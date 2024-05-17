Sporting Life
Arabian Crown scores under William Buick
Arabian Crown scores under William Buick

Setback rules Godolphin's Arabian Crown out of the Epsom Derby

By Sporting Life
11:10 · FRI May 17, 2024

Leading Betfred Derby contender Arabian Crown has been ruled out of the Epsom Classic after suffering a setback.

Winner of three of his four starts as a juvenile including victory in the Group Three Zetland Stakes at Newmarket, the Dubawi colt moved towards the head of the Derby betting following an impressive return in the Sandown Classic Trial last month.

With most of the Derby trials having now taken place, Arabian Crown was clear second-favourite behind Aidan O’Brien’s City Of Troy, but connections have announced he will not line up on June 1.

In a short statement posted on X, Godolphin said: “Unfortunately Arabian Crown will miss the @EpsomRacecourse Derby due to a setback. He will now be aimed at a late summer campaign.”

Arabian Crown’s absence is another significant blow to Godolphin and Charlie Appleby after Hidden Law suffered a fatal injury shortly after passing the post a runaway winner of last week’s Chester Vase.

Appleby’s only remaining Derby contender is Ancient Wisdom, who finished second behind the William Haggas-trained Economics in the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.

Arabian Crown had been a general 4/1 second favourite for the mid-summer showpiece.

City Of Troy is now the 2/1 favourite from Ambiente Friendly (with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook) and Los Angeles at 6/1; it is 16/1 bar those three.

