Kyprios - still in Yorkshire Cup
Kyprios - won at Leopardstown

Saval Beg Stakes: Kyprios wins at 1/12

By Sporting Life
08:17 · SAT May 18, 2024

Kyprios triumphed as the 1/12 favourite in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, Kyprios landed the Group Three contest before going on to claim the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2022, with his outings limited due to injury last term.

Kyprios’ stablemate Queenstown set the early pace although Sunchart was similarly eager to be in front and took over after a couple of furlongs, with Kyprios settled on the heels of the first two by Ryan Moore.

The rider appeared to be pushing along on the market leader with around three furlongs to run, with Kyprios slowly making up ground to be in front in the final furlong.

Queenstown tried to make a battle of it but Kyprios was always holding him, coming home a one-length winner, with Yashin staying on for third.

The winning trainer said: “We’re delighted with him, he’s a lovely horse. When he gets there he just waits but Ryan was very happy with him. Ryan said he has plenty of speed left, all the speed is there, but he just pulls up when he gets there, he’s just lazy.

“The plan was obviously the two runs and then go to Ascot, if everything is well with him then. It’s amazing that he came back, it’s great to have him back. He just has a lovely, relaxed way of doing it.”

