Left-handed, flat. In essence, York is a very fair track, ideal for the long-striding galloper.
In recent seasons, the field tends to come more down the centre of the track than has historically been the case, particularly if conditions are testing.
The track was made into a circuit in 2005 and offers a straight five-furlong/six-furlong track, on which a high draw has been a distinct disadvantage in recent years, while seven-furlong races start on a chute.
The tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race, both on the Flat and over jumps, should never be underestimated. For example, if you had backed every horse who recorded a Timeform EPF (Early Position Figure) of 1 in British Flat races since the start of the 2017 season, you would be operating at a strike rate of 18.01% and celebrating a profit of over 20,000 points at Betfair SP.
By contrast, the statistics tell us that backing hold-up horses simply doesn’t pay in the long run. Horses who recorded an EPF of 4 (towards rear) in British Flat races during the same period have a strike rate of 7.48%, while horses who recorded an EPF of 5 (in rear) have performed worse still with a strike rate of just 5.49%.
It’s worth pointing out that these figures can vary drastically from one course to the next. At one end of the spectrum there is Epsom, where front-runners have a strike rate of 27.71% since the start of the 2017 season, and at the other end there is Ascot, where front-runners have a strike rate of just 10.74% for the same period.
When looking at the overall data, York appears to fall somewhere in between. For context, front-runners have a strike rate of 16.64% in all Flat races run at York since the start of the 2017 season, once again faring better than horses who recorded an EPF of 2 (9.08%), 3 (7.73%), 4 (7.43%) or 5 (4.31%).
