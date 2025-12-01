Mr Vango 5/1 favourite for Becher Chase at Aintree

Gaboriot's stablemate White Rhino and the Warren Greatrex-trained Bill Baxter are other leading fancies, along with Monbeg Genius for Jonjo & A J O'Neill, the father and son combination opting not to confirm Grand Sefton fifth Johnnywho, who was among those taken out on Monday.

Dan Skelton’s Galia des Liteaux is the 15/2 second-favourite and she is closely followed in the market by Gaboriot for the training team of Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerreiro and Tanganyika for Venetia Williams and Gavin Cromwell's mare Bioluminescence, who are all priced at 8/1 at this stage.

Mr Vango will be forced to concede weight all round if declared to make his seasonal debut in the north west this weekend.

The nine-year-old son of Ocovango was last seen completing a hat-trick of handicap chase victories in the JenningsBet Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter in March, for which he was raised another 9lb in the ratings to a new official BHA mark of 152.

The three-mile and two-furlong contest over the famous Aintree fences has attracted 19 horses at Monday's five-day confirmation stage and the Sara Bradstock-trained top weight currently heads the betting.

Greatrex believes stable star Bill Baxter can continue to demonstrate his "new lease of life" by securing a second success over the National fences. The now nine-year-old supplied his trainer with one of the most emotional victories of his career when springing a 20/1 surprise in the 2023 Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase.

However, it wasn’t until this May that the gelding finally added to that success when powering to victory in the Listed Palmerstown House Estate Pat Taaffe Handicap Chase at the Punchestown Festival. And having watched Bill Baxter make a satisfactory return to action over hurdles at Newbury, Greatrex heads to the Merseyside venue full of confidence that his yard flag bearer can deliver on the big stage again.

He said: “We were just looking for a race before the Becher as he always needs his first run, but this has always been the plan. There wasn’t a lot around over fences for him so we thought Newbury over hurdles would be ideal for him as it was just down the road.

“He did really well there. Okay, he was beaten, but he was beaten by a very good horse. He made a mistake at the last which is unusual for him, but I think that was a bit of complacency. However, I was thrilled.

“I would have hoped the winner (Haiti Couleurs) would have run better in the Betfair Chase, but I think it came too soon for him. We are a couple of weeks further down the line and he seems in really good form.

“He has never been one to show you a lot, but his schooling is better, and his work is really good. It is almost as if he has got a new lease of life at the age of nine. He will have a nice weight in the race and he has got previous winning form around the course. I’m just really excited to be taking him there now and I can’t wait really.”

While this will be Bill Baxter’s first start over three and a quarter miles since finishing eighth in the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, Greatrex is convinced he will have no issues with the trip given how he stayed on strongly to win over an extended three miles in in Ireland the spring.

The trainer continued: “I wasn’t totally convinced he was a three-miler, but he proved he is now. He wasn’t a slow horse when he was younger, and he always travelled well, but we never felt like we needed to go over three miles then.

“I think Punchestown proved that he does get the trip as he stayed on strongly that day. I think this trip could bring out more improvement in him."

Should Bill Baxter, who unseated James Bowen during the defence of his Topham crown in 2024, come up with the goods at the weekend Greatrex admits it would be another real moment to savour.

He added: “Last season we started off over hurdles and he ran some good races. He was running well and I could see him coming back to himself even more in the spring. It was a terrific day at Punchestown, and to be able to repay Harry Bannister, who has ridden me for a long time, with his biggest winner was fantastic.

“The Topham was really special as we were going through a tough time generally in the yard. It was a real tonic for everyone. We were regrouping and he stuck his head above the parapet and proved he is a good horse. It was a very emotional day. The Becher is just a fantastic race and if he could win it that would be brilliant.”

If Bill Baxter was to prevail on Saturday it would put him in with a chance of securing the 'William Hill Half A Mil' bonus which will see £500,000 given over to the connections of any horse that can win anyone of the three key trials, of which the William Hill Becher Chase is one, and the Randox Grand National in April.

Greatrex added: “If he did go and win it, or run well, then I suppose we would need to start looking at the Grand National, but we will take next Saturday first. The horses are generally in good health and we go there very hopeful. If he won on Saturday that would probably get him in the Grand National so it would definitely be on the agenda."