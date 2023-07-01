Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in July 2023.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2023) is +4744.64pts.
Ben Linfoot's Verdict (Jul 2) - 1pt e.w Coralillo in 2.25 Curragh at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Michaela’s Boy in the 3.00 Curragh at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Simon Holt ITV Tips (Jul 2) - 2pts win Commanche Falls in 2.25 Curragh at 6/4 (General), 1pt win Twig in 3.12 Uttoxeter at 7/1 (General). Result pending
Members Extra (Jul 1) - 1pt e.w Pachmena in the 4:35 Curragh at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=2pts
Punting Pointers (Jul 1) - 1pt e.w Citizen General in the 1.30 Newcastle at 8/1 (General – 1/5 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Post Impressionist in the 2.05 Newcastle at 15/2 (General – 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=4pts
Fran Berry Curragh (Jul 1) - 2pts win Above The Curve in the 3.25 Curragh at 3/1 (General), 1pt e.w Song For Whoever in the 2.50 Curragh at 22/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=4pts
Andrew Asquith's Value Bet (Jul 1) - 1pt win Soldier's Minute in 12.20 Newcastle at 9/1 (William Hill, BetVictor, Coral), 1pt win Omniscient in 2.05 Newcastle at 10/1 (General). LOSS=2pts
Ben Linfoot Verdict (Jul 1) - 1pt win Batal Dubai in the 12.20 Newcastle at 13/2 (General), 1pt win Kemari in 1.15 Newmarket at 6/1 (General), 1pt win Citizen General in 1.30 Newcastle at 8/1 (General), 1pt e.w Good Show in 2.05 Newcastle at 28/1 (Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). PROFIT=9.5pts
Simon Holt ITV Tips (Jul 1) - 1pt win Raatea in 12.20 Newcastle at 3/1 (General), 1pt win Tiber Flow in 12.55 Newcastle at 7/2 (General), 1pt win Phantom Flight in 1.15 Newmarket at 8/1 (General), 1pt win Nathanael Greene in 2.05 Newcastle at 9/1 (General). PROFIT=0.5pts
MLS tips (Jul 2) - 1.5pts New York Red Bulls +0.0 First Half Handicap v Columbus Crew at 7/5 (bet365), 1.5pts Real Salt Lake +0.25 handicap v Toronto FC at 51/50 at (bet365), 1pt Brian Gutierrez to be carded in Orlando City v Chicago Fire at 15/4 (bet365). Result pending
Rocket Mortgage Classic (Jun 29-Jul 2) - 3pts win Collin Morikawa at 18/1 (General); 3pts win Tom Kim at 20/1 (General - 22/1 available in places); 1pt e.w. Taylor Pendrith at 90/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Callum Tarren at 200/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
British Masters (Jun 29-Jul 2) - 5pts win Justin Rose at 10/1 (General - 11/1 available in places); 2pts e.w. Robert MacIntyre at 35/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Marcus Armitage at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. J.C. Ritchie at 200/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1pt e.w. Jamie Donaldson at 300/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10). Result pending
Second Test in-play: England v Australia (Jul 1) - 2pts Usman Khawaja under 90.5 second innings runs at 10/11 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power). PROFIT=1.82pts
Second Test in-play: England v Australia (Jun 30) - 0.5pts Joe Root top England second innings bowler at 8/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=0.5pts
The Ashes (Jun 28-Jul 31) - 1pt Pat Cummins Player of the Series at 9/1 (Betway, bet365). Result pending
The Ashes (Jun 16-July 31) - 3pts Ollie Robinson top England series bowler at 5/2 (BoyleSports); 3pts Pat Cummins top overall series bowler at 9/2 (General); 3pts Steve Smith top overall series batsman at 3/1 (Betway); 1pt Ben Stokes top England series batsman at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt 2-2 series correct score at 6/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Tour de France (Jul 1-23) - 3pts Pogacar-Vingegaard straight forecast at 3/1 (Unibet); 2pts Mark Cavendish to win 1+ stage at 2/1 (Unibet); 1pt Soren Wærenskjold to win 1+ stage at 10/1 (Betway); 1pt e.w. Binian Girmay to win points classification at 12/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
Saturday night boxing (Jul 1) - 2pts double Savannah Marshall and Dalton Smith to both win by decision at 15/8 (Betway). Result pending
Austria Grand Prix post-qualifying (Jul 2) - 3pts Carlos Sainz race handicap -25 seconds at 5/1 (bet365), 2pts Carlos Sainz to beat Charles Leclerc at 13/8 (bet365). Result pending
Austria Grand Prix (Jul 1-Jul 2) - 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to finish in the points on Sunday at 3/1 (General); 1pt Nyck De Vries to finish in the points on Sunday at 25/1 (General); 1pt Carloz Sainz to finish top 2 in the Sprint at 33/1 (bet365). Result pending
