Matt Brocklebank goes through the various divisions and picks out the horses he thinks could be star names by the end of the campaign.

Staying chaser It seems we could be in for a far weaker King George VI Chase this time around, just 12 months on from The Jukebox Man, Banbridge, Gaelic Warrior and Jango Baie serving up an absolute humdinger at Kempton last Christmas. The third and fourth that day went on to finish first and second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup while the runner-up was placed in the Ryanair, and it’s easy to forget that subsequent Irish Gold Cup hero Fact To File was beaten almost 10 lengths in sixth at Kempton. The British Boxing Day highlight could turn out to be a pale imitation of that this year and, looking at the market as it currently stands, I’d be slightly surprised if there was a genuine Gold Cup contender among the entries when they’re confirmed on Tuesday. Perhaps there isn’t a dark horse - or sleeping giant to fit the brief - in this division at all, but if there is one then they’re likely to come from left-field and maybe it’s already staring us in the face after winning impressively in the Paddy Power Gold Cup earlier in the month. ‘But Meetmebythesea goes for the Ryanair Chase, you massive idiot!!’ I hear you. Plans change, people – they already have for this one too, within the space of about 48 hours, after his lenient rise of 6lb to a mark of 157 took connections by surprise. The December Gold Cup back at Cheltenham suddenly looks a feasible target and logic would suggest victory there should tee up a tilt at the Ryanair over the same course and distance in March. But everyone connected to this horse knows full well the importance of striking while the iron is hot, and it was quite telling to hear Ruby Walsh and Lydia Hislop both express their views on Racing TV that the Gold Cup trip would be well within Meetmebythesea’s range, given how he shaped first time back this term. I’d be inclined to agree and while I couldn’t back him (even at the 50/1 available), I’m certainly not ruling out the possibility he might line up in the Friday feature come the Festival.

Harry Cobden celebrates on Meetmebythesea

Staying hurdler Quiz time. What’s favourite for the Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle? Teahupoo, The New Lion, Wodhooh, Talk The Talk, Brighterdaysahead (is she even entered?!)... all reasonable guesses I suppose. Close but not the one, which is in fact Jimmy Du Seuil, the 2025 Coral Cup winner who got back on the rails returned to hurdling when a close second to Bob Olinger at Punchestown in the spring. An impending Fairyhouse seasonal debut would appear to suggest chasing has been shelved for now and it will be interesting to see if Willie Mullins gives him a full campaign geared around the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. It’s remarkable to think he’s still only seven, but another year younger than JDS, I wonder if Declan Queally’s I’ll Sort That could ruffle a few feathers. Poor Declan became a tad ruffled himself after last season’s Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, and I dare say Nico de Boinville will not reflect on the pre and post-race incidents with a huge amount of pride, but that Festival panto aside I thought I’ll Sort That ran very well to finish fifth in the circumstances.

"All is forgiven" 🤝



Declan Queally & Nico de Boinville patch things up after yesterday's disagreement 💪 pic.twitter.com/5UJB7YF3u7 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 12, 2026

I'll Sort That was rather swatted aside by a rejuvenated Feet Of A Dancer in Navan’s Lismullen Hurdle last Sunday but the outing won’t be lost on Queally’s horse, who had to give the winner 9lb and did come 11 lengths clear of the 151-rated Casheldale Lad (who was getting 6lb from the second) back in third. He should come on for the run, will be right at home on winter ground and, as already touched upon, still has plenty of potential to develop into a smart stayer given his age.

Declan Queally - Grade 1 winner on I'll Sort That

Two-mile hurdler Old Park Star being cut across the board for the Champion Hurdle after a lifeless chasing debut at Ffos Las (where he bled from the nose) just about tells you all you need to know about the two-mile hurdling category at the moment. You can count on the same ‘sharks’ hovering over Kopek Des Bordes' long-range quotes of 14/1 as he sets off on his next outing over fences, having not impressed every onlooker by finishing a 10-length second to Irish Panther on seasonal debut at Naas recently. The 2026 Unibet Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth casts a daunting shadow over this division and it will be difficult for anything to really put their hand up through the season and get within hailing distance of her in terms of ratings. And that’s before you factor in the mares’ allowance. The danger to Mullins often comes from within the same camp and Kopek isn’t the only potential friendly fire threat to the title-holder. King Rasko Grey is due to go over fences but wouldn’t be the first to dazzle over an intermediate trip as a novice hurdler before dropping back in trip for a Champion. I'll be watching his progress with interest. And then you’ve got a horse like Magnifico Conti, who won at Auteuil for Noel George & Amanada Zetterholm back in February before joining the Mullins masses. Sleeping giant? Very hard to say, but Rich Ricci wasn’t backward in coming forward with his excitement for the horse in a pre-season preview on Sky Sports and he’s obviously getting the tingles from somewhere. This horse remains a novice until Sunday’s Royal Bond and that could reveal a whole lot more if he showed up at the Fairyhouse Winter Festival.

