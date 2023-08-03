Sporting Life
Nashwa can't get past Al Husn at Goodwood
Al Husn (left) continues Shadwell's golden run

Shadwell mission a spectacular success as Al Husn joins Baaeed, Hukum and company

By Ben Linfoot
17:26 · THU August 03, 2023

Ben Linfoot counts up Shadwell's Group 1 record since a mission statement from the stud promised to focus on quality and marvels at the remarkable results.

When Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum died in the March of 2021 racing fans the world over will have wondered if his famous blue and white silks would continue to be regularly seen winning at the races.

That September Shadwell Stud announced it would disperse a significant amount of its stock following the death of its founder. A statement read that it was “undertaking a full review of all its activities that will result in important changes for the business. As a result its operations in the UK, Ireland and the USA will contract, with a focus on quality and competition at the highest level of the sport.”

Still, fewer horses suggested fewer chances to find those top-level performers. The future looked uncertain, even though the news that Shadwell, thanks to the late Sheikh Hamdan’s daughter, Sheikha Hissa, would continue to operate was important for British racing.

What has happened in the next couple of years has been nothing short of incredible.

Looking back, the man that kicked it all off was Roger Varian, with Eshaada in the Group 1 Fillies & Mares Stakes on British Champions Day a month after the Shadwell statement, in the October of 2021.

If we look at Shadwell’s performance in UK Group 1s since then, including the daughter of Muhaarar’s Ascot victory, they are a staggering 11 wins from 21 at 52%. Now that’s focusing on quality and competition at the highest level.

Shadwell in UK G1s since 2021 Champions Day

  • Minzaal – Oct 16 2021 - British Champions Sprint – 3rd
  • Eshaada – Oct 16 2021 – Fillies & Mares – 1st
  • Baaeed – Oct 16 2021 – QEII Stakes – 1st
  • Al Aasy – Oct 16 2021 – Champion Stakes – 8th
  • Baaeed – May 14 2022 – Lockinge – 1st
  • Hukum – June 3 2022 – Coronation Cup – 1st
  • Baaeed – June 14 2022 – Queen Anne – 1st
  • Ehraz – June 17 2022 - Commonwealth Cup – 6th
  • Minzaal – June 18 2022 – Platinum Jubilee – 13th
  • Baaeed – July 27 2022 – Sussex Stakes – 1st
  • Baaeed – August 17 2022 – Juddmonte International – 1st
  • Minzaal – September 3 2022 – Haydock Sprint Cup – 1st
  • Eshaada – October 15 2022 – Fillies & Mares – 4th
  • Baaeed – October 15 2022 – Champion Stakes – 4th
  • Mutasaabeq – May 20 2023 – Lockinge – 5th
  • Mutasaabeq – June 20 2023 – Queen Anne – 11th
  • Mostabshir – June 20 2023 – St James’s Palace – 6th
  • Mostahdaf – June 21 2023 - Prince Of Wales’s – 1st
  • Hukum – July 29 2023 – King George – 1st
  • Aldaary – August 2 2023 – Sussex Stakes – 4th
  • Al Husn – August 3 2023 – Nassau Stakes – 1st
Al Husn wins the Nassau with Nashwa (right) only third
Full report from Dave Ord at Goodwood on the Nassau Stakes

Of course, unearthing a Group 1 winning machine like Baaeed helps such a record, but as you can see he’s been far from alone. Full-brother Hukum is doing his bit with the promise of more to come, while horses like Alflaila aren’t on the list yet but could be in the future.

While Varian kicked off the remarkable streak with Eshaada, that filly didn’t kick on following her breakthrough success, coming up short in four starts in 2022.

Kicking on will now be the challenge with his AL HUSN, Thursday’s Qatar Nassau Stakes winner who continued her progression with a shock win over Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa, the latter not quite herself on the softer ground, the French challenger finding all sorts of trouble in the run under Aurelien Lemaitre.

Jim Crowley had his filly well positioned, he counted one, two, three, four, five, six cracks of the whip, pushing the daughter of Dubawi out for a game half-length success over Above The Curve, showing bravery as well as strength at the finish.

The good thing is, there could be more to come. She’s only had 10 starts, she looks better than ever at four and she clearly loves a bit of cut in the ground. Judging by her pedigree she should stay a bit further, too, making that Fillies & Mares on Champions Day the ideal target for her.

The race that started it all could appear again on the list. A list that is bursting with quality, just like the mission statement promised less than a couple of years ago.

