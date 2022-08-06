We have all the details ahead of the 2022 Shergar Cup at Ascot this Saturday including those all-important jockey profiles.
How the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup works
4 TEAMS
The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is the world’s premier jockeys’ competition where four riders in each of four teams - Great Britain & Ireland, Rest of the World, Ladies and Europe - battle against each other.
8 RACES
This is the 21st edition Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot, with record prize money of £550,000. All races offer free entry and are limited to 10 runners, with two or three jockeys from each team. Subject to full fields, each jockey has five rides across the afternoon.
POINTS (15-10-7-5-3)
Points are awarded on a 15, 10, 7, 5, 3 basis to the first five horses home.
If there is a non-runner which cannot be replaced by a reserve, 4 points will be awarded both to the team and jockey missing out on the ride. If a dead-heat occurs in a race, the points for the two places are added together, divided by two and shared between the two jockeys/teams.
HIGHEST TOTAL WINS
The team with the highest total after race eight lifts the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, while the jockey amassing the most individual points will take home an additional £3,000 plus the Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” trophy.
One jockey will receive the Dubai Duty Free Ride Of The Day Award. If there is a tie for the Team or Silver Saddle competitions, there will be a countback on the number of winners and the team/jockey with the most winners will be adjudged the winner overall; if they are still level, then second places will be counted, then if necessary third places and then if necessary fourth places. If they are still level, there will be joint winners.
STABLE STAFF BONUS PRIZES
A total of £25,000 worth of bonus prizes will be awarded for the leading stables based on points accrued in the competition, split as follows:
- 1st - £10,000 to trainer/£2,500 to stable staff
- 2nd - £7,500 to trainer/£1,500 to stable staff
- 3rd - £2,500 to trainer/£1,000 to stable staff
Teams and jockey profiles
GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND
JAMIE SPENCER (C)
- Age: 42
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 6; Wins: 5; Points: 145
- Burst on to the scene as a 17yo by winning the 1998 Irish 1,000 Guineas on Tarascon.
- Champion jockey in Ireland in 2004.
- Champion jockey in Britain in 2005 and again in 2007, when he shared the title with Seb Sanders.
- 2,000th career winner in Britain came at the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup aboard Stake Acclaim.
- Has ridden five Classic winners in Ireland and two in Britain, most recently on Phoenix Of Spain in the 2019 Irish 2,000 Guineas.
- 26 Royal Ascot winners.
DANIEL TUDHOPE
- Age: 36
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 1; Wins: 0; Points: 0
- Runner-up in the 2019 British jockeys’ championship.
- Born in Scotland, he had no racing background and had not considered a career in the sport until it was suggested by a careers advisor.
- First winner came at Pisa, Italy, in October 2003.
- Enjoyed first G1 triumph aboard G Force in the 2014 Haydock Sprint Cup.
- Notched up his 1,000th British career success at Thirsk in June 2019.
- 10 Royal Ascot winners, including four apiece in 2019 and 2022.
NEIL CALLAN
- Age: 44
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 2; Wins: 1; Points: 46
- Irish-born rider who was Britain’s champion apprentice in 1999.
- Runner-up in the British jockeys’ championship in 2005 and 2007.
- Enjoyed first G1 winner on Amadeus Wolf in the 2005 Middle Park Stakes.
- Rode full-time in Hong Kong for seven years from 2014, racking up 282 winners and more than £30m in prize money.
- Fifth Royal Ascot winner and first since 2013 came on Rising Star in this year’s Kensington Palace Handicap.
KIERAN SHOEMARK
- Age: 26
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut.
- Celebrated first G1 winner on Lady Bowthorpe in the 2021 Nassau Stakes.
- Has spoken candidly about addiction after being banned for six months in November 2018 following a positive test for cocaine.
- Tasted Royal Ascot success on Atty Perse in the 2017 King George V Handicap.
- Part of a titanic tussle with David Egan for the 2017 apprentice championship, ultimately going down by one winner.
- Grandfather, father and brother were all Jump jockeys.
