"This has been the standout Group 1 winning opportunity for the filly since she bolted up in a Listed race at Tipperary last year," Davison told the host of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast .

Davison is set to step his filly back up to Group 1 level for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, a feature of the Sky Bet York Ebor Festival, and believes the make-up of the race will suit She's Quality down to the ground.

She's Quality could only finish down the field on that occasion but she's acquitted herself well in pattern races this campaign, playing the bridesmaid in all four starts, most recently when just a neck behind Jm Jungle in the King George Stakes at the Goodwood Festival.

She's Quality has flown the flag for the County Meath trainer, improving on her useful juvenile form in 2024 to win a Listed race at Tipperary in good style before ending the season at the top table in the Flying Five Stakes.



"I think it's obvious that fast ground and a fast five furlongs and a strong pace is just going to be right up her alley. The Nunthorpe tends to deliver all of that and you'll be really looking forward to it.

"She seems to thrive coming into this time of year and while she has travelled across the pond for all of her races this year, she seems to be thriving on it and it hasn't taken anything out of her so we're really looking forward to the Nunthorpe."

She's Quality was wearing first time blinkers when winning at Tipperary and has worn cheekpieces the last twice but Davison doesn't believe there is any problem with her attitude.

"She's a very genuine filly," he continued.

"I did reach for the blinkers last year and she won emphatically at Tipperary. That was just because, really, she hadn't put it all together and she was, I suppose, a bit of an under performer but from a training point of view I just think she hadn't really figured out sprinting until last year and we did put the headgear on.

"We went over to the Palace House first run of the season. I think she did run a tad fresh in the early stages that day and Rumstar stayed on at the distance a bit better. But she wasn't helped by the fact she probably overexerted herself a tad in the first quarter mile. On her next race at Haydock she was just caught on a wing, wrong side. Then stiff track at Sandown and we just got run down by Rumstar who beat us fair and square on the day.

"Goodwood, good to soft ground, 40mm of rain, was never going to suit a very fast filly like here. I thought it was a very good performance; she passed every horse bar the winner.

"It has been a touch frustrating because I do think she's a very good filly but hopefully the best is yet to come. I just really hope that we can see what she can do in the Nunthorpe and I do believe we're going to see that and I do believe she's going to take a bit of beating."