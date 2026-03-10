Singer Arkle result: Kargese downs market leaders Kopek Des Bordes and Lulamba - report and free video replay

Kargese was only the second mare to win the Arkle since Analogs Daughter in 1980, and the first since Put The Kettle On half a dozen years ago.

Kopek Des Bordes, who had raced freely in the early stages and ballooned a couple of fences before settling into a rhythm, stuck at it on the run to the line but the mare found plenty for pressure to open Mullins' account for the week in race two of the 2026 Festival.

A shuddering error from Nicky Henderson's Lulamba effectively put paid to his chances at the second-last fence, as Kopek Des Bordes travelled up menacingly to briefly take the lead before he stumbled on touching down after the last, allowing his stablemate to take full advantage.

Ridden from the front by the trainer's nephew Danny Mullins in the silks of Kenny Alexander, the mare Kargese made fewer mistakes than market leaders Kopek Des Bordes (11/8) and Lulamba (11/10 favourite) on her way to a two and a quarter-length victory over the Paul Townend-ridden Kopek Des Bordes at odds of 7/1.

Winning rider Danny Mullins said on ITV Racing: "A lot was made about her being hot-headed, but I've always had a good relationship with her and I'd schooled her plenty at home

“We judged it right tactically – they all expected us to burn off – but I had to use her main asset which is her jumping. She did her best work in the last furlong.

“Those races [at the DRF] have the horses coming here hard – it's the staff at home who have the toughest job with their morning work after.

“These are special days and hopefully I can ride plenty more [winners at the Cheltenham Festival]."

Willie Mullins said: “I was a bit worried after the first, thinking are we going to have a week like this and are you (the British) going to take over again!

"But Kargese was very good. I thought Danny gave her a tremendous ride and used all the attributes that she has. When he wanted a good jump at the last, he got it. And Paul gave Kopek Des Bordes a tremendous ride for a horse having only his second chase run of his life in an Arkle.

“We thought Kargese might make it and I was happy enough but my worry was Kopek might get in front with Kargese and the two of them might run the power out of each other. So, we wanted something between us which happened.

“For a horse having his second run this season what he did there today was tremendous from Kopek Des Bordes. I haven’t lost any faith in him at all.

"Kargese looks like she might make into a Champion Chase horse, but we have a decision to make. Kenny (Alexander) likes to breed from his nice mares so we’ll see."