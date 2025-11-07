Haldon Gold Cup report, reaction and free video replay as Thistle Ask makes all

Picked up for just £11,000 at the Goffs UK Spring Sale the eight-year-old gelding continued his remarkable rise through the ranks when following up recent wins at Kelso and Wetherby to give both Dan Skelton and Harry Skelton their first win in the Grade Two feature.

Having been heavily backed in the build-up to the race the 3/1 chance did not let his legion of supporters down after putting in a near foot perfect round of jumping under the former champion jockey in the £80,000 prize.

Although Thistle Crack was there to be aimed at neither last year’s winner, JPR One or Grade One scorer Kalif Du Berlais, who went off the 13/8 favourite, could get close to the gelded son of Ask, with his biggest challenge coming from eventual runner-up Saint Segal.

Holding a healthy advantage turning for home Thistle Ask looked for a fleeting moment as if his run was about to come to an end over the fourth last in the extended two miles and one furlong test with Grade One-winning rider Skelton starting to ask his mount for more.

However, although Saint Segal did narrow the gap slightly over the second last he could never really get on terms with Thistle Ask, who continued to find plenty out in front before scoring by seven lengths to complete a double for the Skelton brothers.

McKeever said: “He has won three races in thirteen days. This race was worth one hundred thousand pounds, but it is not about the money. We do it for this (the buzz of winning).

“Tristan (Durrell) has done all the hard work getting him ready, but the team have been fantastic. I will say it now Dan will be champion trainer this season.

“I’ve had some great days. I started with Nick Gifford down south and Gary Moore. Since moving to the Cotswolds I’ve been with Dan, Jonjo (O’Neill) and various others, but this is the pinnacle so far and hopefully the start.”

And while the triumphant jockey came in for plenty of praise, assistant trainer Tom Messenger was quick to hail his boss for his placing of Thistle Ask.

Messenger said: “He was a fantastic buy by Ryan (Mahon) and Dan for eleven thousand pounds. To win three, including this race, is unbelievable.

“It was another great ride from Harry. The horse was willing again, but he was aggressive on him. He is on a bit of a roll.

“He won at Kelso and Dan managed to get him out under a penalty at Wetherby and Dan said you know what, let's have a go at this.

“That is all credit to Dan and that is where he is brilliant as he had massive confidence and said we will give it a go.

“It is interesting with the horses we have tried to win this race with in the past and we win it with this lad.

"We didn’t think in the summer we would end up here, but he has done nothing but thrive since we have had him.”