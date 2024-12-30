Shuffle The Deck heads Lawlor’s Of Naas entries

Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle entries

Shuffle The Deck will move up to Grade One company on just his third hurdles outing, having finished third at the first attempt at Punchestown in November before striking at Naas before Christmas.

Walsh is content to switch up in company with the JP McManus-owned gelding, who was also a point-to-point winner at Borris House back in March when handled by Derek O’Connor.

“I was happy with Shuffle The Deck the last day when he won at Naas and the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle looked the logical next step for him to take,” Walsh said.

“Hopefully he puts up a good show. He’s a fine, big horse that will improve with time and we will know a lot more after Sunday’s race.

“Naas is my local track and it always has great ground and is a true test for a horse. I am fortunate to be living so close to two great tracks, Naas and Punchestown, and they have both been very lucky tracks for me.

“This horse has run a nice race at both of those tracks this season and we’ll see how he runs back at Naas on Sunday, but it’s nice to be going back there with a horse like him.”