Saval Beg Stakes: Kyprios wins at 1/12

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, Kyprios landed the Group Three contest before going on to claim the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2022, with his outings limited due to injury last term.

Kyprios’ stablemate Queenstown set the early pace although Sunchart was similarly eager to be in front and took over after a couple of furlongs, with Kyprios settled on the heels of the first two by Ryan Moore.

The rider appeared to be pushing along on the market leader with around three furlongs to run, with Kyprios slowly making up ground to be in front in the final furlong.

Queenstown tried to make a battle of it but Kyprios was always holding him, coming home a one-length winner, with Yashin staying on for third.