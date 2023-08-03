Qatar Nassau Stakes report and replay: Shadwell strike with Al Husn

Al Husn landed another Group One prize for the Shadwell team with a gutsy display in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

The race was billed as a duel between Nashwa and Blue Rose Cen but they had to settle for third and fourth respectively, the French raider caught in a pocket for a long way down the straight after an ambitious move to get up on the inside of the leader Above The Curve over two furlongs out. There were no such hard-luck stories for last year’s winner Nashwa, who seemed full of running when making her move down the centre of the track, but having almost got to Al Husn, she found passing her rival a different matter. Hot on the hooves of Hukum’s win in the King George on Saturday, Jim Crowley galvanised his partner for more in an attritional final furlong and she kept finding to beat the staying-on Above The Curve by half-a-length.

Newcastle form confirmed almost to pound When Al Husn beat Nashwa by half-a-length in the Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle in June, most people thought it was simply a case of the second running below form. "People aren't really guilty of thinking that, no one really knew," winning trainer Roger Varian admitted afterwards. "All my filly does is keep beating what's put in front of her. She never seems to beat them three or four lengths, she only does enough, but she beats what's in front of her and is incredibly tough. "We were all very impressed with Nashwa at Newmarket and thought she'd be very hard to beat today but I guess looking back at Newcastle, the distance is almost the same today so maybe that formline is actually as true as it can be?"

Al Husn returns in triumph after the Nassau