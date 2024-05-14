Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks over the week ahead with fancies at York and Newbury in her latest blog.
This week we are off to York. One of the most charming and enjoyable racecourses to visit in the UK. If you’ve never been I’d wholeheartedly recommend it, it was the first track I ever visited (bar a bleak point-to-point in Derbyshire) and it set the bar high.
The Dante festival gets under way on Wednesday and rolls through until Friday and I’m going to try to find a few winners across the week for us all.
On day one we kick things off with the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap, and the sponsors are offering money back as cash if you’re 2nd, 3rd, or 4th. Therefore, it could be worth taking a chance on something other than the joint market leaders, Klondike, and Marhaba The Champ. 6/1 shot Crystal Delight is on my radar after he hacked up at Epsom on his first start for trainer Harry Eustace last month. He made all that day and as York’s ground should hopefully be somewhere around the good mark for the opening day, that style of racing can be used to beneficial effect. He ran in this race last year but tactically it didn’t go smoothly from his wide draw, so I hope he doesn’t suffer the same fate this time round. He’s from a wonderful family and I hope there will be more to come from him.
The 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes is the highest grade race on the card as a Group 2. It’s a wide open contest over the six furlongs and Sky Bet have Azure Blue as market leader at 5/1. I’m a big fan of the William Haggas-trained Montassib and was thrilled to see him win a listed race at Doncaster on his seasonal return. A return to this course and distance will be no barrier to success as he won a heritage handicap here in October, and I hope he’ll have more to give now he’s proving sprint trips are his bag. He’s a 7/1 shot.
The Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes is worthy of a paragraph here with some beautifully-bred fillies in the field. John and Thady Gosden have sent out the last two winners of this race and have the 10/11 favourite to land the hat-trick.
Friendly Soul is their representative and she brings an unbeaten record into the race having won both her starts. She doesn’t hold an entry in the Oaks, but the French equivalent could be on her radar if all goes well here. The price doesn’t make you want to rush to back her, so if there are any chinks in her armour then Classical Song is of note. Her trainer Ralph Beckett is making a habit of fine tuning these middle distance fillies and her experience last year in Goodwood and Sandown novice contests and a four-length defeat in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile, should stand her in good stead. She has a host of entries, including in the Oaks, and if she’s ready on debut could give the favourite some competition. She’s 9/2 second favourite. Beckett has won two Oaks trials already this season, so he should know where he stands with this girl.
We switch from Oaks trials to Derby trials on Thursday with the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes the feature race. There is a bit of rain around Wednesday and Thursday and any of the wet stuff that falls will be in the favour of 5/4 favourite Ancient Wisdom. He looked like a real off road vehicle when winning the Kameko Futurity Stakes at Doncaster in October and anything faster than good would be a red flag. I hope it’s decent good ground by then and if so, this lad will take some beating. He’s currently 7/1 joint second favourite for the Derby and I’d expect the mile and a half to be his optimum trip in time.
The day gets under way on Thursday with the Lindum York Handicap over five furlongs. The Richard Fahey trained Marine Wave had a horrible run through on her seasonal reappearance at Musselburgh after a slow start and stayed on without threatening the protagonists. She has been dropped a couple of pounds in the handicap consequently and must have claims on some of her form last season. Particularly eye-catching was her close third in a course and distance handicap in August off the same mark she runs off here. She isn’t overly exposed in handicap company and there could be more to come. She’s a 7/1 shot.
The market for the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes is headed by the John and Thady Gosden trained Free Wind at 7/4. Kieran Shoemark rides her in public for the first time and he must be desperate to get on board a nice winner for the yard after Frankie Dettori relocated to California. Free Wind won this race last year despite the feeling that she is better over a longer trip. She didn’t win subsequently, albeit she faced some tough assignments, and you wouldn’t have this race down as a gimme. I’d be inclined to give Infinite Cosmos a chance at 9/1. Sir Michael Stoute’s yard have started to get motoring and this filly has won after a break in the past. She looks like the type to improve further as a four year old and is in the best hands to pay off a patient approach.
It’s exciting to see Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Big Evs back in action in Thursday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes. Now a three year old he must prove he retains that incredible ability, but that would appear to be the only disclaimer here. He was lightning as a juvenile and all being well, he’s even better with another winter on his back. Trainer Mick Appleby will be hoping this listed race is a stepping stone to much bigger targets. He’s 4/5 favourite with Sky Bet.
Friday’s biggie is the Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes, a Group 2 over a mile and three quarters. The Aidan O’Brien trained Tower Of London is Sky Bet’s 5/4 favourite. He was last seen winning in the Middle East in the early part of the year, signing off in the Dubai Gold Cup. This trip should be ideal, and he’ll take some beating if lining up at York. We must wait until Wednesday to see declarations, but you will most likely know the line up by the time you read this. Vauban is still in amongst them with William Buick’s name along side his.
Moving onto the weekend and I can’t wait to be back at Newbury on Friday and Saturday for the Al Shaqab Lockinge meeting. The feature Group 1 on Saturday could be a real humdinger with the likes of Inspiral, Big Rock, Charyn and Poker Face the horses in single figure prices at present. Any rain would count against Inspiral’s chance, and her chance of running by all accounts. Rain won’t bother last year’s star miler Big Rock who will have his first start for a new trainer.
The owners of last season’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner have put plenty of faith in trainer Maurizio Guaranieri as they have moved this horse, Blue Rose Cen, and many others to his Chantilly yard. It’s a blow for Christopher Head after all he achieved with the horses last season, so pressure is on the new handler. Saturday’s race will be a learning curve and that curbs my enthusiasm slightly. Therefore, I’m going with Charyn at the time of writing. He impressed at Doncaster in a listed race on his return and then looked good when beating Poker Face in the Group 2 bet365 Mile at Sandown last month. Any rain wouldn’t be a problem for him either and he’s an exciting and progressive four year old for trainer Roger Varian.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.