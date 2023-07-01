Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in July 2023.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2023) is +4744.64pts. July overall running total = -0.68pts

July antepost running total = -2.0pts

July overall running total = -2.68pts

Racing: Ben Linfoot's Verdict (Jul 2) - 1pt e.w Coralillo in 2.25 Curragh at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Michaela’s Boy in the 3.00 Curragh at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending Simon Holt ITV Tips (Jul 2) - 2pts win Commanche Falls in 2.25 Curragh at 6/4 (General), 1pt win Twig in 3.12 Uttoxeter at 7/1 (General). Result pending Members Extra (Jul 1) - 1pt e.w Pachmena in the 4:35 Curragh at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=2pts Punting Pointers (Jul 1) - 1pt e.w Citizen General in the 1.30 Newcastle at 8/1 (General – 1/5 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Post Impressionist in the 2.05 Newcastle at 15/2 (General – 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=4pts Fran Berry Curragh (Jul 1) - 2pts win Above The Curve in the 3.25 Curragh at 3/1 (General), 1pt e.w Song For Whoever in the 2.50 Curragh at 22/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=4pts Andrew Asquith's Value Bet (Jul 1) - 1pt win Soldier's Minute in 12.20 Newcastle at 9/1 (William Hill, BetVictor, Coral), 1pt win Omniscient in 2.05 Newcastle at 10/1 (General). LOSS=2pts Ben Linfoot Verdict (Jul 1) - 1pt win Batal Dubai in the 12.20 Newcastle at 13/2 (General), 1pt win Kemari in 1.15 Newmarket at 6/1 (General), 1pt win Citizen General in 1.30 Newcastle at 8/1 (General), 1pt e.w Good Show in 2.05 Newcastle at 28/1 (Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). PROFIT=9.5pts Simon Holt ITV Tips (Jul 1) - 1pt win Raatea in 12.20 Newcastle at 3/1 (General), 1pt win Tiber Flow in 12.55 Newcastle at 7/2 (General), 1pt win Phantom Flight in 1.15 Newmarket at 8/1 (General), 1pt win Nathanael Greene in 2.05 Newcastle at 9/1 (General). PROFIT=0.5pts

Football: MLS tips (Jul 2) - 1.5pts New York Red Bulls +0.0 First Half Handicap v Columbus Crew at 7/5 (bet365), 1.5pts Real Salt Lake +0.25 handicap v Toronto FC at 51/50 at (bet365), 1pt Brian Gutierrez to be carded in Orlando City v Chicago Fire at 15/4 (bet365). Result pending Golf: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Jun 29-Jul 2) - 3pts win Collin Morikawa at 18/1 (General); 3pts win Tom Kim at 20/1 (General - 22/1 available in places); 1pt e.w. Taylor Pendrith at 90/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Callum Tarren at 200/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending British Masters (Jun 29-Jul 2) - 5pts win Justin Rose at 10/1 (General - 11/1 available in places); 2pts e.w. Robert MacIntyre at 35/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Marcus Armitage at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. J.C. Ritchie at 200/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1pt e.w. Jamie Donaldson at 300/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10). Result pending

Cricket: Second Test in-play: England v Australia (Jul 1) - 2pts Usman Khawaja under 90.5 second innings runs at 10/11 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power). PROFIT=1.82pts Second Test in-play: England v Australia (Jun 30) - 0.5pts Joe Root top England second innings bowler at 8/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=0.5pts The Ashes (Jun 28-Jul 31) - 1pt Pat Cummins Player of the Series at 9/1 (Betway, bet365). Result pending The Ashes (Jun 16-July 31) - 3pts Ollie Robinson top England series bowler at 5/2 (BoyleSports); 3pts Pat Cummins top overall series bowler at 9/2 (General); 3pts Steve Smith top overall series batsman at 3/1 (Betway); 1pt Ben Stokes top England series batsman at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt 2-2 series correct score at 6/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

Cycling: Tour de France (Jul 1-23) - 3pts Pogacar-Vingegaard straight forecast at 3/1 (Unibet); 2pts Mark Cavendish to win 1+ stage at 2/1 (Unibet); 1pt Soren Wærenskjold to win 1+ stage at 10/1 (Betway); 1pt e.w. Binian Girmay to win points classification at 12/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending

Boxing: Saturday night boxing (Jul 1) - 2pts double Savannah Marshall and Dalton Smith to both win by decision at 15/8 (Betway). Result pending

Formula One: Austria Grand Prix post-qualifying (Jul 2) - 3pts Carlos Sainz race handicap -25 seconds at 5/1 (bet365), 2pts Carlos Sainz to beat Charles Leclerc at 13/8 (bet365). Result pending Austria Grand Prix (Jul 1-Jul 2) - 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to finish in the points on Sunday at 3/1 (General); 1pt Nyck De Vries to finish in the points on Sunday at 25/1 (General); 1pt Carloz Sainz to finish top 2 in the Sprint at 33/1 (bet365). Result pending

Tennis: Wimbledon Ladies' Singles (July 3-16) - 2pts win Aryna Sabalenka at 6/1 (BetVictor, 10Bet), 0.5pt e.w. Daria Kasatkina at 66/1 (Betfred, betway, 10Bet), 0.5pt Katerina Siniakova to win the second quarter at 33/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending ATP Tour (Jun 26-Jul 2) - 1pt e.w. Lorenzo Sonego in the Rothesay International at 11/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Emil Ruusuvouri in the Rothesay International at 9/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Jason Kubler in the Mallorca Championships at 14/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Richard Gasquet in the Mallorca Championships at 20/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Lloyd Harris in the Mallorca Championships at 66/1 (Betfred). Result pending

