Déjà vu is defined by Oxford as the feeling of having already experienced a present situation, or the 2025 Fighting Fifth Hurdle - and the chaotic landscape in the 2m division as a whole - as it could alternatively be described, teed up by Constitution Hill crashing out for a third time in 4 starts and, in a further callback to Cheltenham in March, climaxing with unconsidered Golden Ace emerging successful after another headline act had departed when looking poised to win, except this time it was one of last season's novices rather than the now-sidelined State Man, whose connections were instead represented by an up-and-comer who didn't live up to the hype, either.