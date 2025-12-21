Menu icon
Lecky Watson on his way to winning the Brown Advisory
Who rode Lecky Watson to win at Cheltenham?

Sporting Life Racing Christmas Quiz: Answers

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun December 21, 2025 · 42 min ago

Check how how you fared in the Sporting Life Racing Christmas Quiz of the year.

1. Jonjo O’Neill junior

2. Sean O’Keeffe (Lecky Watson), Danny Mullins (Jimmy Du Seuil) and Jody Townend (Bambino Fever)

3. 6 lengths

4 None - he has never ridden a Festival winner

5. Gentleman de Mee

6. Iroko - finished fourth

7. Harry Cobden (Captain Cody was the horse)

8. A Plus Tard in 2019 Novice Handicap Chase (went on to win 2022 Gold Cup)

9. Pride of Arras

10. Lead Artist

11. Lazy Griff

12. Los Angeles (was 13/8)

13. My Cloud

14. Gary Carroll

15. Spirit Mixer

16. Big Mojo

17. Scandinavia

18. First and second places were reversed by Stewards Enquiry

19. Ain’t Nobody

20. Fallen Angel

21. Zavateri

22. George Wood

23. True Love

24. Hugo Palmer

25. Jamie Spencer and Jason Watson

26. 11

27. Wayne Hassett

28. Castle Cove

29. Electric Mason

30. They were all walkovers

