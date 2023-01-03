The initial entries for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival are out with Shishkin in both the Ryanair Chase and Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - but not the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Nicky Henderson stated after his Tingle Creek defeat that he felt he was ready for a step up in trip and he's kept to his word by not entering him for the two-mile chasing showpiece on Wednesday March 15.
He is amongst 27 horses in the Ryanair and 27 in the Gold Cup, with only 14 in the Champion Chase.
Last year's winner Energumene heads the 14 entries in the Champion Chase and he is one of four entries in the race from Willie Mullins'.
Stablemates Blue Lord, Chacun Pour Soi and Gentleman De Mee make up the Closutton quartet.
Sporting Life Arkle winner Edwardstone, on track for the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury next after unseating Tom Cannon at Christmas, spearheads the British challenge.
Amarillo Sky
Blue Lord
Captain Guinness
Chacun Pour Soi
Coeur Sublime
Dunvegan
Editeur Du Gite
Edwardstone
Energumene
Funambule Sivola
Gentleman De Mee
Greaneteen
Nube Negra
Sceau Royal
Mullins also dominates the Ryanair entries with his Allaho going for a hat-trick in the Thursday feature.
Allaho is joined in the Ryanair entries by six stablemates; Blue Lord, Chacun Pour Soi, Galopin Des Champs, Janidil, Royal Rendezvous and Stattler.
Recent Savills Chase winner Conflated is one of two entries for Gordon Elliott along with Fury Road.
Nicky Henderson's sole entry is Shishkin, while Paul Nicholls has Hitman, Pic D'Orhy and Saint Calvados.
Allaho
Angels Breath
Blue Lord
Brave Seasca
Chacun Pour Soi
Conflated
Darasso
Eldorado Allen
Envoi Allen
Fakir D'Oudairies
Fanion D'Estruval
French Dynamite
Funambule Sivola
Fury Road
Ga Law
Galopin Des Champs
Hitman
Janidil
Lifetime Ambition
Millers Bank
Pic D'Orhy
Royal Rendezvous
Saint Calvados
Sceau Royal
Shishkin
Stattler
War Lord
A Plus Tard
Ahoy Senor
Angels Breath
Bravemansgame
Capodanno
Conflated
Coole Cody
Eldorado Allen
Envoi Allen
Franco De Port
Frodon
Fury Road
Ga Law
Galopin Des Champs
Galvin
Hewick
L'Homme Presse
Minella Indo
Monkfish
Noble Yeats
Protektorat
Royale Pagaille
Shishkin
Sounds Russian
Stattler
The Big Breakaway
The Real Whacker
