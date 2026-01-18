Sean Bowen and Harry Skelton react to Windsor incident

Harry Skelton and Sean Bowen have played down Sunday's apparent argument after a rough-looking race for the novices' handicap hurdle at Windsor.

Skelton, riding the JP McManus-owned 11/4 favourite Harry Lowes for his brother Dan, became locked in a pocket at a crucial stage of the Royal Windsor Horse Show Cup Novices' Handicap Hurdle, a race Bowen went on to win aboard the Olly Murphy-trained Scorpio Rising. Harry Lowes appeared short of room and was hampered before the second-last flight, failing to recover properly and coming home a well-held fifth, after which Skelton made a move to go and speak to the champion jockey aboard the winning horse as they pulled up and returned to the winners' enclosure. However, speaking from Lingfield on Monday, Skelton told Sky Sports Racing: "I think on the TV it (the incident) looks worse than it was. The nature of the track probably just caught both of us, I would say, a little bit off-guard. “As I was travelling down to two-out, running around the dog-leg, I’ve just moved out to come off James’s (Bowen, rider of Fresh Kicks) heels, Sean has come in. Race-riding, he’s thinking I’m about to come out, I push him back in but… the nature of the track on that dog-leg, it just all went wrong for me and that was that.

“I did (take a significant bump), but it’s over, it was settled in the Stewards’ room and Sean was found to be accidental. We didn’t go very quick in the race and we were all starting to bunch up. I’ve caught James’s back end and I hope his horse is alright, it just all got messy very quickly. “Sean Bowen is a brilliant rider, he’s very good tactically. He makes me ride better and I like to hope that I challenge him to improve him, and when you’re dealing with sport they are very fine margins. “They (Bowens) are a great family, they’re good people, and he’s not out there to ride dirty in any way. He’s out there to ride competitively and so was I. We all had a bump, pulling up I think the words were ‘Sean, I’m pretty sure you’re getting days, and I can’t do a lot about it to defend you’. That is what it was and he was apologising. “It's fairly safe to say I’ll never fall out with Sean Bowen - they are good people."

"I'll never fall out with Sean Bowen!" 🤝@harryskelton89 reflects on yesterday's disagreement with the champion jockey at @WindsorRaces... pic.twitter.com/GwbiYrRVOj — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 19, 2026

Commenting in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's contest, Bowen said: "It was legal, of course it was. I knew Harry was going best and he was using James as a target just ahead of him, and I wanted to get past him fast. "I got past him before he realised I was coming and then he's tried to edge out while I'm already there. There's not much more that I can do about that is there? It's race-riding, I got past him fast and he wasn't able to get out. My horse was the best on the day. It was impressive, we always thought he was a three-miler but he's got quicker and he'll be a lovely chaser." On Monday, Bowen said while in conversation with former rider Paddy Brennan on Sky Sports Racing: "I've learnt a lot of lessons from you Paddy and one of them is exactly what happened yesterday! "I've had horses come fast on my outside and keep me in, ridden by Paddy Brennan a few times, and you learn from it. They are the moves you learn from top jockeys and take from watching top jockeys. Yesterday it worked out for me and some days it'll be on the other foot. "Me and Harry have always been good mates and it won't change that."