EUROPE
FRANKIE DETTORI (C)
- Age: 51
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 10; Wins: 2; Points: 150
- Champion jockey in Britain in 1994, 1995 and 2004.
- Transcended the sport on September 28, 1996, when he rode all seven winners at Ascot at odds of 25,051/1.
- Has enjoyed big-race winners across Europe and beyond, including Australia, the Far East, North America, and the Middle East.
- Reached the milestone of 3,000 British winners in August 2016.
- Has ridden 21 British Classic winners, including Derby victors Authorized and Golden Horn.
- Most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 77 wins.
RENE PIECHULEK
- Age: 35
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut.
- Sprang to prominence last autumn when winning Europe’s most prestigious race, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, aboard 72/1 outsider Torquator Tasso.
- Started apprenticeship with no previous experience of racehorses, aged 16, and turned professional in 2007.
- Rode the John Hills-trained Rotation to victory in the 2007 Dutch St Leger.
- Registered first G1 win on Sunny Queen in the 2020 Grosser Preis Von Bayern, in which Torquator Tasso finished second.
ANTONIO FRESU
- Age: 30
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut.
- Italy’s champion apprentice in 2013, also finishing second overall in the jockeys’ championship that year.
- Moved to England in 2014, where he rode 17 winners over three seasons.
- Big break came in late 2016 when leading Dubai-based trainer Erwan Charpy asked him to ride for the stable.
- Has since established himself as one of the top riders in the UAE, finishing second to Tadgh O’Shea in the last two championships.
- Enjoyed first G1 triumph aboard Zenden in the 2021 Dubai Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup Night.
JOSE-LUIS MARTINEZ
- Age: 51
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut.
- Nine-time champion jockey in Spain.
- Started riding professionally in 1986.
- Closing in on 1,200 career wins, spread across Spain, Italy, France, Dubai, Morocco, Germany and Denmark.
- Has won 12 Spanish Classics, including the Triple Crown in 1995 and 2014.
- Two-time winner of Spain’s most prestigious race, the San Sebastian Gold Cup, most recently on the Ed Dunlop-trained Amazing Red in 2019.
- Enjoyed his first G2 success on Rodaballo in Germany’s Oettingen Rennen last September.
LADIES
HAYLEY TURNER (C)
- Age: 39
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 14; Wins: 8; Points: 304
- The all-time leading rider at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. Won the Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” in 2018 and 2019.
- Shared Britain’s Champion Apprentice title with Saleem Golam in 2005.
- In 2008, she became the first woman to ride 100 British winners in a calendar year.
- The first female rider to win a domestic G1 outright on Dream Ahead in the 2011 July Cup at Newmarket, one of three G1 wins for the jockey.
- Registered the first of three Royal Ascot victories on Thanks Be in the 2019 Sandringham Handicap, making her just the second woman to ride a winner at the Royal Meeting after Gay Kelleway in 1987.
JOANNA MASON
- Age: 32
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut.
- Competed successfully as an amateur for 14 years before riding her first winner as a professional at Newcastle on December 31, 2020.
- Rode out her claim in May this year at Catterick and reached the milestone of 100 career winners the following month at Redcar.
- Shared the Amateur Lady Jockeys’ Flat Championship with Serena Brotherton in 2015 and 2017.
- Granddaughter of Classic-winning trainer Mick Easterby.
- Has a Masters degree in sports nutrition.
NICOLA CURRIE
- Age: 29
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 1; Wins: 2; Points: 47
- Clinched the Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” on her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut in 2021 with two winners and a third.
- Entered the racing industry at 19 with a background in show jumping, initially working in her native Scotland for Jump trainer Lucinda Russell, before moving to Lambourn to pursue a career on the Flat.
- Lifted the 2018/19 All-Weather Champion Apprentice title with 30 winners.
- Biggest wins to date have come at Ascot, taking valuable heritage handicaps on Raising Sand in 2018 and 2019.
EMMA-JAYNE WILSON
- Age: 40
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 6; Wins: 3; Points: 115
- The winning-most female jockey of all time in Canada, with more than 1,700 career wins.
