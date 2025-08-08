Tickets on Sale for Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Evening at York

Tickets are on sale for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Evening at York Racecourse on Tuesday August 19.
The event is well established on the eve of the four-day showpiece which this year looks set to attract the likes of Lambourn, Minnie Hauk, Delacroix, Ombudsman and Trawlerman.
The panel includes ITV Racing presenters Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell, Racing TV trio Mark Howard, Fran Berry and Amy Ryan, trainer Richard Fahey, Sporting Life's David Ord and Michael Shinners from the sponsors.
Joanna Mason and Kieran Shoemark will take you through their big rides for the week, Clerk of the Course William Derby will be on hand to provide the very latest going and weather updates, and there will be other special guests.
Tickets cost £17.50 which includes a free £5 bet courtesy of Sky Bet and a light buffet supper. A cash bar is available throughout the evening and doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.
