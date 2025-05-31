Sky Bet Sunday Series preview and tips for Chelmsford Sunday June 1

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson swaps out his sun hat for an all-weather one as the Sky Bet Sunday Series reaches the halfway stage at Chelmsford.
THE BEST BET
LIKEALOT (6.15 Chelmsford)
Successful over this course and distance on debut in February, LIKEALOT is fancied to preserve her unbeaten Chelmsford record by making a winning handicap bow for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan.
The Camelot three-year-old found the step up to Listed level at such an early stage in her career at Newbury a fortnight ago beyond her, finishing a never-dangerous sixth behind the Oaks-bound duo of Qilin Queen and Revoir. That was a tactical affair in which Likealot was disadvantaged by being held up at the back of the pack before the tempo finally lifted, while she also looked understandably raw up against more streetwise fillies when push came to shove.
That experience is unlikely to be lost on her here, and with connections’ sights lowered for the time being, an opening mark of 85 offers scope for Beckett’s charge to progress in handicaps before another black-type bid later in the campaign.
Recent game time gives Likealot a potential edge over She’s A Warrior, one of two other handicap debutantes in this nine-runner field. A winner over 1m at Kempton last autumn, in between third-placed efforts over the same Sunbury track and trip, Roger Varian’s four-year-old is also open to plenty of improvement stepping up to 1m2f for the first time. Her fitness has to be taken on trust, however, following 230 days on the sidelines.
The Inside Track: “I think Likealot’s got a nice mark, especially getting 10lb weight for age from the older fillies. Trying to come off a slow pace last time at Newbury didn’t suit her, plus the ground was probably quicker than she’d like. She’ll be much wiser for that experience and coming back onto the all-weather should be fine too. She’s by Camelot, so she’s only going to improve as she goes on.” - Rossa Ryan, jockey
THE NEXT BEST
MUSICAL TOUCH (3.45 Chelmsford)
A competitive sprint handicap for apprentice jockeys kicks off the seven-race card. This looks wide open, but with several break-from-the-gate types among the 14 runners, there’s a chance this could set up nicely for the closers to pounce.
Pick of that particular bunch is the Sporting Life Racing Club-owned and Timeform top-rated MUSICAL TOUCH, who is seeking a third win from his last four starts. The first, at Wolverhampton in October, ably demonstrated his suitability to 6f around an AW bend; while the form of his impressive reappearance success at Thirsk in April has been franked by the second, third, fourth, fifth and ninth all winning since.
Those efforts saw Richard Fahey’s charge sent off favourite to complete a hat-trick at York’s Dante festival earlier this month. While ‘only’ fifth there, that was typical of many a Knavesmire handicap in that it was a deep one for the grade - the winner, third and fourth all clash again in York’s 5.0 on Saturday.
I’m also not convinced he improved for stepping up to 7f. So this immediate return to 6f is a positive in my eyes, especially with Timeform’s forecast of a ‘very strong’ pace, while Warren Fentiman continues to look excellent value for his 5lb claim, 3lb of which he’s able to utilise here.
Jesse Luc, who’s even more of a hold-up type, has already won six times in 2025. He’s been raised a further 6lb for the most recent of his three course-and-distance victories and is forced up in grade from 0-70, in which his last two wins have come, into a 0-85 now. Despite that, Mike Murphy’s charge - who’s climbed 28lb in the weights since January - is not to be underestimated, even though another career-best is required.
The Inside Track: “He’s in great form and looks a picture. We don’t think he quite got home over 7f at York last time, so the drop to 6f should suit. They usually go a very good pace at Chelmsford and that would suit this horse, he’ll be strong at the finish.” - Richard Fahey, trainer
THE OUTSIDE BET
ARTISAN DANCER (4.45 Chelmsford)
With a large body of solid all-weather work in the book, ARTISAN DANCER has decent frame claims at a double-digit price now reverting to an artificial surface.
A five-time winner on Tapeta and Polytrack - including on his only previous visit to Chelmsford - Charlie Johnston’s stayer was belatedly breaking his turf duck when scoring over 2m at Ripon in late April. He followed that improved effort on grass with another when third over an even longer trip in the Chester Cup consolation race.
As a smooth-travelling type, though, I’ve always felt he’s better suited to trips around 1m6f. On the face of it, a nine-and-a-quarter-length third to Liari at the last Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture at Newmarket a fortnight ago was underwhelming.
However, that race was defined by the front-running nous of Kieran Shoemark, who stealthily upped the tempo on the winner and nicked half-a-dozen cheap lengths on his rivals almost without them realising. As such, it’s one I’m willing to give Artisan Dancer pass marks for, especially given a relatively quick turnaround from his Chester effort.
Admittedly, he’s hardly been given much of a holiday since then. We’re only another 14 days on from HQ. Yet like many Johnston inmates, he’s not one to lie down for too long, while I’m inclined to take the return in the saddle of Jason Hart - whose form figures on him read 621122534 - as a positive. Assuming he rebounds from Newmarket, Artisan Dancer can reward each-way support with sponsors Sky Bet, who are one of a handful of firms paying four places.
Carlton, who’s a perfect 5-5 at Chelmsford following his latest win over 2m, is the latest four-legged advertisement of James Owen’s training talents. More a grinder than a glider, I’d be slightly concerned a lack of gears at a key stage might prove his undoing now he goes back down in trip and up in grade. Timeform top-rated Kitty Furnival, whose AW form figures at up to 1m4f read 331122, looks the one to beat if she stays.
The Inside Track: “Artisan Dancer’s not your usual Johnston horse in that he prefers to get some cover rather than lead. I’ve won on him a couple of times but not at Ripon, where I rode something else in that race. We went no pace over 2m that day, so I thought he actually did well to win. This trip on the all-weather suits him. The harder they go, the better it will be for getting him settled into a lovely rhythm.” - Jason Hart, jockey
