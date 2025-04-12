Sky Bet Sunday Series: Musselburgh preview and tips

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson is back to run the rule over the return of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.
Now into its fifth year, the series kicks off at Musselburgh this weekend, then moves on to Newmarket (May 18), Chelmsford (June 1), Hamilton (June 15), Haydock (August 10) and finally York (September 7).
THE BEST BET
STOCKPYLE (6.15 Musselburgh)
Twice a winner over 1m last summer for William Muir and Chris Grassick, this half-brother to King George and Coronation Cup hero Pyledriver has shaped with conspicuous promise in two runs for the shrewd Sam England outfit.
Stockpyle caught the eye with how comfortably he moved through the race on his stable debut at Newcastle a month ago until lack of a recent run following a five-month absence told late in the piece. He produced a 10lb higher Timeform-adjusted rating in a first-time tongue tie and dropped to this trip in a strongly-run event at Doncaster a fortnight ago, finishing off strongly to chase home a winner who’d got first run.
He’s back up 2lb for that but has won off this mark previously. He should also have enough tactical speed for P J McDonald to get across from stall five and bag a handy pitch near the rail, which is often key over 7f Musselburgh as the tight right-hand turn comes up particularly quickly after the start.
The Inside Track: “We bought him as a nice fun horse to run around Yorkshire and he certainly ran a blinder last time at Doncaster. That was a nice step forward from Newcastle, where he needed the run. We’ll leave it to P J, but he has enough pace to go forward from that draw if he wants to, or he can drop in.” - Sam England, trainer
THE NEXT BEST
ETERNAL SUNSHINE (4.45 Musselburgh)
Jim Goldie has made no secret of his intention to fire a few bullets in a bid to follow his bonus-scooping exploits with Letsbefrank last year. The Scot won two races on this card 12 months ago, including this very race with American Affair, who narrowly missed out on splitting the £100,000 jackpot for winning three times when chinned into second in the series finale at Pontefract.
Goldie has even gone as far as claiming Eternal Sunshine - who won five of her ten starts last year, having run only three times as a three-year-old, possesses similar potential to his subsequent Portland Handicap hero.
She’ll need luck in running from stall 15, given her come-from-behind style can leave her as a hostage to fortune in races at this track. It’s a definite plus that Paul Mulrennan (5-9 on her) returns in the saddle after being unable to do just 8st in a higher-grade sprint at this track 11 days ago.
Eternal Sunshine got tightened up from the gates that day and was always on the back foot thereafter under Amie Waugh. If nothing else, that first start since Ayr’s Western Meeting last September should have shaken off any winter rust coming into a race Goldie will have doubtlessly been working backwards from for some time.
The Inside Track: “She had a great season in 2024 and I’d like to think she’s strengthened up again over the winter. A bit like American Affair last year, I’m hoping it’s onwards and upwards with her. Paul really seems to have been the making of her and there’s no better man for the job.” - Jim Goldie, trainer
THE OUTSIDE BET
CASCADE HALL (5.15 Musselburgh)
Already a winner at Southwell on his debut for James Owen, Sportingsilvermine could be the latest beneficiary of the rising star of the training ranks’ undeniable Midas touch. Goldie is on record as saying if there is a rival who could beat him to this year’s bonus, it is the Newmarket handler who is rapidly closing in on a century of winner under both codes in less than two-and-a-half years with a licence.
Last year’s bonus bagger Letsbefrank returns 18lb higher in the weights. A late developer, he may well progress again this year, although possibly over longer trips than this extended 1m4f and on more galloping tracks than Musselburgh. I’m not put off in the slightest that Paul Mulrennan partners him instead of Cascade Hall, for whom David Egan is a more than able substitute.
Runner-up in a good-ground maiden hurdle at Limerick on the second of his two starts for Damian Murphy, this very lightly-raced and slow-maturing six-year-old has caught my eye in three all-weather runs. He’s a likely improver now switching to handicaps from an opening mark of 66. With Sky Bet offering a stand-out five places, an each-way play at double-digit odds appeals.
The Inside Track: “We got him from Ireland late last year after two runs over hurdles. He has a jumps pedigree but he’s not short of speed. He’s an interesting horse because although he’s six, he’s open to plenty of improvement.” - Jim Goldie, trainer
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.