Wimbledon Ladies' Singles (July 3-16) - 2pts win Aryna Sabalenka at 6/1 (BetVictor, 10Bet), 0.5pt e.w. Daria Kasatkina at 66/1 (Betfred, betway, 10Bet), 0.5pt Katerina Siniakova to win the second quarter at 33/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
ATP Tour (Jun 26-Jul 2) - 1pt e.w. Lorenzo Sonego in the Rothesay International at 11/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Emil Ruusuvouri in the Rothesay International at 9/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Jason Kubler in the Mallorca Championships at 14/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Richard Gasquet in the Mallorca Championships at 20/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Lloyd Harris in the Mallorca Championships at 66/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Northumberland Plate) - 1pt e.w. Post Impressionist in Northumberland Plate at 11/1 (William Hill, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=2pts
Majors 2023 - 5pts Patrick Cantlay to win a major at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Cantlay to finish in the top 20 of all four majors at 16/1 (bet365); 2pts e.w. Tony Finau to win the Open at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the US PGA at 50/1 (Coral, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Aaron Wise to win the US Open at 80/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
NHL Outright (Oct 11 - June 23) - 1.5pts e.w. Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1,2 1/2), 1pt Logan Thompson to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Miro Heiskanen to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Quinn Hughes to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Dylan Holloway to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 50/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
NBA outright 2022/23 - 3pts e.w. Boston Celtics to win the 22-23 NBA Championship at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) to win 22-23 regular season MVP at 13/2 (Betfred). PROFIT=7pts
ATP specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Casper Ruud to finish as year-end number one at 25/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Casper Ruud to reach number one during the year at 4/1 (bet365); 3pts Andrey Rublev to finish in the top eight at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to finish in the top eight at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lorenzo Musetti to finish in the top eight at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Jack Draper to win an ATP title at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
WTA 2023 specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Aryna Sabalenka to finish as year-end world number one at 20/1 (bet365); 2pts Iga Swiatek to win at least two Grand Slam titles at 4/1 (betway); 2pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top eight at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to finish in the top eight at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Coco Gauff to finish in the top five at 6/4 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top 15 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Caty McNally to finish in the top 100 at 1/2 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
French Open men's (May 28-Jun 11) - 1pt Casper Ruud to win the French Open at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Wimbledon men's (July 3-16) - 0.5pt e.w. Denis Shapovalov to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
US Open men's (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 0.5pt e.w. Jack Draper to win the US Open at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Wimbledon women's (July 3-16) - 1pt e.w. Karolina Pliskova to win Wimbledon at 40/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Outright preview (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 4pts 1+ driver not to be classified in each race at 6/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt George Russell to win the Drivers' Championship (without Max Verstappen) at 10/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Specials (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 3pts Zhou to beat Bottas in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 9/2 (bet365); 4pts Magnussen to beat Hulkenberg in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 2/1 (General); 3pts George Russell to beat Lewis Hamilton in Drivers' Championship at 6/1 (General). Result pending
Greyhound Derby (May 25-Jul 1) - 2pts e.w. Swords Rex at 10/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Bockos Palace at 100/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Undulation to be top bitch at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending