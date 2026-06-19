Sky Bet punter lands £30k off amazing Royal Ascot acca - with Hexham horses thrown in

One Sky Bet punter was celebrating on Friday after their £7 win accumulator featuring 10 selections returned over £30,000.
The bet began at Hexham last Saturday and continued throughout Royal Ascot, taking in Bow Echo, Ombudsman and Scandinavia, with everything riding on Venetian Sun and Precise on Friday.
Karl Burke and Aidan O'Brien's fillies got the job done in some tight finishes to land the incredible wager.
The Bet:
- Obsessedwithyou 1/3
- Ghasham 1/2
- Passengerontheship Evens
- Mighty Fleur 1/2
- Thunder Call 4/1
- Bow Echo 5/6
- Ombudsman 11/10
- Scandinavia 11/8
- Venetian Sun 11/8
- Precise 8/13
Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "What an unbelievable bet to land; starting at Hexham and finishing at Royal Ascot.
"There must have been some scary moments, but the summer of 2026 won't be forgotten for this lucky punter."
More to read on Royal Ascot 2026
- Willie Mullins' runners guide
- Kieran Shoemark on latest rides
- Royal Ascot racecards, form and FREE video replays
- Royal Ascot going and weather forecast
- Royal Ascot odds with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot free bets
- Latest Royal Ascot tips and features
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