Sporting Life Racing Quiz Questions

Test your memory with our 30 brain-teasers in the Sporting Life Racing Quiz of the year.

1. Poniros caused the biggest shock of the Cheltenham Festival by winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle at 100/1. Who was the winning jockey? 2. Willie Mullins had three winners on day two at Cheltenham 2025, with three different riders. Can you name them? 3. By what distance did Inothewayurthinkin beat Galpin Des Champs to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup? 4. How many winners did Champion Jockey Sean Bowen ride at the Cheltenham Festival? 5. Which horse won the Topham Trophy at Aintree? 6. Which was the first British-trained horse across the line at the end of the Randox Grand National? 7. Who rode the winner of the Scottish Grand National at Ayr?

Scottish Grand National winner Captain Cody

8. Rachael Blackmore retired in May after a career that included 18 wins at the Cheltenham Festival. Name her first winner at the meeting. 9. Which horse completed the Dante Stakes and Great Voltigeur Stakes double at York in 2025? 10. Which horse won the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May, breaking the course record in the process? 11. Which horse finished second behind Lambourn in the Derby at Epsom? 12. In the middle of a fabulous season, Ombudsman won the Prince of Wales’ Stakes at Royal Ascot at 7/1, but who was the beaten favourite that day? 13. The shortest-priced favourite in modern times won the Royal Hunt Cup at 3/1. Name the horse. 14. 33/1 shot Cercene caused a big surprise in winning the Coronation Stakes for trainer Joe Murphy. Who rode her? 15. Andrew Balding and Rob Hornby combined to win the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle at the end of June... with which horse? 16. No Half Measures caused a huge upset by winning the July Cup at Newmarket, with another outsider Run To Freedom in third. Who finished second?

No Half Measures holds off who to win the July Cup?