The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins on Il Etait Temps Cheltenham claims plus The Irish Avatar and Espresso Milan

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Mon January 19, 2026 · 1h ago

Patrick Mullins feels Il Etait Temps "wasn't himself" and shouldn't be judged too harshly following his fall in Saturday's Clarence House Chase.

The eight-year-old grey was sent off the 2/5 favourite for the Ascot Grade 1 having won the Tingle Creek Chase in brilliant fashion on his previous start, but appeared held in third when taking a tired fall two fences from the finish.

Il Etait Temps lay winded on the ground for a moment as Jonbon came home strongly to beat Thistle Ask, but the Irish challenger was soon back to his feet and is reported to have emerged from the race unscathed.

Bookmakers pushed his ante-post odds for the Queen Mother Champion Chase out to a general 8/1 but Mullins is in no rush to dismiss his claims.

The assistant trainer told Sporting Life: "He got up fine, he's travelled home, he's at home and everything seems fine. He was just winded on the ground, that's why it took him such a while to get up.

"From the word go, he wasn't himself. He didn't seem to jump or travel like he can. I know he got into the race, got past Jonbon for maybe three or four out, but he petered out quite quickly then.

WATCH: Jonbon wins Clarence House Chase at Ascot

