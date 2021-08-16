There was a popular winner of the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Chase at Bangor, as Charlie Longsdon’s Snow Leopardess jumped for fun en route to victory.

A quality field was assembled for the three-mile affair, with Canelo, who beat Snow Leopardess in the Rowland Meyrick last season, and Grand National sixth Blaklion both running. But the grey – who is already a mother, having had a foal to Sir Percy while she recuperated from a leg injury – never looked like being caught and galloped on relentlessly for Aidan Coleman to win by two and three-quarter lengths from Windsor Avenue, as the 5/1 joint-favourite. Paddy Power cut the nine-year-old to 14/1 from 20s for the Becher Chase over the National fences at Aintree next month.

“A lot of people know her history now and she’s been a great mare for us. She did that really well today,” said Longsdon. “She’s always jumped really well, she loves it and I couldn’t have been more impressed today. “All ground seems to come alike to her. I probably wouldn’t run on anything quicker than it was today. I worried it wouldn’t be a stiff enough test today, but it was. “She’s got an entry in the Becher and that is probably what we’ll look at. We’ll take her for a school over the fences at Lambourn.” The Glancing Queen made a faultless chasing debut for Alan King and Tom Cannon. King took the unusual step of giving the seven-year-old her first taste of fences in Listed company in the Yorton Stallions Mares’ Novices’ Chase – and was rewarded as The Glancing Queen jumped like an old hand throughout. Cannon had her nice and settled behind the leading group, with the much more experienced Vienna Court forcing a stiff pace throughout but persistently jumping out to her right, which harmed her chances. Running down to the last only Maskada was a threat to The Glancing Queen, but Cannon always looked to have her measure and the 5/4 favourite came away to win by a length and three-quarters.