This is the 21st edition Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot, with record prize money of £550,000. All races offer free entry and are limited to 10 runners, with two or three jockeys from each team. Subject to full fields, each jockey has five rides across the afternoon.

The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is the world’s premier jockeys’ competition where four riders in each of four teams - Great Britain & Ireland, Rest of the World, Ladies and Europe - battle against each other.

POINTS (15-10-7-5-3)

Points are awarded on a 15, 10, 7, 5, 3 basis to the first five horses home.

If there is a non-runner which cannot be replaced by a reserve, 4 points will be awarded both to the team and jockey missing out on the ride. If a dead-heat occurs in a race, the points for the two places are added together, divided by two and shared between the two jockeys/teams.

HIGHEST TOTAL WINS

The team with the highest total after race eight lifts the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, while the jockey amassing the most individual points will take home an additional £3,000 plus the Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” trophy.

One jockey will receive the Dubai Duty Free Ride Of The Day Award. If there is a tie for the Team or Silver Saddle competitions, there will be a countback on the number of winners and the team/jockey with the most winners will be adjudged the winner overall; if they are still level, then second places will be counted, then if necessary third places and then if necessary fourth places. If they are still level, there will be joint winners.

STABLE STAFF BONUS PRIZES

A total of £25,000 worth of bonus prizes will be awarded for the leading stables based on points accrued in the competition, split as follows: