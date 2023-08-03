Shadwell mission a spectacular success as Al Husn joins Baaeed, Hukum and company

Ben Linfoot counts up Shadwell's Group 1 record since a mission statement from the stud promised to focus on quality and marvels at the remarkable results.
When Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum died in the March of 2021 racing fans the world over will have wondered if his famous blue and white silks would continue to be regularly seen winning at the races.
That September Shadwell Stud announced it would disperse a significant amount of its stock following the death of its founder. A statement read that it was “undertaking a full review of all its activities that will result in important changes for the business. As a result its operations in the UK, Ireland and the USA will contract, with a focus on quality and competition at the highest level of the sport.”
Still, fewer horses suggested fewer chances to find those top-level performers. The future looked uncertain, even though the news that Shadwell, thanks to the late Sheikh Hamdan’s daughter, Sheikha Hissa, would continue to operate was important for British racing.
What has happened in the next couple of years has been nothing short of incredible.
Looking back, the man that kicked it all off was Roger Varian, with Eshaada in the Group 1 Fillies & Mares Stakes on British Champions Day a month after the Shadwell statement, in the October of 2021.
If we look at Shadwell’s performance in UK Group 1s since then, including the daughter of Muhaarar’s Ascot victory, they are a staggering 11 wins from 21 at 52%. Now that’s focusing on quality and competition at the highest level.
Of course, unearthing a Group 1 winning machine like Baaeed helps such a record, but as you can see he’s been far from alone. Full-brother Hukum is doing his bit with the promise of more to come, while horses like Alflaila aren’t on the list yet but could be in the future.
While Varian kicked off the remarkable streak with Eshaada, that filly didn’t kick on following her breakthrough success, coming up short in four starts in 2022.
Kicking on will now be the challenge with his AL HUSN, Thursday’s Qatar Nassau Stakes winner who continued her progression with a shock win over Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa, the latter not quite herself on the softer ground, the French challenger finding all sorts of trouble in the run under Aurelien Lemaitre.
Jim Crowley had his filly well positioned, he counted one, two, three, four, five, six cracks of the whip, pushing the daughter of Dubawi out for a game half-length success over Above The Curve, showing bravery as well as strength at the finish.
The good thing is, there could be more to come. She’s only had 10 starts, she looks better than ever at four and she clearly loves a bit of cut in the ground. Judging by her pedigree she should stay a bit further, too, making that Fillies & Mares on Champions Day the ideal target for her.
The race that started it all could appear again on the list. A list that is bursting with quality, just like the mission statement promised less than a couple of years ago.
