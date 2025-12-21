Sporting Life Racing Christmas Quiz Questions

Test your memory with our 30 brain-teasers in the Sporting Life Racing Christmas Quiz of the year.
1. Poniros caused the biggest shock of the Cheltenham Festival by winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle at 100/1. Who was the winning jockey?
2. Willie Mullins had three winners on day two at Cheltenham 2025, with three different riders. Can you name them?
3. By what distance did Inothewayurthinkin beat Galpin Des Champs to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup?
4. How many winners did Champion Jockey Sean Bowen ride at the Cheltenham Festival?
5. Which horse won the Topham Trophy at Aintree?
6. Which was the first British-trained horse across the line at the end of the Randox Grand National?
7. Who rode the winner of the Scottish Grand National at Ayr?
8. Rachael Blackmore retired in May after a career that included 18 wins at the Cheltenham Festival. Name her first winner at the meeting.
9. Which horse completed the Dante Stakes and Great Voltigeur Stakes double at York in 2025?
10. Which horse won the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May, breaking the course record in the process?
11. Which horse finished second behind Lambourn in the Derby at Epsom?
12. In the middle of a fabulous season, Ombudsman won the Prince of Wales’ Stakes at Royal Ascot at 7/1, but who was the beaten favourite that day?
13. The shortest-priced favourite in modern times won the Royal Hunt Cup at 3/1. Name the horse.
14. 33/1 shot Cercene caused a big surprise in winning the Coronation Stakes for trainer Joe Murphy. Who rode her?
15. Andrew Balding and Rob Hornby combined to win the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle at the end of June... with which horse?
16. No Half Measures caused a huge upset by winning the July Cup at Newmarket, with another outsider Run To Freedom in third. Who finished second?
17. Which horse won the Goodwood Cup on the first day of the Glorious meeting?
18. Ndaawi beat Helvic Dream to win the Galway Hurdle, Ireland’s richest hurdle race. But what was significant about that result?
19. Name the 100/1 shot that finished second to Asfoora in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York?
20. Who won the Group 1 Matron Stakes at Leopardstown as part of Irish Champions Festival?
21. Which British raider landed the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on the same weekend?
22. Run Boy Run won the Ayr Gold Cup, can you name the winning jockey?
23. Which filly followed up her win in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot by landing the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket in late-September?
24. Ardisia won Redcar’s feature race of the year, the Two Year Old Trophy, in early October. Who trained the winner?
25. Powerful Glory at 200/1 and Cicero’s Gift at 100/1 caused massive upsets when claiming Group 1s on Champions Day at Ascot. Who were the winning jockeys?
26. Envoi Allen won the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal for the third time in four years in early November. How old is he as 2025 comes to a close?
27. Who was crowned Ireland's Champion Apprentice Jockey?
28. The final race of the turf Flat season, the November Handicap at Doncaster, was won by which horse?
29. The father and son combination of trainer Chris and jockey Freddie Gordon celebrated a landmark treble on Betfair Chase day at Haydock in November. Diamond Hunter and Davids Well won the first two races, who was the other winner?
30. What connects the novice chase wins in early-November of Secret Trix at Kempton, Admiral Stewart at Sandown and Josh The Boss at Newbury?
