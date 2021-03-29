Jockeys' Championship: Harry Skelton 4/5 after four-timer

He was successful aboard Stepney Causeway (4/9), Born Survivor (5/2), Dan Gun (evens) and Get Sky High (9/4) - all for his brother Dan.

It carried him to within three of reigning champion and currently title holder Brian Hughes who rode his 127th winner of the campaign aboard Nightfly on the same card.

Harry Cobden booted home a treble at Wincanton and is 12 off the leader.

Hughes is 10/11 to retain his crown with the same firm, Cobden a 16/1 chance.