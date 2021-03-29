Horse Racing
Harry Skelton - 4/5 for jockeys' title

Jockeys' Championship: Harry Skelton 4/5 after four-timer

By David Ord
18:09 · MON March 29, 2021

Harry Skelton is 4/5 favourite with Paddy Power to win the jockeys' championship after riding a sparkling four-timer at Stratford.

He was successful aboard Stepney Causeway (4/9), Born Survivor (5/2), Dan Gun (evens) and Get Sky High (9/4) - all for his brother Dan.

It carried him to within three of reigning champion and currently title holder Brian Hughes who rode his 127th winner of the campaign aboard Nightfly on the same card.

Harry Cobden booted home a treble at Wincanton and is 12 off the leader.

Hughes is 10/11 to retain his crown with the same firm, Cobden a 16/1 chance.

