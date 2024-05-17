Sporting Life
David Ord - has the Sunday best bets

Sky Bet Sunday Series: Tips for Newmarket

By David Ord
15:01 · SAT May 18, 2024

David Ord has two bets for the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Newmarket.

Sky Bet Sunday Series: Newmarket May 19

1pt win Berkshire Rocco in 4.15 Newmarket at 7/2 (General)

1pt win The Coffee Pod in 5.45 Newmarket at 12/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Course specialist Woodhay Wonder is sure to make a good fist of defying a five pounds rise for his Craven Meeting win over this course-and-distance in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap but THE COFFEE POD rates the bet.

The selection was a smart two-year-old, winning at York in September where he comfortably beat Pilgrim and Ziggy’s Condor.

The third home, three lengths adrift of the winner at the Knavesmire, went agonisingly close to snaring a bit pot there himself on Wednesday from a mark of 83 and his 2023 conqueror is only a pound higher than that on Sunday.

He was easy to back and ran accordingly on his all-weather return at Lingfield in March but was much stronger in the market when taking a step back in the right direction at Windsor last time.

That was over five furlongs where he paid the price for being too keen but back to six on Sunday he can confirm himself a well-handicapped horse providing Hollie Doyle can get some early cover from stall one.

Sky Bet Sunday Series

BERKSHIRE ROCCO looks the answer to the Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap at 4.15.

This represents a drop in grade for the top-weight who blew the cobwebs away, and very much looked in need of the run, when sixth behind Bague D’Or over course-and-distance at the Guineas Meeting.

He’s back down to the mark from which he chased home The Very Man at the Shergar Cup and finished fifth behind Absurde in the Sky Bet Ebor.

These are calmer waters and the Andrew Balding team are in top gear now.

Preview posted 1500 BST on 18/05/2023

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

