Paul Nicholls bolstered his chances of beating his seasonal best total of 171 winners after completing a double at Wincanton secured by an impressive second victory over hurdles for Danny Kirwan.

Having broken through the £2million barrier in prize money at the weekend the 11-time champion trainer remains on track to better his 2016-17 winners total following the eight year-old’s success in the Bet At racingtv.com Novices’ Hurdle. Taking a significant drop in class the 5-4 chance made light work of his rivals to run out a 14 length winner of the extended 2m 5f contest, which was also the middle leg of a treble for rider Harry Cobden. Nicholls said: “That’s 150 winners for the season, which is great. Our best ever total is 171 and I had in my mind if we could get to 150 by April 1st then we would have an outside chance of getting what we need in April, as that is usually quite a good month for us. The ground is drying out and while it won’t suit some of ours it will suit plenty of them.

Danny Kirwan wins at Wincanton

“It was a good performance by Danny Kirwan and he loves better ground. He is a good ground horse and he has done that well. I don’t know whether we will run him again but he will be an awesome chaser in the autumn.” Confirmation Bias had got the ball rolling for Nicholls and Cobden when gaining his first success since making a winning debut at the track in November 2019, prevailing by a length and three quarters in the Racing TV Extra ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle.

Confirmation Bias clears the last

Nicholls added: “He has just taken a little while to come together and for whatever reason he seems to go better right handed. We put the cheek pieces on to help him focus which he hasn’t really done. He gallops and jumps and he loves that ground.” Fidelio Vallis moved Nicholls on to 151 winners for the campaign later on when completing an across the card treble for Ditcheat handler with victory on his chasing debut at Fontwell. Cobden warned rivals Brian Hughes and Harry Skelton “don’t underestimate me” in the race to be crowned champion Jump jockey, after completing a treble of his own aboard Kauto The King in the Dot Tolson Handicap Chase. Cobden said following the length and a half victory of Colin Tizzard-trained 3-1 chance: “I’m a long way off but with horse racing anything can happen. “I’m not writing myself off yet, although I was after Cheltenham. But you bounce back and I’ve had winners nearly every day since, including three today. Don’t underestimate me.”

Harry Cobden wins on Kauto The King