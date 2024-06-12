Seven Questions supplemented for King Charles III Stakes after impressing George Scott

A surprise winner of the Palace House Stakes on his seasonal debut, the gelded son of Kodiac proved that effort was no fluke when finishing third in the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock last month (replay below).

The three-year-old will face an even sterner test when he steps up to Group One level on Tuesday, but after seeing his star sprinter go through his paces on Racecourse Side, connections have decided to stump up the required £46,000 to add him to the King Charles field.

“Seven Questions seems to be improving all the time – we could not be more happy with him,” said Scott.

“We were delighted with his work this morning – he showed himself to be in great form. He is a horse who seems to be progressing with every start. So we have decided to push the button on the supplementary entry for the King Charles.

“His form ties in quite nicely with a couple of the main players in the race, but at the same time, we’ve got to be realistic. You’re not supplementing a 6/4 shot, he’s probably going to be 14/1 or 16/1, but in an open race we feel it’s worth taking a chance.

“The big hurdle for him is to get over the preliminaries, so we’re in the process of organising a pony for him and he’ll go down (to Ascot) the night before. He’ll go and have a look at the track and the paddock on the morning of the race. Mentally, that should set him up for the afternoon.”