Punters celebrate at Royal Ascot
Punters celebrate at Royal Ascot

Sky Bet punter lands £30k off amazing Royal Ascot acca - with Hexham horses thrown in

Horse Racing
Fri June 19, 2026 · 2h ago

One Sky Bet punter was celebrating on Friday after their £7 win accumulator featuring 10 selections returned over £30,000.

The bet began at Hexham last Saturday and continued throughout Royal Ascot, taking in Bow Echo, Ombudsman and Scandinavia, with everything riding on Venetian Sun and Precise on Friday.

Karl Burke and Aidan O'Brien's fillies got the job done in some tight finishes to land the incredible wager.

The Bet:

  • Obsessedwithyou 1/3
  • Ghasham 1/2
  • Passengerontheship Evens
  • Mighty Fleur 1/2
  • Thunder Call 4/1
  • Bow Echo 5/6
  • Ombudsman 11/10
  • Scandinavia 11/8
  • Venetian Sun 11/8
  • Precise 8/13

Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "What an unbelievable bet to land; starting at Hexham and finishing at Royal Ascot.

"There must have been some scary moments, but the summer of 2026 won't be forgotten for this lucky punter."

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More to read on Royal Ascot 2026

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

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