- Burst onto the scene as an apprentice in 2005 when landing the riding title at Woodbine. At its 167-day meet, she partnered 175 winners, becoming the first female to take the title in the racecourse’s 50-year history.
- Won both the Sovereign Award and Eclipse Award for Outstanding Apprentice Jockey in 2005.
- First G1 success came aboard Mike Fox in Canada’s oldest race, the Queen’s Plate, in June 2007.
THE REST OF THE WORLD
CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRE (C)
- Age: 43
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 1; Wins: 0; Points: 20
- Champion jockey in Japan for the last five years, becoming the first foreign rider to take the title in 2017.
- Ended calendar year 2018 with 215 Japanese wins, bettering Yutaka Take’s record of 212.
- Dual Classic winner in Britain, winning the 2008 1,000 Guineas on Natagora and the 2010 2,000 Guineas on Makfi.
- International wins include Dunaden in the 2011 Melbourne Cup as well as G1 success in Dubai, Hong Kong and the USA.
- Two Royal Ascot winners, notably Chineur in the 2005 King’s Stand Stakes.
TAKESHI YOKOYAMA
- Age: 23
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut.
- Japanese rider whose career took off in 2021 with five G1 victories, including on Efforia in the Japanese 2,000 Guineas and Titleholder in the Japanese St Leger.
- Ended the year in style when guiding Efforia to victory in Japan’s premier weight-for-age race, the Arima Kinen, at Nakayama on Boxing Day.
- From a family steeped in racing – grandfather Tomio and father Norihiro were G1-winning jockeys, as is his older brother Kazuo.
- Registered 13 wins in his debut season in 2017 and achieved his first century in 2021 with 104 successes.
KERRIN MCEVOY
- Age: 41
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup record: Appearances: 2; Wins: 1; Points: 57
- Still an apprentice when becoming the second youngest jockey to win the Melbourne Cup on Brew in 2000, a race he won again on Almandin in 2016 and Cross Counter in 2018.
- Has since ridden over 2,000 winners in Australia and registered his 80th Australian G1 victory aboard Huetor in May this year.
- Rode 10 G1 winners in Europe during five-year stint as Godolphin’s number two rider, including Rule Of Law in the 2004 St Leger.
- Three Royal Ascot winners, headed by Shamardal in the 2005 St James’s Palace Stakes.
JASON COLLETT
- Age: 31
- Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut.
- Coming off his best season in Australia with 122 winners, including three G1 victories.
- Started career in New Zealand before moving to Australia in 2011 to ride as an apprentice for compatriot Chris Waller.
- Enjoyed first G1 victory on the Waller-trained Invicibella in the 2019 Tattersall’s Tiara at Eagle Farm.
- Rode outstanding racemare Winx five times early in her career, including wins at Warwick Farm and Rosehill.
- Son of trainer Richard Collett. Partner Clare Cunningham also trains.
How the horses are allocated
- In all races, the horses selected to run will be the top 10 in the handicap. Race analyst and broadcaster James Willoughby will rank the horses from 1-10 after declaration.
- Once the ranking process has been completed, the four team names will go into a ballot. The order in which they are randomly drawn will determine which set of horses is allocated to each team.
- Using a mathematical model, the International Racing Bureau (IRB) will then allocate jockeys automatically using the rankings. This gives the jockeys and teams an even spread of fancied mounts through the meeting.
- A second ballot will then take place. The four jockeys representing each team will be drawn at random to determine an order (e.g. Ladies 1, Ladies 2, Ladies 3 & Ladies 4) and will then be allocated to their rides according to the set formula.
- The allocation of rides by this method will be final. Any trainer declaring a horse to run at the 48-hour declaration stage is deemed to have accepted these conditions.
- All owners of participating horses agree that jockeys will wear the colours of the team which they represent as part of an agreement with the Racehorse Owners Association. All jockeys participating will carry their names on the back of their silks and wear a different coloured cap which will remain constant through the day.
