Sizing John out for the season after injury setback

Racing
Sizing John
Sizing John
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
16:26 · January 29, 2020 · 2 min read

Sizing John has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering another injury setback.

Jessica Harrington's charge completed the rare treble of the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, the Cheltenham Gold and the Punchestown Gold Cup in the first half of 2017.

He made a flying start to the following campaign in the John Durkan, but disappointed at Leopardstown over Christmas - and injuries then kept him off the track for more than two years.

The 10-year-old made his long-awaited return over hurdles at Punchestown on New Year's Eve - and while he fell three flights from the finish, connections took enough encouragement from his performance to aim for a second win in this weekend's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

However, he will not be lining up at the Dublin Racing Festival and has also been scratched from the Cheltenham Gold Cup, next month's Betfair Ascot Chase and the Randox Health Grand National in April.

Harrington posted on Twitter: "Sadly Sizing John will not be running in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

"He was not 100 per cent this morning following his last fast work at the Curragh yesterday. This is a new injury, and it will rule him out for the rest of the season. (It is) very frustrating for all our team."

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL COUNTDOWN: Don't miss out on the latest Cheltenham Festival build-up. We'll have all the best content from some of the leading stables in Britain and Ireland, plus countdown videos, podcasts and the very best analysis from our team of experts.

Most Read Racing

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 1m
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 17m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 3m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown4

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 8m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 13m

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
8/11
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
7/2
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
9/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
11/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
22/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

