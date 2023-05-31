A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in June 2023.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2023) is +4815.66pts. June overall running total = +0pts

June antepost running total = +0pts

Racing: Weekend View (June 3) - 1pt Regal Reality in 12.50 Epsom at 7/1 (Hills), 1pt win Military Order in 1.30 Epsom at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Hills, Betfred), 1pt win Potapova in 2.10 Epsom at 9/2 (Hills), 1pt win Alligator Alley in 3.20 Epsom at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook), 1pt win Scampi in 4.30 Epsom at 5/1 (General). Result pending Football: Golf: Cricket: England v Ireland Test (Jun 1-4) - 1pt Lorcan Tucker top Ireland first innings batsman at 11/2 (bet365); 2pts Lorcan Tucker to make a first innings fifty at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 3pts Mark Adair top Ireland first-innings bowler at 3/1 (Star Sports). Result pending Boxing: Formula One: Tennis: French Open men's singles (May 28-Jun 11) - 1pt e.w. Holger Rune for the title at 17/2 (General); 1pt Andrey Rublev to win the second quarter at 11/2 (BetVictor). Result pending French Open women's singles (May 28-Jun 10) - 2pts Aryna Sabalenka for the title at 13/2 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Jessica Pegula for the title at 40/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win the third quarter at 50/1 (BoyleSports). Result pending Darts: Basketball: UFC: Snooker: Cycling:

Long-term or antepost previews Racing: Antepost Value Bet (Royal Ascot) - 1pt win Blue For You in Royal Hunt Cup at 25/1 (General); 1pt win Lethal Nymph in Wokingham Stakes at 25/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, bet365). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (June 23) - 1pt win Lezoo in Commonwealth Cup at 16/1 (William Hill). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (June 3-4) - 1pt win Imperial Emperor in Betfred Derby at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Gooloogong in Betfred Derby at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet); 1pt win Bluestocking in Betfred Oaks at 20/1 (General). Result pending Antepost Flat: The Classics, 2023 - 2pts win Meditate in the 1000 Guineas at 7/1 (Betfred, Betway, Coral and Ladbrokes), 1pt win Silver Knott in the Derby at 25/1 (Betfred, BetUK), 1pt win Bridestones in the Oaks at 33/1 (bet365, BetVictor, Unibet). Result pending Football La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 (BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Golf: Majors 2023 - 5pts Patrick Cantlay to win a major at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Cantlay to finish in the top 20 of all four majors at 16/1 (bet365); 2pts e.w. Tony Finau to win the Open at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the US PGA at 50/1 (Coral, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Aaron Wise to win the US Open at 80/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Ice hockey: NHL Outright (Oct 11 - June 23) - 1.5pts e.w. Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1,2 1/2), 1pt Logan Thompson to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Miro Heiskanen to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Quinn Hughes to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Dylan Holloway to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 50/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Basketball: NBA outright 2022/23 - 3pts e.w. Boston Celtics to win the 22-23 NBA Championship at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) to win 22-23 regular season MVP at 13/2 (Betfred). Result pending

Tennis: ATP specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Casper Ruud to finish as year-end number one at 25/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Casper Ruud to reach number one during the year at 4/1 (bet365); 3pts Andrey Rublev to finish in the top eight at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to finish in the top eight at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lorenzo Musetti to finish in the top eight at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Jack Draper to win an ATP title at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending WTA 2023 specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Aryna Sabalenka to finish as year-end world number one at 20/1 (bet365); 2pts Iga Swiatek to win at least two Grand Slam titles at 4/1 (betway); 2pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top eight at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to finish in the top eight at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Coco Gauff to finish in the top five at 6/4 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top 15 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Caty McNally to finish in the top 100 at 1/2 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending French Open men's (May 28-Jun 11) - 1pt Casper Ruud to win the French Open at 12/1 (General). Result pending Wimbledon men's (July 3-16) - 0.5pt e.w. Denis Shapovalov to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending US Open men's (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 0.5pt e.w. Jack Draper to win the US Open at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending Wimbledon women's (July 3-16) - 1pt e.w. Karolina Pliskova to win Wimbledon at 40/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Formula 1: Outright preview (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 4pts 1+ driver not to be classified in each race at 6/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt George Russell to win the Drivers' Championship (without Max Verstappen) at 10/1 (William Hill). Result pending Specials (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 3pts Zhou to beat Bottas in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 9/2 (bet365); 4pts Magnussen to beat Hulkenberg in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 2/1 (General). Result pending