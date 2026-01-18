Sean Bowen and Harry Skelton argue over race-riding in handicap hurdle at Windsor

Harry Skelton and Sean Bowen appeared to exchange some heated words after an incident during the handicap hurdle at Windsor on Sunday.

Skelton, riding the JP McManus-owned 11/4 favourite Harry Lowers for his brother Dan, became locked in a pocket at a crucial stage of the Royal Windsor Horse Show Cup Novices' Handicap Hurdle, a race Bowen went on to win aboard the Olly Murphy-trained Scorpio Rising. Harry Lowes was short of room and hampered before the second-last flight, failing to recover properly and coming home well beaten, after which Skelton made a swift move to go and speak to the champion jockey aboard the winning horse as they pulled up and returned to the winners' enclosure.

Speaking on Sky Sports Racing in the immediate aftermath, Bowen said: "It was legal, of course it was. I knew Harry was going best and he was using James (Bowen, on eventual fourth Fresh Kicks) as a target just ahead of him, and I wanted to get past him fast. "I got past him before he realised I was coming and then he's tried to edge out while I'm already there. There's not much more than I can do about that is there? "It's race-riding, I got past him fast and he wasn't able to get out. My horse was the best on the day. "It was impressive, we always though he was a three-miler but he's got quicker and he'll be a lovely chaser."