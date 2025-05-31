Sky Bet Sunday Series preview and tips for Chelmsford Sunday June 1

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson swaps out his sun hat for an all-weather one as the Sky Bet Sunday Series reaches the halfway stage at Chelmsford.

THE BEST BET LIKEALOT (6.15 Chelmsford)

Successful over this course and distance on debut in February, LIKEALOT is fancied to preserve her unbeaten Chelmsford record by making a winning handicap bow for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan. The Camelot three-year-old found the step up to Listed level at such an early stage in her career at Newbury a fortnight ago beyond her, finishing a never-dangerous sixth behind the Oaks-bound duo of Qilin Queen and Revoir. That was a tactical affair in which Likealot was disadvantaged by being held up at the back of the pack before the tempo finally lifted, while she also looked understandably raw up against more streetwise fillies when push came to shove. That experience is unlikely to be lost on her here, and with connections’ sights lowered for the time being, an opening mark of 85 offers scope for Beckett’s charge to progress in handicaps before another black-type bid later in the campaign. Recent game time gives Likealot a potential edge over She’s A Warrior, one of two other handicap debutantes in this nine-runner field. A winner over 1m at Kempton last autumn, in between third-placed efforts over the same Sunbury track and trip, Roger Varian’s four-year-old is also open to plenty of improvement stepping up to 1m2f for the first time. Her fitness has to be taken on trust, however, following 230 days on the sidelines. The Inside Track: “I think Likealot’s got a nice mark, especially getting 10lb weight for age from the older fillies. Trying to come off a slow pace last time at Newbury didn’t suit her, plus the ground was probably quicker than she’d like. She’ll be much wiser for that experience and coming back onto the all-weather should be fine too. She’s by Camelot, so she’s only going to improve as she goes on.” - Rossa Ryan, jockey

THE NEXT BEST MUSICAL TOUCH (3.45 Chelmsford)

A competitive sprint handicap for apprentice jockeys kicks off the seven-race card. This looks wide open, but with several break-from-the-gate types among the 14 runners, there’s a chance this could set up nicely for the closers to pounce. Pick of that particular bunch is the Sporting Life Racing Club-owned and Timeform top-rated MUSICAL TOUCH, who is seeking a third win from his last four starts. The first, at Wolverhampton in October, ably demonstrated his suitability to 6f around an AW bend; while the form of his impressive reappearance success at Thirsk in April has been franked by the second, third, fourth, fifth and ninth all winning since. Those efforts saw Richard Fahey’s charge sent off favourite to complete a hat-trick at York’s Dante festival earlier this month. While ‘only’ fifth there, that was typical of many a Knavesmire handicap in that it was a deep one for the grade - the winner, third and fourth all clash again in York’s 5.0 on Saturday. I’m also not convinced he improved for stepping up to 7f. So this immediate return to 6f is a positive in my eyes, especially with Timeform’s forecast of a ‘very strong’ pace, while Warren Fentiman continues to look excellent value for his 5lb claim, 3lb of which he’s able to utilise here. Jesse Luc, who’s even more of a hold-up type, has already won six times in 2025. He’s been raised a further 6lb for the most recent of his three course-and-distance victories and is forced up in grade from 0-70, in which his last two wins have come, into a 0-85 now. Despite that, Mike Murphy’s charge - who’s climbed 28lb in the weights since January - is not to be underestimated, even though another career-best is required. The Inside Track: “He’s in great form and looks a picture. We don’t think he quite got home over 7f at York last time, so the drop to 6f should suit. They usually go a very good pace at Chelmsford and that would suit this horse, he’ll be strong at the finish.” - Richard Fahey, trainer

THE OUTSIDE BET ARTISAN DANCER (4.45 Chelmsford)