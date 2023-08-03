Qatar Nassau Stakes report and replay: Shadwell strike with Al Husn

Al Husn landed another Group One prize for the Shadwell team with a gutsy display in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.
The race was billed as a duel between Nashwa and Blue Rose Cen but they had to settle for third and fourth respectively, the French raider caught in a pocket for a long way down the straight after an ambitious move to get up on the inside of the leader Above The Curve over two furlongs out.
There were no such hard-luck stories for last year’s winner Nashwa, who seemed full of running when making her move down the centre of the track, but having almost got to Al Husn, she found passing her rival a different matter.
Hot on the hooves of Hukum’s win in the King George on Saturday, Jim Crowley galvanised his partner for more in an attritional final furlong and she kept finding to beat the staying-on Above The Curve by half-a-length.
When Al Husn beat Nashwa by half-a-length in the Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle in June, most people thought it was simply a case of the second running below form.
"People aren't really guilty of thinking that, no one really knew," winning trainer Roger Varian admitted afterwards.
"All my filly does is keep beating what's put in front of her. She never seems to beat them three or four lengths, she only does enough, but she beats what's in front of her and is incredibly tough.
"We were all very impressed with Nashwa at Newmarket and thought she'd be very hard to beat today but I guess looking back at Newcastle, the distance is almost the same today so maybe that formline is actually as true as it can be?"
Shadwell founder, the late Hamdan Al Maktoum, never won a Nassau Stakes as an owner and Varian didn't think Al Husn would be the first filly to carry his famous blue and white silks to victory in the race during her three-year-old campaign.
"12 months ago I wouldn't have said she would be stood here in the winners' enclosure after the Nassau Stakes but we've always really liked her, she's not the biggest filly but is very well made," he added.
"We trained the dam Hadaatha who was a very good filly and finished third in a Prix de l'Opera. We always had faith she would breed a very good one and we've always liked Al Husn since she was a yearling.
"She's really progressed since having a setback or two when she was younger and you just never know if they can deliver on the big stage. The majority don't but when you find one that does it's very satisfying."
Considering future plans, the trainer added: “She’s well entered up – she’s in the Prix Jean Romanet in Deauville, she’s in the Yorkshire Oaks over a mile and a half, though I’m not sure about that, and later in the year races like the Prix de l’Opera I’m sure will be considered. Who knows, perhaps we’ll look at the Filly and Mare Turf at Santa Anita (Breeders’ Cup).
Paddy Power and Betfair cut the winner to 6/1 from 16/1 in their antepost markets for the Yorkshire Oaks later this month.
Local hero Crowley was quick to praise Varian afterwards.
"Roger’s done a fantastic job with her and she’s just kept on improving all season. She’s not a big filly but she’s all heart – she tries so hard,” said the jockey.
“I was very fortunate with the way the race panned out. We had a kind draw and when Ryan went on to make the running, it was the obvious thing to do to sit second and I was effectively in a bit of a pocket on the inside, so I had to be a bit careful with that
“I knew Nashwa was going to come at some point. Two out she stuck her neck down and really battled and really wanted it, which was great.
