Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks back on the Cheltenham Festival and ahead to this weekend's action in her latest blog.

What was your favourite performance from the 2025 Cheltenham Festival? My favourite performance comes with mixed emotions because it was the victory of Golden Ace in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. There were many memorable moments at the Festival for varied reasons, but this one comes with a sense of satisfaction because I tipped her up for the Champion Hurdle on this blog when she was around 40/1. I thought she could run into a place but was disappointed when only seven were declared to run which meant a top two finish was necessary, which looked unlikely. However, I believed strongly that the two mile trip was her optimum and that she was the sort of tough, hardy mare that could finish in the three. So, imagine my surprise when she took advantage of the unfortunate falls of first Constitution Hill, and then State Man, to give trainer Jeremy Scott his most high profile career success. Scott is no stranger to Grade 1 victories, but this is on a different plane and the scenes in the paddock afterwards were heartwarming. It just goes to show, you take a chance in a race like that and sometimes the stars align.

Give us one horse for Aintree or Punchestown that caught the eye last week? Well, not Aintree or Punchestown, will Fairyhouse next month do? If so, Maughreen. The starting procedures came in for plenty of scrutiny during the week and rightly so. I know it’s a high pressure role and environment but there were many unsatisfactory starts that compromised or completely blew the chances of some runners. Maughreen fell into the latter of those two categories, and I felt desperately sorry for Patrick Mullins when she whipped round at the start after yet another Festival false start. He looked after her thereafter and that should mean the enthusiastic members of the Closutton Racing Club (me included) have a fresh mare for Fairyhouse. Let’s hope compensation awaits. Let’s also hope the BHA don’t sit on their hands and put those false starts down to experience and that a review takes place into the situation and lessons can be learned going forward. Give us one horse for Cheltenham 2026 on the back of this year's Festival? Narrowing it down to just one is the toughest task here and we all know the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry, but you couldn’t fail to be impressed with Fact To File in the Ryanair. He was sublime in beating Heart Wood and Envoi Allen and is becoming quite the standing dish at the Cheltenham Festival. He finished second in the 2023 Champion Bumper, won the 2024 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and then hacks up in the Ryanair this time round. He’s now 6/1 to win next year’s Gold Cup behind this year’s impressive winner Inothewayurthinkin, who is 4/1 to repeat his victory.

