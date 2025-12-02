Short-list and preview of the Becher Chase at Aintree over the Grand National fences

The Becher Chase, currently sponsored by William Hill, has had its share of emotional moments and produced three dual winners in the last 14 years.

Walk In The Mill, conventionally, won back-to-back renewals for James Best and Robert Walford in 2018 and 2019 but Hello Bud landed the prize in 2010 and 2012, remarkably as a 14-year-old on the second occasion prompting his jockey, Sam Twiston-Davies, to remark: "I cannot tell you how much this horse means to me - he means more than anything else - he is unbelievable.

"I love this horse more than anything else in the world - almost on a par with my mum and dad. Hello Bud is the best thing that has ever happened to our family."

Another teenager could line-up in this year's renewal and John Ingles paid tribute to the remarkable Roi Mage earlier this week.

Vieux Lion Rouge had to wait even longer for his second Becher Chase than Hello Bud, winning the race for the first time in 2011 and again in 2016 on his fifth consecutive appearance; not surprisingly he was a favourite of his connections and many racegoers. As much as Vieux Lion Rouge meant to them, it's hard to match the scenes following Snow Leopardess' win in 2021.

A winner in France, Ireland and England, Snow Leopardess was a home-bred owned by Marietta Fox-Pitt, whose daughter-in-law Alice Plunkett said of her: “She’s a quite extraordinary equestrian character.

"She’s been at the forefront of the equestrian world for 60 years. She represented Great Britain at the European Championships, she’s been second at Burghley, she won the Melton Hunt race twice – once after she’d had her children funnily enough.

“Because she lived in Kent, she owned horses which raced in France as a young woman and won a couple of big races there and she has always bred horses, eventers, racehorses – she lives and breathes horses. She does everything herself and is the last of the old school.

“She’s best friends with Jessie Harrington and is an extraordinary horsewoman, so to now have a horse like Snow Leopardess, that she foaled and produced herself, is pretty amazing.

“It’s the culmination of a lifetime of breeding and while it sounds ridiculous, this mare is the horse incarnation of her – they are both tough as old boots and unbelievably beautiful. When Marietta was younger she was drop-dead gorgeous, but when everyone else was reading Vogue she was reading Farmers Weekly!”