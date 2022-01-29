Nuts Well Rated 159 and running well in Grade One company last spring and won off 157 in Kelso handicap earlier this season so not out of this from 155 by any means. However, he’s shown all of his best form at shorter distances and doesn’t look an obvious one to see this out strongly enough. Midnight Shadow Has improved slightly again this season, building on an Old Roan third to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. Went down fighting in third back there last month too but he’s up another 1lb now and has stamina to prove over this far as well. Fusil Raffles Second to Bravemansgame (conceding him almost a stone) before fortunate victory in the Charlie Hall Chase then solid fourth in hot handicap at Cheltenham last month. Eased 1lb in the ratings and should be suited by step back to three miles on decent ground so every reason to expect a strong showing from the seven-year-old.

Cloudy Glen Showed a fine attitude to fend off Fiddlerontheroof et all in the Ladbrokes Trophy on his return from a summer break, so disappointing to see him stop so quickly when bidding to follow up from 10lb higher at Wetherby. Off since Boxing Day so likely to have been freshened up since but others look more convincing. Janika Sent off big price (40/1) on first run after breathing operation at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and duly weakened to finish seventh. Eased in the weights a bit but clearly struggling for best form and never really convinced over this far. Windsor Avenue Strong traveller who doesn’t always find a mass amount off the bridle but very solid form when second behind subsequent Becher Chase winner Snow Leopardess at Bangor in November. Had an off day when pulled-up in the Rowland Meyrick on Boxing Day and still looks a bit high in the weights even if right back on song. Some Chaos In-and-out sort of performer and unable to cope with subsequent rise in weights after bringing his A-game on Chepstow comeback in October. Maybe first time out is a good time to catch him, in which case the 63-day break since pulling up at Newcastle could be seen as a positive factor. Remains opposable on balance.

Demachine Not at all disgraced in the Ladbrokes Trophy on his seasonal return and hard to judge on latest effort as he stumbled and unseated Richard Patrick at the very first fence. Might not have a huge amount of wriggle room from current mark of 140, though. Hill Sixteen Pulled a massive run out of the fire when beaten narrowly in a thrilling finish to the Becher at Aintree in early-December but no great shakes either side of that since starting out for new trainer Sandy Thomson. He looks up against it here as it might not provide enough of a stamina test. Kapcorse Yet to be tried over quite this far but stayed on well to win over extended two and three-quarter miles at Newbury in November and 8lb rise to this new career-high mark looks perfectly fair. Goes well fresh and a leading contender. Canelo Seems to have lost his way rather though worth noting he was quite strong in the betting before latest below-par effort behind Five Star Getaway at Kempton on December 27. He was in much better form prior to finishing fourth in this race 12 months ago but that was from an 11lb higher mark so dangerous to completely dismiss. Rocco Fairly hard to predict, much like a lot of these, but did seem to struggle on the ground when tailed off behind Commodore at Cheltenham last month. Likely to get more suitable conditions at Doncaster and he’s only 3lb higher than when beating solid yardstick Potterman at Wincanton in November.

Grand Sancy - one of big Saturday hopes

Storm Control Also never a factor behind Annsam at Ascot but back in the groove with Newbury win last Wednesday and clearly well suited to a left-handed, galloping track. Has his quirks but, with confidence restored, could go well under the 5lb penalty. Grand Sancy Never in the hunt at Ascot last month where a mistake at the very first fence didn’t help, after which he jumped out to the left and was eventually pulled-up. Getting back on a counter-clockwise course is going to play to his strengths more and does still worth persevering with at three miles despite the experiment backfiring rather last time. Down to a mark of 136, some 16lb lower than peak hurdles rating, and he’s still only eight so hardly a spent force at all. Debece No doubt Dan Skelton had a few potential options for this race so interesting he’s likely to rely on an 11-year-old without a recent run to his name. He has won after lay-offs before, too, and current mark of 135 over fences doesn’t look completely beyond this lightly-raced individual. Hurricane Harvey Easing in the weights, having been rated 12lb higher this time last year, but his campaign is yet to really catch fire following a breathing operation over the summer months. Made mistakes in first-time cheekpieces at Cheltenham last month and no doubt he has questions to answer at the moment. Cap Du Nord Was in great nick early on last season but the assessor appeared to catch up with him and hasn’t really rediscovered his mojo this time around despite falling back down the weights. He’s now 10lb lower than when third as the 4/1 favourite in this race last season but hard to be confident he’ll turn up in top form.