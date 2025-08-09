Sky Bet Sunday Series preview and tips for Haydock Sunday August 10th

Following an eight-week hiatus, the Sky Bet Sunday Series returns at Haydock, where Spring Is Sprung aims to emulate Letsbefrank by pocketing the £100,000 bonus on offer to the first horse to win three times. Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson slices and dices a competitive seven-race menu on Merseyside.

THE BEST BET LORNA B (5.45 Haydock)

With a perfect 3-3 record over 6f set against two reverses over 7f, you’d be forgiven for thinking the return to the longer distance here would be a negative for LORNA B. First impressions can be deceptive, however, as I see only positives from this tough and progressive three-year-old stepping out in trip again. Everything in her pedigree - by smart miler Shaman, out of a mile winner who is a granddaughter of Oaks and Irish Derby-winning wondermare Salsabil - points to further improvement for it. Malton trainer Seb Spencer, who’s only one winner shy of matching last year’s career-best tally of 11, appears to share that view, as he nominated this £30,000 fillies-only handicap as Lorna B’s next target immediately following her battling success at Carlisle (Mostar Dreams nearly 3L behind in fourth) three weeks ago. I’d even go as far as suggesting Lorna B is unlucky not to be unbeaten in four runs in 2025, given the significant interference she encountered at Newcastle three starts ago. She looked to be coming with a strong challenge up the rail that day, only for the favourite to jink right and stop Spencer’s filly dead in her tracks. Already Timeform top-rated and with a ‘p’ to indicate further improvement is likely, I’ll be surprised if Dale Swift’s mount doesn’t find more than enough progress over this extra distance to defy her latest 3lb rise. The Inside Track: “She’s done everything we’ve asked of her so far and I’d like to think she’s still ahead of her mark. This looks the ideal race to have a go at being fillies only and getting the three-year-old allowance” - Seb Spencer, trainer.

THE NEXT BEST LIL BROTHER (4.15 Haydock)

On what could prove a stellar afternoon for some of the sport’s smaller stables, LIL BROTHER is fancied to build on the promise of his nursery debut second 11 days ago and provide Berkshire-based Paul Attwater with a bumper payday. A tenacious winner on good ground at Nottingham on his second start, the Showcasing colt still looked to be too keen for his own good when outclassed behind Charles Darwin in the Norfolk Stakes. Given six weeks off afterwards, Lil Brother looked an improved model when producing a career-best at Sandown. While he was unable to match the decisive turn of foot shown by the expensively-bought winner Novelette - who was making it 2-2 since being fitted with a hood and could yet much higher - he put as much daylight between himself and the rest in finishing a clear second. Able to race off the same mark here, Lil Brother is one of only two runners (the other being the first-time-hooded Saucy Jane) tackling 6f for the first time here. He should improve for it. The Inside Track: “We’re hoping he stays 6f as that will open up some more options for him. It was a good run at Sandown last time, especially as I felt he went there a bit short and that probably just told in the final furlong. He’s not the biggest, as his name implies, but he’s all heart.” - Paul Attwater, trainer.

THE TREBLE BET HIS FINEST HOUR (3.45 Haydock)