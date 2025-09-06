Sky Bet Sunday Series preview and tips for York Sunday August 7

The 2025 Sky Bet Sunday Series concludes at York, where William Haggas sets a poser for punters by saddling Knavesmire specialist Elmonjed against his Shadwell stable-mate and Betfair Sprint Cup switcher Almeraq in the feature Listed sprint. Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson takes you through the ITV4 action, which kicks off at the earlier time of 2.30pm.

THE BANKER AIR FORCE ONE (3.00 York)

Well drawn and with early pace all around him, AIR FORCE ONE looks primed to land his second York success of the season for trainer Geoff Oldroyd. The first came in the Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe six weeks ago, when he lugged 11st 10lb to victory under Danny McMenamin. He then had P J McDonald back on board when the progressive four-year-old posted another career-best Timeform figure in finishing a never-nearer third in a heritage handicap over this intermediate trip at last month's Sky Bet Ebor Festival. That performance can also be marked up slightly, as he was caught on heels exiting the gates and then endured anything but a smooth passage through the race. Already Timeform top-rated of this 15-runner field - and with the additional ‘p’ attached denoting further improvement is likely from this lightly-raced sprinter - he should go close to defying a further 3lb rise for that latest unlucky effort. The Inside Track: “I’m really looking forward to him. He took a big step forward when winning the Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe for Danny, then ran another career best for me at The Ebor meeting, despite everything going against him. He did a lovely piece of work with Pocklington the other day. I think he’s the one they all have to beat.” - P J McDonald, jockey

THE EACH-WAY PLAY RIBBLE VIBE (3.30 York)

Ed Walker (+£67.71) and David O’Meara (+£23.46) boast healthy level-stakes profits with horses stepping in trip, so both Umbria and RIBBLE VIBE warrant close consideration as the only two runners in this ten-strong line-up tackling 2m for the first time. The latter has yet to really threaten in four starts for O’Meara since switching from Andre Fabre but shaped in two runs over 1m4f at Newcastle and Thirsk like there is a bigger performance lurking within. That failed to materialise in a Racing League contest back at Newcastle two-and-a-half weeks ago, when admittedly he was a shade disappointing. But the form of his previous runner-up effort at Thirsk has been franked by the next-time-out successes of clear-cut winner Paddy The Squire - who defied a 9lb rise to bag Hamilton’s Lanark Silver Bell - and the third Sax Appeal. Second best on Timeform ratings here, this lightly-raced son of Sea The Stars retains potential to improve past more exposed rivals if staying this extra half-mile. The Inside Track: “We’re stepping him up quite markedly in trip but we think it will suit. He was below par last time when things just didn’t work out for him in a competitive Racing League event at Newcastle, but both of his previous runs were good. Two miles is an experiment, but if he switches off and relaxes we think there’s a good chance he’ll stay it.” - Chris Dixon, owner

THE PUNT GRAND GREY (4.30 York)