Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks over the week ahead with fancies at York and Newbury in her latest blog.

This week we are off to York. One of the most charming and enjoyable racecourses to visit in the UK. If you’ve never been I’d wholeheartedly recommend it, it was the first track I ever visited (bar a bleak point-to-point in Derbyshire) and it set the bar high. The Dante festival gets under way on Wednesday and rolls through until Friday and I’m going to try to find a few winners across the week for us all. On day one we kick things off with the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap, and the sponsors are offering money back as cash if you’re 2nd, 3rd, or 4th. Therefore, it could be worth taking a chance on something other than the joint market leaders, Klondike, and Marhaba The Champ. 6/1 shot Crystal Delight is on my radar after he hacked up at Epsom on his first start for trainer Harry Eustace last month. He made all that day and as York’s ground should hopefully be somewhere around the good mark for the opening day, that style of racing can be used to beneficial effect. He ran in this race last year but tactically it didn’t go smoothly from his wide draw, so I hope he doesn’t suffer the same fate this time round. He’s from a wonderful family and I hope there will be more to come from him.

The 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes is the highest grade race on the card as a Group 2. It’s a wide open contest over the six furlongs and Sky Bet have Azure Blue as market leader at 5/1. I’m a big fan of the William Haggas-trained Montassib and was thrilled to see him win a listed race at Doncaster on his seasonal return. A return to this course and distance will be no barrier to success as he won a heritage handicap here in October, and I hope he’ll have more to give now he’s proving sprint trips are his bag. He’s a 7/1 shot. The Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes is worthy of a paragraph here with some beautifully-bred fillies in the field. John and Thady Gosden have sent out the last two winners of this race and have the 10/11 favourite to land the hat-trick. Friendly Soul is their representative and she brings an unbeaten record into the race having won both her starts. She doesn’t hold an entry in the Oaks, but the French equivalent could be on her radar if all goes well here. The price doesn’t make you want to rush to back her, so if there are any chinks in her armour then Classical Song is of note. Her trainer Ralph Beckett is making a habit of fine tuning these middle distance fillies and her experience last year in Goodwood and Sandown novice contests and a four-length defeat in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile, should stand her in good stead. She has a host of entries, including in the Oaks, and if she’s ready on debut could give the favourite some competition. She’s 9/2 second favourite. Beckett has won two Oaks trials already this season, so he should know where he stands with this girl. We switch from Oaks trials to Derby trials on Thursday with the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes the feature race. There is a bit of rain around Wednesday and Thursday and any of the wet stuff that falls will be in the favour of 5/4 favourite Ancient Wisdom. He looked like a real off road vehicle when winning the Kameko Futurity Stakes at Doncaster in October and anything faster than good would be a red flag. I hope it’s decent good ground by then and if so, this lad will take some beating. He’s currently 7/1 joint second favourite for the Derby and I’d expect the mile and a half to be his optimum trip in time.