"He's an absolute picture of a horse!"



Rich Ricci is looking forward to seeing Magnifico Conti hitting the track and mentions the Royal Bond as his next target...#Unbridled | @BoyleSports pic.twitter.com/k09SxF14NW — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 4, 2026

Two-mile chaser George and Zetterholm might be central characters here too with Metronomique looking a bit of a star in France all through this year, those closest to him labelling him “a champion”, even at this early stage of his career. It’s been a rapid rise for Metronomique since taking a fall returned to fences at Auteuil in March, having landed a second Grade 1 win for four-year-olds at the same venue just last week, and crucially he’s now done it over fences at trips ranging from 2m1f to 2m6f.

Metronomique 👏



James Reveley's mount stars in the G1 Prix Maurice Gillois for @NGAZracing... pic.twitter.com/7r7MRGq60s — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 15, 2026

So, what is he exactly? "I had it in my head that he was a two-miler, but I think he's just a very good horse," the outgoing James Reveley told Sky in the immediate aftermath of his last race. The King George could be tempting and the same training team did bring Il Est Francais for the Kauto Star and the big one at Kempton a couple of years ago, but maybe such precocity would be better served to tackling shorter distances if travelling to Britain, where the fences – and courses in general – can be that bit stiffer.

Novice hurdler “I was fairly confident for today, but I must be talking in my sleep because I have no idea where the money came from.” John Nallen’s line to the Racing Post was one of my favourite quotes of last season after Minella Academy went off 4/5 favourite before hacking up on debut at Cork last November, after which he changed hands for £370,000. Not without support when debuting for Willie Mullins in his new H O S Syndicate silks in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, whatever money – fictional or otherwise – was on him that day went up in smoke quite quickly as he was lit up towards the head of the pack after jumping the first and then got bumped about and stumbled at the second flight. Triumph to failure in a matter of moments really, but all is definitely not lost. The Cork race was a 3YO Academy Hurdle which allows for horses to retain their novice status for an additional season (if failing to add to their tally in a typical maiden/novice race) so with a full year of Closutton tuition now under his belt, Minella Academy can be aimed at all the major novice races this time around. There’s not enough evidence to suggest he’ll be a Sky Bet Supreme, Albert Bartlett or something in between type of horse, but it’s worth reiterating Nallen’s reaction also contained the phrase “plenty of toe and plenty of gears”, so it would appear Mullins has something to work with. Priced at 40/1 and 50/1 for the Supreme and Turners respectively, Minella Academy’s reappearance run is highly anticipated.

Novice chaser Matin Midi Et Soir. Lord knows how much it cost Robcour to prize this horse from Simon Munir and Isaac Souede but I’m prepared to file that under ‘a substantial amount’, and while the Irish debut in Punchestown’s Grade 1 Champion Juvenile Hurdle didn’t work out in the spring, he’s seemingly made for jumping fences. Fitted with a tongue-tie, the son of Doctor Dino dotted up in a beginners’ chase at the big Down Royal meeting last month and, seeing how much Henry De Bromhead’s novice chasers improve from run to run, it would appear his is a name we’ll have to get used to trying to pronounce over the winter. He’s already among the market leaders for next weekend’s hot-looking Drinmore – I can’t wait to see how the youngster gets on there.

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Jockey On the subject of sleeping giants, it’d be wise to keep tabs on Danny Power’s rides over the next few months after the 6ft 2in teenager opened his jumps account on Sommesky in Navan’s two-mile handicap hurdle last weekend. Power, from Tallow in County Waterford, has also tasted Flat success and doesn’t see his height getting in the way of doing the weights. He is reportedly splitting his hours across the yards of Henry De Bromhead and Terence O’Brien before deciding whether or not to head to college next year. Timing can be everything in sport and Power looks to be in the right place at the right time there, although judging by the Sommesky ride he’s got more going for him than a decent clock in his head.