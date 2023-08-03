Shadwell mission a spectacular success as Al Husn joins Baaeed, Hukum and company

When Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum died in the March of 2021 racing fans the world over will have wondered if his famous blue and white silks would continue to be regularly seen winning at the races.

That September Shadwell Stud announced it would disperse a significant amount of its stock following the death of its founder. A statement read that it was “undertaking a full review of all its activities that will result in important changes for the business. As a result its operations in the UK, Ireland and the USA will contract, with a focus on quality and competition at the highest level of the sport.”

Still, fewer horses suggested fewer chances to find those top-level performers. The future looked uncertain, even though the news that Shadwell, thanks to the late Sheikh Hamdan’s daughter, Sheikha Hissa, would continue to operate was important for British racing.

What has happened in the next couple of years has been nothing short of incredible.

Looking back, the man that kicked it all off was Roger Varian, with Eshaada in the Group 1 Fillies & Mares Stakes on British Champions Day a month after the Shadwell statement, in the October of 2021.

If we look at Shadwell’s performance in UK Group 1s since then, including the daughter of Muhaarar’s Ascot victory, they are a staggering 11 wins from 21 at 52%. Now that’s focusing on quality and competition at the highest level.

Shadwell in UK G1s since 2021 Champions Day