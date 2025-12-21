Sporting Life Racing Christmas Quiz: Answers

Check how how you fared in the Sporting Life Racing Christmas Quiz of the year.
1. Jonjo O’Neill junior
2. Sean O’Keeffe (Lecky Watson), Danny Mullins (Jimmy Du Seuil) and Jody Townend (Bambino Fever)
3. 6 lengths
4 None - he has never ridden a Festival winner
5. Gentleman de Mee
6. Iroko - finished fourth
7. Harry Cobden (Captain Cody was the horse)
8. A Plus Tard in 2019 Novice Handicap Chase (went on to win 2022 Gold Cup)
9. Pride of Arras
10. Lead Artist
11. Lazy Griff
12. Los Angeles (was 13/8)
13. My Cloud
14. Gary Carroll
15. Spirit Mixer
16. Big Mojo
17. Scandinavia
18. First and second places were reversed by Stewards Enquiry
19. Ain’t Nobody
20. Fallen Angel
21. Zavateri
22. George Wood
23. True Love
24. Hugo Palmer
25. Jamie Spencer and Jason Watson
26. 11
27. Wayne Hassett
28. Castle Cove
29. Electric Mason
30. They were all walkovers
