Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Evening: Watch via our Facebook page

Tune in via our dedicated Facebook page to find out what our experts have to say ahead of the four days on the Knavesmire this week.

Hosted by Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell, the panel includes top jockeys Oisin Orr and Joanna Mason.

Racing TV analysts Mark Howard, Amy Ryan and Fran Berry will be on hand too alongside sportinglife.com racing editor David Ord and Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners.

Expect some lively debate and an opportunity to put your questions to the panel.

The event is held at York Racecourse and doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. A cash bar is available throughout the evening.