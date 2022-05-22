It’s a big week for the Sky Bet Sunday Series as it heads to York for the first time and David Ord takes a look at some horses of note among the entries.

ROUND ONE WINNERS Ding, ding, round two. And in the case of the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap, very much so. For the first four home from the opening meeting at Hamilton, EILEAN DUBH, Mostawaa, Harswell Duke and A Boy Named Ivy are set for a rematch. I say set because all need a few horses to come out to make the final field of 20. This is deep – you don’t get shallow York handicaps - but the winner from Scotland is clearly a player despite a five-pounds rise. He’s a work in progress for the Karl Burke team and that was only his third turf start for them.

Runner-up Mostawaa is up two himself and has a length-and-a-quarter to find so there shouldn’t be much between them. The draw clearly plays a big role too. HAIZOOM, another of the opening day heroes, is in line to bid for her own double in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap. She’s been a money-spinner for the Keith Dalgleish team after forming part of the Shadwell dispersal last summer, one of the first of their horses to leave Marcus Tregoning for whom she won on her final start for the yard at Sandown. A beautifully bred daughter of Sea The Stars, she’ll relish going back up to two miles here and while on a career-high mark she’s very tough and sure to run her race. But guess what? Yes, this is deep. We have Reverend Hubert, Super Superjack and Evaluation heading here on hat-tricks. The Goobinator is set to return to the level for the first time since finishing fourth in the Cesarewitch, and a progressive son of Frankel, Spirit Mixer, is also in the mix, pardon the pun, for Andrew Balding. BIG-MONEY BUYS The two-year-old races are always informative at the Sunday Series and the Sky Bet Sunday Series EBF Novice Stakes has attracted a couple of fascinating entries. We know Spartan Arrow can shift even though he hasn’t seen a racecourse before, because connections opted to part with 380,000 guineas to snare him at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale. A 50,000 euro yearling, he’s a Sioux Nation half-brother to some fast horses and clearly has some zip himself. It’s the only entry Simon & Ed Crisford have made for him this week. But David Loughnane is building a fine reputation as a trainer of two-year-olds and his Walbank has the benefit of a run already. He finished second at Ascot earlier in the month, chasing home a very exciting prospect in Noble Style who looks sure to form part of Godolphin’s Royal Ascot team.

He has the advantage of experience over Spartan Arrow and also cost more than he did at the same Newmarket sale, going for 525,000 guineas. Silvestre De Sousa is already booked and you’d imagine connections see this a stepping stone towards his own Ascot bid. HAGGAS TO BOOKEND THE CARD? There’s nothing in-form Yorkshireman William Haggas likes more than a winner at York. At the time of writing he’s ticking over with a 44% wins-to-runs ratio with 14 from 32 over the last 14 days. Not bad, not bad at all, and he has three entries on the Sunday card. Substantial would be a warm order for the mile handicap at 5.05 but seemingly has little chance of getting in. However, the master of Somerville Lodge has realistic chances of a first-and-last-race double. Pride Of Priory would be of great interest in the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Apprentice Handicap but that comes with two caveats. Firstly, he is also in at Haydock on Friday so connections may opt to go there, albeit for a lower first prize, and secondly he was very keen on his reappearance when disappointing at Chester under Tom Marquand. He was well backed before dropping away and finishing well beaten at Chester, and clearly more was expected. In winning his final two starts at three he looked a progressive young handicapper so it’s too early to write him off.