Don't miss Timeform's updated guide to York complete with all the major stats and facts ahead of the Sky Bet Sunday Series card this weekend.

Timeform’s York course guide Left-handed, flat. In essence, York is a very fair track, ideal for the long-striding galloper. In recent seasons, the field tends to come more down the centre of the track than has historically been the case, particularly if conditions are testing. The track was made into a circuit in 2005 and offers a straight five-furlong/six-furlong track, on which a high draw has been a distinct disadvantage in recent years, while seven-furlong races start on a chute. Leading active jockeys at York Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 rides) Frankie Dettori 24.47% (23-94)

Daniel Muscutt 19.05% (4-21)

Connor Beasley 18.52% (15-81)

Stevie Donohoe 16.67% (5-30)

James Doyle 16.28% (21-129) Other points to consider Danny Tudhope is the most prolific jockey at York in the last five years with 35 winners from 302 rides at a strike rate of 11.59%. Tudhope enjoyed three winners from 12 rides at the recent Dante Festival, the first meeting of the calendar year on the Knavesmire.

Connor Beasley has been one of the most profitable jockeys to follow at York in the last five years – his 15 winners have returned a level-stake profit of 128.95 points at Betfair SP. Remarkably, six of those 15 wins have been achieved on the same horse, namely Dakota Gold who, after winning at the Dante Festival, now sits alongside Copper Knight and Stradivarius as the winning-most horses at York.

David Ord on the major talking points at York this Sunday

Leading active trainers at York Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 rides) John & Thady Gosden 28.57% (32-112)

Ed Dunlop 23.81% (5-21)

Charlie Appleby 22.95% (14-61)

William Haggas 18.22% (39-214)

Owen Burrows 17.39% (4-23) Other points to consider Local trainer Tim Easterby is the most prolific trainer at York in the last five years with 41 winners from 467 runners at a strike rate of 8.78%. Easterby saddled two winners from 16 runners at the recent Dante Festival, with Cruyff Turn and Bollin Joan both winning big-field handicaps.

William Haggas (39), Richard Fahey (37) and Charlie & Mark Johnston (29) are best of the rest among the most prolific trainers at York in the last five years. However, bragging rights at the Dante Festival went the way of Karl Burke, who saddled four winners from 12 runners to take his overall tally at the track in the last five years to 12.

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream