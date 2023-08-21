Sporting Life
Preview Evening

Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Evening: Watch via our Facebook page

By Sporting Life
12:00 · MON August 21, 2023

You can watch the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Evening from York on Tuesday evening.

Tune in via our dedicated Facebook page to find out what our experts have to say ahead of the four days on the Knavesmire this week.

Hosted by Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell, the panel includes top jockeys Oisin Orr and Joanna Mason.

Racing TV analysts Mark Howard, Amy Ryan and Fran Berry will be on hand too alongside sportinglife.com racing editor David Ord and Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners.

Expect some lively debate and an opportunity to put your questions to the panel.

The event is held at York Racecourse and doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. A cash bar is available throughout the evening.

Click here for more info via the York Racecourse website

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

