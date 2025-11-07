Skeltons fire in Exeter treble thanks to Doyen Quest, Thistle Ask and Theonewedreamof

Dan Skelton's Doyen Quest put his rivals to the sword with a bold display of jumping from the front to set up a possible tilt at the Coral Gold Cup after doubling his tally of wins over fences in the ICL Conscious Of Our Impact ‘Future Stars’ Silver Bowl Novices’ Chase.
The seven-year-old kicked off a treble for the Skelton yard under jockey Harry before Thistle Ask landed the middle leg in the feature Haldon Gold Cup and then Theonewedreamof sealed the perfect day for the team.
After fluffing his lines at the last in a Listed contest at Chepstow last time out the Doyen Quest made amends with a fine display under Harry Skelton in the £40,000 prize. Although chasing debutant, and 5/6 favourite Quebecois, attempted to match strides with the Skelton horse early on but he eventually relented allowing the 5/1 chance to bowl along out in front on his own.
Putting in some spectacular leaps on his way round, Doyen Quest turned for home to face the final fences with a healthy advantage, with his three rivals in behind all coming under pressure.Quebecois briefly threatened to stage a rally over the third last, but Doyen Quest relentlessly pressed on before meeting the last as if it was the first before galloping on to score by 10 lengths.
Tom Messenger, assistant trainer, said: “We sort of felt at Chepstow he waited for the others a little bit so Harry was keen to be quite aggressive on him today, which he was.
“Credit to the horse, but even more credit to the jockey as that was a fantastic ride. We had a penalty and had to give weight to all the other horses and on official ratings we were wrong at the weights.
“He had a willing partner in Harry. He was aggressive on him and he jumped fantastically, but it was one we probably nicked a little bit. We had to think outside the box a bit and it was good to watch.”
And following the race Doyen Quest was trimmed 33/1 into 20/1 for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury later this month which could now be on the agenda according to Messenger.
He added: “He could now go for the Coral Gold Cup. He needs a few to come out, and unless lots of rain comes, it will cut up a little bit. "It is worth having a go at that, but I don’t think we will make the running like that mind you!"
Theonewedreamof completed a good day at the office for the Skelton team when coming with a well-timed late run in the Oddschecker ‘Challenger’ Stayers’ Handicap Chase.
After finishing second on her stable debut at Chepstow 28 days ago, the daughter of French Navy went one better when making her first start over three miles a triumphant one to complete a treble for the two brothers.
Latching onto the leading pack rounding the home bend the 3-1 joint-favourite moved on into a lead over the second last before holding off a determined Gyenyame by two and a half lengths.
Messenger said: “It was her first time over this trip so we had to make sure she would stay. She has got a lovely way of running. She is always a little bit behind the bridle so we thought that would help her stay. She has done it really nicely.
“She was always going easy enough, and she probably has a slightly lazy style of running, but once she latched onto them she had her ears pricked all the way up the straight so you knew she had plenty up her sleeve.
“I would say she could get into a better handicap later on in the season.”
