fields 1+ interception at 4/5 (Bet365); 1pt Brian Robinson to score a brace at 6/1 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=0.1pt

NFL Week 4 (Oct 1-2) - 2pts Miami Dolphins (+2.5) v Buffalo Bills at 21/20 (Sky Bet); 2pts Anthony Richardson (Colts) to score a touchdown at 11/8 (General); 2pts Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) v Tennessee Titans at 10/11 (General); 2pts Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) v New York Giants at evens (Sky Bet). PROFIT=0.37pt

Cricket:

India v England (Oct 29) - 2pts Joe Root top England batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Kuldeep Yadav top India bowler at 7/2 (Star Sports). LOSS=4pts

Australia v New Zealand (Oct 28) - 2pts New Zealand to beat Australia at 11/8 (General). LOSS=2pts

Pakistan v South Africa (Oct 27) - 1pt Aiden Markram top match batsman at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Tabraiz Shamsi top South Africa bowler at 18/5 (Betfred). PROFIT=13.6pts

England v Sri Lanka (Oct 26) - 2pts Gus Atkinson top England bowler at 9/2 (Betfred). (VOID)

Bangladesh v South Africa (Oct 24) - 1pt Aiden Markram top match batsman at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Marco Jansen Man of the Match at 14/1 (Unibet, Star Sports). LOSS=2pts

England v South Africa (Oct 21) - 2pts both teams to score 300+ runs at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt both teams to score 325+ runs at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pt both teams to score 350+ runs at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=3.5pts

Australia v Pakistan (Oct 20) - 2pts Pakistan to beat Australia at 6/4 (bet365); 1pt Josh Inglis top Australia batsman at 17/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Iftikhar Ahmed top Pakistan batsman at 12/1 (General). LOSS=4pts

India v Bangladesh (Oct 19) - 1pt India to win by 10 wickets or 90+ runs at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt India to win by 9 wickets or 81-90+ runs at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=2pts

Australia v Sri Lanka (Oct 16) - 2pts Sri Lanka to beat Australia at 11/4 (General); 2pts Steve Smith top Australia batsman at 7/2 (Sky Bet). LOSS=4pts

England v Afghanistan (Oct 15) - 2pts Ibrahim Zadran top Afghanistan batsman at 4/1 (General). LOSS=2pts

India v Pakistan (Oct 14) - 1pt Both Teams to score 325+ Runs Each at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=1pt

Australia v South Africa (Oct 12) - 3pts South Africa to beat Australia at 6/5 (General); 1pt Keshav Maharaj to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General). PROFIT=2.6pts

Bangladesh v England (Oct 10) - 2pts Najmul Shanto top Bangladesh batsman at 4/1 (bet365, Betway); 2pts top Taksin Ahmed top Bangladesh bowler at 7/2 (General). LOSS=4pts

India v Australia (Oct 8) - 2pts Steve Smith top Australia batsman at 7/2 (William Hill); 1pt KL Rahul top India batsman at 7/1 (General). PROFIT=14pts

South Africa v Sri Lanka (Oct 6) - 1pt Dhananjaya de Silva top Sri Lanka batsman at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt Dunith Wellalage top Sri Lanka batsman at 50/1 (Betway). LOSS=1.5pts

England v New Zealand (Oct 5) - 2pts Trent Boult top New Zealand bowler at 5/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes). LOSS=2pts

Snooker:

Northern Ireland Open qualifying (Oct 17) - 1pt Dylan Emery to beat Martin Gould at 13/8 (General), 1pt Sean O’Sullivan +1.5 frames to beat Andrew Higginson at 6/5 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power). PROFIT=2.82pts

Wuhan Open (Oct 13-15) - 1pt Mark Allen to win the Wuhan Open at 6/1 (General). LOSS=1pt

Wuhan Open (Oct 13) - 1pt Tom Ford to beat Judd Trump at 11/4 (Bet365). LOSS=1pt

English Open (Oct 2-8) - 1pt Ashley Hugill +1.5 frames to beat Ryan Day at 11/10 with Sky Bet and Betfred; 1pt Liu Hongyu to beat Shaun Murphy at 4/1 with William Hill and BetVictor. PROFIT=3pts

Long-term or antepost previews

Racing:

Antepost Value Bet (Oct 21) - 2pts win Arrest in British Champions Long Distance Cup at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt win Spycatcher in British Champions Sprint Stakes at 12/1 (bet365, William Hill, Unibet); 0.5pts win Mitbaahy in British Champions Sprint Stakes at 25/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Alflaila in QIPCO Champion Stakes at 12/1 (General). LOSS=4.5pts

Antepost Value Bet (Oct 14) - 0.5pts win Blazeon Five in Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at 25/1 (General); 0.5pts win Golden Shot in Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at 25/1 (General). LOSS=1pt