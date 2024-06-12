Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Seven Questions edges a Palace House thriller
Seven Questions edges a Palace House thriller

Seven Questions supplemented for King Charles III Stakes after impressing George Scott

By Sporting Life
13:54 · WED June 12, 2024

Seven Questions has been supplemented for the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot after delighting trainer George Scott in a Wednesday morning gallop in Newmarket.

A surprise winner of the Palace House Stakes on his seasonal debut, the gelded son of Kodiac proved that effort was no fluke when finishing third in the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock last month (replay below).

The three-year-old will face an even sterner test when he steps up to Group One level on Tuesday, but after seeing his star sprinter go through his paces on Racecourse Side, connections have decided to stump up the required £46,000 to add him to the King Charles field.

“Seven Questions seems to be improving all the time – we could not be more happy with him,” said Scott.

“We were delighted with his work this morning – he showed himself to be in great form. He is a horse who seems to be progressing with every start. So we have decided to push the button on the supplementary entry for the King Charles.

“His form ties in quite nicely with a couple of the main players in the race, but at the same time, we’ve got to be realistic. You’re not supplementing a 6/4 shot, he’s probably going to be 14/1 or 16/1, but in an open race we feel it’s worth taking a chance.

“The big hurdle for him is to get over the preliminaries, so we’re in the process of organising a pony for him and he’ll go down (to Ascot) the night before. He’ll go and have a look at the track and the paddock on the morning of the race. Mentally, that should set him up for the afternoon.”

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Scott is preparing a small but select team for the Royal meeting, with Isle Of Jura and Prydwen also set for big-race assignments in the Hardwicke Stakes and Gold Cup respectively.

Following a memorable winter hat-trick in Bahrain, Isle Of Jura made a triumphant return to Britain in the Listed Festival Stakes at Goodwood last month and he too underlined his well-being with a seven-furlong spin on the Summer Gallop.

Scott added: “Isle of Jura moved very nicely in his work. We have been pleased with him since his win in the Festival Stakes – he has probably come on from that run, which he was entitled to do.

“It looks like 10 furlongs is very much his minimum trip – he wants a mile and a half now. It’s all systems go for the Hardwicke. He pleased Callum (Shepherd) and I this morning, pulling nicely clear of his lead horse and he didn’t blow a candle out afterwards.”

Prydwen faces a huge rise in class and a switch to turf in the Gold Cup after winning the Marathon on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle and a valuable handicap at Southwell on his two most recent outings.

“For two reasons we feel he has earned his start in the race. Firstly, he has run three career bests in a row. Secondly he’s rated 108 and is kind of in that awkward place where he’s going to carry huge weights in handicaps,” said Scott.

“He’s probably a few pounds below what’s required to win at Group level, but he belongs to a great group of people who have owned horses all their lives and the Gold Cup is one of the most prestigious races of them all.”

Scott’s Royal Ascot squad also includes Watch My Tracer (Buckingham Palace Handicap), Billy Webster (Palace of Holyrood House Handicap) and Rocket Rodney (Wokingham Handicap).

“These three horses have shown a high level of form, but they are a little bit in and out at times, so we’ll hope that things fall right for them in their respective race,” the trainer added.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo