Skeltons fire in Exeter treble thanks to Doyen Quest, Thistle Ask and Theonewedreamof

The seven-year-old kicked off a treble for the Skelton yard under jockey Harry before Thistle Ask landed the middle leg in the feature Haldon Gold Cup and then Theonewedreamof sealed the perfect day for the team.

After fluffing his lines at the last in a Listed contest at Chepstow last time out the Doyen Quest made amends with a fine display under Harry Skelton in the £40,000 prize. Although chasing debutant, and 5/6 favourite Quebecois, attempted to match strides with the Skelton horse early on but he eventually relented allowing the 5/1 chance to bowl along out in front on his own.

Putting in some spectacular leaps on his way round, Doyen Quest turned for home to face the final fences with a healthy advantage, with his three rivals in behind all coming under pressure.Quebecois briefly threatened to stage a rally over the third last, but Doyen Quest relentlessly pressed on before meeting the last as if it was the first before galloping on to score by 10 lengths.

Tom Messenger, assistant trainer, said: “We sort of felt at Chepstow he waited for the others a little bit so Harry was keen to be quite aggressive on him today, which he was.

“Credit to the horse, but even more credit to the jockey as that was a fantastic ride. We had a penalty and had to give weight to all the other horses and on official ratings we were wrong at the weights.

“He had a willing partner in Harry. He was aggressive on him and he jumped fantastically, but it was one we probably nicked a little bit. We had to think outside the box a bit and it was good to watch.”

And following the race Doyen Quest was trimmed 33/1 into 20/1 for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury later this month which could now be on the agenda according to Messenger.

He added: “He could now go for the Coral Gold Cup. He needs a few to come out, and unless lots of rain comes, it will cut up a little bit. "It is worth having a go at that, but I don’t think we will make the running like that mind you!"