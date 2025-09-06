Sky Bet Sunday Series preview and tips for York Sunday August 7

The 2025 Sky Bet Sunday Series concludes at York, where William Haggas sets a poser for punters by saddling Knavesmire specialist Elmonjed against his Shadwell stable-mate and Betfair Sprint Cup switcher Almeraq in the feature Listed sprint. Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson takes you through the ITV4 action, which kicks off at the earlier time of 2.30pm.
THE BANKER
AIR FORCE ONE (3.00 York)
Well drawn and with early pace all around him, AIR FORCE ONE looks primed to land his second York success of the season for trainer Geoff Oldroyd. The first came in the Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe six weeks ago, when he lugged 11st 10lb to victory under Danny McMenamin. He then had P J McDonald back on board when the progressive four-year-old posted another career-best Timeform figure in finishing a never-nearer third in a heritage handicap over this intermediate trip at last month's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
That performance can also be marked up slightly, as he was caught on heels exiting the gates and then endured anything but a smooth passage through the race.
Already Timeform top-rated of this 15-runner field - and with the additional ‘p’ attached denoting further improvement is likely from this lightly-raced sprinter - he should go close to defying a further 3lb rise for that latest unlucky effort.
The Inside Track: “I’m really looking forward to him. He took a big step forward when winning the Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe for Danny, then ran another career best for me at The Ebor meeting, despite everything going against him. He did a lovely piece of work with Pocklington the other day. I think he’s the one they all have to beat.” - P J McDonald, jockey
THE EACH-WAY PLAY
RIBBLE VIBE (3.30 York)
Ed Walker (+£67.71) and David O’Meara (+£23.46) boast healthy level-stakes profits with horses stepping in trip, so both Umbria and RIBBLE VIBE warrant close consideration as the only two runners in this ten-strong line-up tackling 2m for the first time.
The latter has yet to really threaten in four starts for O’Meara since switching from Andre Fabre but shaped in two runs over 1m4f at Newcastle and Thirsk like there is a bigger performance lurking within.
That failed to materialise in a Racing League contest back at Newcastle two-and-a-half weeks ago, when admittedly he was a shade disappointing.
But the form of his previous runner-up effort at Thirsk has been franked by the next-time-out successes of clear-cut winner Paddy The Squire - who defied a 9lb rise to bag Hamilton’s Lanark Silver Bell - and the third Sax Appeal. Second best on Timeform ratings here, this lightly-raced son of Sea The Stars retains potential to improve past more exposed rivals if staying this extra half-mile.
The Inside Track: “We’re stepping him up quite markedly in trip but we think it will suit. He was below par last time when things just didn’t work out for him in a competitive Racing League event at Newcastle, but both of his previous runs were good. Two miles is an experiment, but if he switches off and relaxes we think there’s a good chance he’ll stay it.” - Chris Dixon, owner
THE PUNT
GRAND GREY (4.30 York)
Almeraq could blow this Listed sprint apart if the impression of his handicap debut rout at Ayr is to be believed. He swerved yesterday’s Group 1 Betfred Sprint Cup, but is TImeform top-rated here and has the additional ‘p’ to boot after only four career starts.
If he doesn’t, then perhaps Prince Of India will continue his progression by adding a first Pattern success to valuable handicap wins at Newmarket and Ascot. Both three-year-olds hold Group 1 entries in next month's British Champions Sprint at Ascot and could end up being above this class.
Neither have been missed by the layers, though. And there is depth to this. Lethal Levi, last year’s Ayr Gold Cup winner, and York handicap specialist Elmonjed have had career-best seasons, the former beating the latter under contrasting rides in a Listed race on the July Course on their most recent starts.
GRAND GREY is also player on the form of his half-length second in the Abernant on the Rowley Mile back in the spring - when he split subsequent French Group 1 winner Sajir (beat Lazzat in the Maurice de Gheest) and Lethal Levi off level weights, despite conceding a chunk of ground from the gate - on debut for Kevin Ryan.
Those slow starts have proved problematic in three starts since and he comes with risks attached as a result. If he can get away on terms here, though, he should relish chasing a strong pace back up to 6f, and getting his toe into some easier ground for the first time this season. At 16-1 or bigger, he's worth chancing to small stakes.
The Inside Track: “If he breaks on terms, he’s got the form to be right there. But that’s the key with him, because he’s been slowly away in his races since coming to us. He did that last time over 5f and on a quick track like York you’re never going to get back into it. Kevin Stott will try to be more positive with him in the gates. A little bit of juice in the ground will suit as that's what his best form in France and Italy came on.” - Adam Ryan, assistant trainer
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.