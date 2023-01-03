Nicky Henderson stated after his Tingle Creek defeat that he felt he was ready for a step up in trip and he's kept to his word by not entering him for the two-mile chasing showpiece on Wednesday March 15.

He is amongst 27 horses in the Ryanair and 27 in the Gold Cup, with only 14 in the Champion Chase.

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (March 15)

Last year's winner Energumene heads the 14 entries in the Champion Chase and he is one of four entries in the race from Willie Mullins'.

Stablemates Blue Lord, Chacun Pour Soi and Gentleman De Mee make up the Closutton quartet.

Sporting Life Arkle winner Edwardstone, on track for the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury next after unseating Tom Cannon at Christmas, spearheads the British challenge.

Ryanair Chase (March 16)

Mullins also dominates the Ryanair entries with his Allaho going for a hat-trick in the Thursday feature.

Allaho is joined in the Ryanair entries by six stablemates; Blue Lord, Chacun Pour Soi, Galopin Des Champs, Janidil, Royal Rendezvous and Stattler.

Recent Savills Chase winner Conflated is one of two entries for Gordon Elliott along with Fury Road.

Nicky Henderson's sole entry is Shishkin, while Paul Nicholls has Hitman, Pic D'Orhy and Saint Calvados.

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 17)

